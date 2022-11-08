Current Records: East Carolina 6-3; Cincinnati 7-2 The East Carolina Pirates are 1-6 against the Cincinnati Bearcats since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. East Carolina's week off comes to an end as they meet up with Cincinnati at 8 p.m. ET at Nippert Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

