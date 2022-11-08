ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPY

Audio-Technica Celebrates 60 Years With A Gorgeous New Turntable

By Jonathan Zavaleta
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bFrZg_0j2J2Xxs00

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

Audio-Technica has spent many years cementing its reputation as the go-to brand for no-frills, affordable turntables . But a 60th birthday is the kind of occasion for pulling out all the stops, and that’s exactly what Audio-Technica did with its new AT-LP2022.

The limited-edition turntable was designed in honor of the brand’s diamond anniversary, and the belt-drive turntable utilizes a limited-edition Audio-Technica Shibata stylus and carbon fiber tonearm that’s designed to bring out the best possible audio experience. And while the specs should satisfy audio enthusiasts, it’s undoubtedly the aesthetics of this turntable that make it stand out.

The entire plinth and platter of the turntable are made from transparent acrylic, allowing you to see through the turntable. You can also see and appreciate the interior components, such as the motor. Since this is a limited-edition release for Audio-Technica’s 60th birthday, you should expect that this will cost more than the average AT turntable, and it certainly does. At $1,200, it’s a steep price for even a dedicated audio enthusiast. But the top-tier features and incredible design are hard to deny.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gz5Rs_0j2J2Xxs00

AT-LP2022 Turntable

Buy Now (pre Order)

Buy Now

Audio-Technica was founded in 1962 by Hideo Matsushita, who set out to make high-fidelity vinyl equipment more accessible to the average listener. This commitment hasn’t waned in 60 years, because the brand continues to produce some of the most affordable turntables and Bluetooth turntables that are worth buying. The AT-LP60X is one of the brand’s best-known turntables, and at $150, it’s a modestly-priced upgrade from all-in-one record players.

Beyond audio quality, many vinyl enthusiasts love the hobby because it makes them feel more connected to the music. Placing the needle in the groove and watching the record turn adds a tactile element to an audio experience, and even errors like crackling and popping noises have their own kind of appeal. The transparent body of the AT-LP2022 allows for an even closer experience.

Like many of Audio-Technica’s turntables, this option is belt-driven. That means the motor is offset from the center of the platter, and it pulls the platter using a belt, similar to the way the gears on a bike work. On the AT-LP2022, the belt is visible on the outside of the platter, and it connects to the exposed motor pulley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IMHyX_0j2J2Xxs00

This turntable is manual, meaning you have to lift the needle on and off the record, rather than pushing a start button. There is a knob for adjusting the turntable from 33-1/3 RPM to 45 RPM. And if you decide to dance to your records, you can. The 30 mm-thick acrylic platter and height-adjustable feet help isolate the turntable from noises and vibrations.

Despite the minimalist look of the turntable, it comes with a surprising number of accessories. Typically, turntables only come with one stylus attached, but the AT-LP2022 includes a replacement stylus, so you can swap it out when your old one wears down. A detachable dust cover is also included. RCA audio cables are included for easily connecting this turntable to your stereo or preamp. There are even gloves included for to keep everything clean .

If you’ve got the cash to spend, The AT-LP2022 is available for $1,200 from Audio-Technica’s website. It’s not clear exactly when the turntable will begin shipping, as the stock status simply says “Coming Soon.” That said, you can add it to your cart and check out, and you won’t be charged until the turntable ships. The turntable ships standard for free, so you can take those savings and buy some vinyl .

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Audio-Technica Brings Back a Classic With the Sound Burger Record Player

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. There is no shortage of atypical media players on the market, but one of the most memorable players of any generation is Audio-Technica’s “Sound Burger.” Launched in the 1980s, the Sound Burger draws its name from its clamshell-like design that opens up at the top, allowing you to place and play a record inside of it. Highly portable and inherently unique, the Sound Burger became somewhat of a collector’s item in recent years due in part to just how atypical of a...
SPY

Wireless Soundbars Raise Your TV’s Audio Game Without the Mess

If you’ve been interested in upgrading your TV sound but don’t want to invest in a full surround-sound system, a soundbar is a great alternative. Traditionally, most soundbars are connected to our TVs with digital optical and HDMI connections in order to send sound from our favorite movies and TV shows directly to our ears. And while this is still the tried and true way for wiring your soundbar up for TV audio, it’s also cool to have some wireless capabilities. But consider a wireless soundbar. Typically, a wireless soundbar connects not just to your TV (with an optical or HDMI...
SPY

The 75 Best Christmas Gifts of 2022 for Clearing Holiday Wishlists

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Christmas is about so much more than getting gifts, but it’s not not about the gifts. And here at SPY, we love playing Santa and making someone’s holiday extra special by picking out the perfect Christmas gifts. If the time has come to fill up your shopping sleigh with the best Christmas gifts of 2022, then you may need some inspiration to find the right gift ideas for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Thankfully, you’ve got SPY’s gifting experts...
Phone Arena

Audio-Technica’s latest earbuds are armed with Anti-Bacterial UV lights

Remember the Samsung Gear IconX true wireless earbuds from 2016? Later that year we got Apple’s AirPods. Well, Audio-Technica’s foray into the true wireless earbuds market was quite later, with it happening only recently, in 2020. It may seem ridiculous to some, but that is because the brand...
SPY

The 15 Best Gifts You’ll Find on Oprah’s Favorite Things List 2022

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. November is here, which means ’tis officially the season for Oprah’s Favorite Things list. The annual listing has become its own tradition over the years, with the media mogul sharing her favorite items and Christmas gift ideas for the holiday season. If you’re not familiar, Oprah’s Favorite Things started as an annual segment on The Oprah Winfrey Show that ran from the 1990s through the early 2000s to 2010.  After the show’s end, Oprah continued sharing her list of recommendations through her Oprah Daily platform, transcending it into one...
SPY

The Best LED Christmas Trees Are on Sale Right Now

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Decorating the Christmas tree is always one of our favorite holiday traditions, and it doesn’t really feel like Christmas until the tree is decorated. For people with allergies — or simply an aversion to vacuuming up pine needles all winter long — artificial LED Christmas trees offer a festive alternative to the traditional Christmas tree.  The best LED Christmas trees will shine merry and bright in your home for many years to come, and our favorite artificial trees look just like the real...
SPY

The 10 Best Gym Duffle Bags on Amazon Offer Affordable Convenience for Athletes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Looking for the best gym duffel bags to hold your gym clothes, shoes and workout gear? You’re spoiled for choice, as top-rated gym bags from Adidas, Nike and Under Armour are just a few clicks away via Amazon Prime. We’ve written about the best gym bags for men many times before on SPY, but duffle bags are our go-to option when we’re hitting the gym, so we wanted to gather all of the best gym duffle bags into one place. It...
SPY

The 22 Best Christmas Stocking Holders for Decking Out Your Mantel This Holiday

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Just because you have a Christmas to-do list as long as your arm doesn’t mean there aren’t small jobs that will get forgotten during the run-up to the big holiday. Whether it’s defrosting the ham, baking cookies for your Christmas Eve visitors or hanging Christmas lights from the gutter, the holidays are full of instances where things don’t get done. Another simple job that can often end up more complicated than you want is hanging your Christmas stockings. This is where the...
SPY

Stanley’s Viral Quencher is Now Available in a Soft Matte Finish

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. If you’ve been struggling to get your hands on a Stanley Quencher, a.k.a the perfect water bottle, ever since the brand went viral on Tik Tok you’re in luck. They’ve restocked their top-selling 40 ounce model with a new soft matte finish and four new colorways: Red Rust, Stormy Sea, Dune and Bay Leaf. They’re all available now on Stanley’s website, just in time for holiday gifting season. Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler (Soft Matte) 40 Oz — Stormy Sea NEW COLOR Stanley Quencher H2.0...
hubpages.com

Review of the Allway OE10 Open-Ear True Wireless Earbuds

Walter Shillington writes about products he knows firsthand. His articles focus on healthcare, electronics, watches, and household items. I start my day with a brisk walk. I head downtown and then circle the soggy remains of what once was a small and pretty lake. At this point, in a valiant effort to replace those precious calories I thoughtlessly burned away, I usually stop by the coffee shop for a java and a donut.
SPY

These Colorful Keurig K-Mini Coffee Makers Are Just $49 Right Now

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. If you’re like us, your mornings begin with a direct beeline from your bed to your coffee maker. And you’re probably not coherent enough to deal with a big complicated machine until you get that first cup (or two) in you. How about the Keurig method of add cup, press button, consume coffee? And how about scoring a great single-cup Keurig machine for $49.99? You’re in luck if you move fast, because the Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer is now on...
The Independent

8 best bookshelf speakers that are compact and deliver on sound

Bookshelf speakers are what happens when clever audio technicians and home interior gurus decide to go for a drink. Small but mighty, these speakers, also known as standmount speakers, fit neatly in more compact spaces – desks, specifically designed stands, or even an actual bookshelf – to give your home a little bit more breathing room.Like all high-end audio, it’s difficult to conclusively decide on the very best bookshelf speaker – there’s such a wide range of factors to take into account. Plus, despite all the testing in the world, and all the knowledge that would come with that, the...
SPY

The 19 Best Anker Chargers and Power Devices We’ve Tested For All Situations

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Carrying a mobile device into unfamiliar territory always comes with a handful of risks. What if there’s no Wi-Fi or data coverage? Should you be concerned with pickpocketing? Perhaps a more common worry is whether or not there’s going to be a place to charge your phone or tablet. Fortunately, this is one issue you can easily cast aside with an Anker charger. There’s no reason you should have to deal with the irritation of a dead battery. Skip the nightmare with...
SPY

Tired Of The Noise? Pick Up a Sony Noise-Cancelling Headset For 51% Today

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. If you’re back in the office and your coworkers are just a bit too loud, or you work from home and your kids can’t seem to turn down the TV, it can grate on your nerves. A pair of noise-cancelling headphones is the answer, and right now, Sony is offering 51% off their WH-XB910N model at Amazon. That’s over $100 off. If noise-cancelling headphones aren’t what you’re looking for, there are also several Sony gaming headsets available with reasonable discounts, too. See All Deals What...
Digital Trends

Walmart has a MacBook Air for $194 in its Black Friday sale

The Walmart Black Friday sale has started early giving shoppers a chance to beat the rush and get the products they want the most now, rather than having to wait until Black Friday itself hits. That means there’s a world of great discounts out there. Such deals include being able to buy a MacBook Air for only $194, saving you $25 off the usual price of $219. Sounds too good to be true? It kind of is. That’s because the deal is on a fairly old MacBook Air and a refurbished model at that. It’s a good option for anyone dipping their toe into the world of MacOS and that is on an extremely tight budget, but with many deals on Windows laptops for under $200 as well as Chromebook deals, too, you may be better off here. Read on and we’ll tell you all about the pros and cons of the MacBook Air. It could well be the bargain for you.
SPY

These Weekend Amazon Toy Deals Are Almost Too Good (Almost)

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. See those scraps of paper being slid under your door? Yeah, those are holiday wish lists from the kids. It’s November, after all. On one hand they’re very cute and endearing. On the other, they add up, and they add up fast. With that in mind, when sales on toys pop up, it’s always wise to jump on them, and the earlier the better. You definitely don’t want to be that last-minute shopper gritting your teeth and hoping your procrastinating isn’t going...
SPY

SPY

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy