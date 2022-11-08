ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Orders Animated Series ‘Universal Basic Guys/The Hoagie Bros’ From Adam & Craig Malamut, Sony TV

By Peter White
 3 days ago
Fox is drawing up its latest animated order.

The network has ordered animated comedy Universal Basic Guys/The Hoagie Bros. (w/t) to series. It comes from creators Adam and Craig Malamut and Sony Pictures Television.

The series is described as a show “about men trying to find purpose in a world where they’re no longer needed.”

It follows brothers Mark and Hank Hoagies, who suddenly find themselves with no jobs when the Glantontown Hot Dog factory switches over to automation. Lucky for them, the town started a radical Universal Basic Income pilot program, giving all residents of Glantontown $3,000 per month with no strings attached. Now, Mark, Hank and the rest of their local buddies once again are kids in the summertime, overflowing with the perilous combo of free time and stupid ideas.

Adam and Craig Malamut, brothers from South Jersey, are self-taught animators who write, direct, voice act, sound edit and compose music. Their first show was Sports Friends , which aired on Yahoo Screen, before they moved in-house to sports site Bleacher Report to create Game of Zones. The pair will exec produce Universal Basic Guys/The Hoagie Bros.

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment, with Bento Box Entertainment serving as animation studio.

The move comes as Fox gears up to launch a four-show, two-hour animated block on Monday nights in May with Dan Harmon’s Krapopolis and Jon Hamm-voiced Grimsburg .

The block will also include the second season of therapy dog comedy Housebroken , which features the voices of Lisa Kudrow, Clea DuVall, Nat Faxon and Will Forte, as well as repeats of its other animated series including possibly episodes of Duncanville , which was canceled by Fox after three seasons.

The Monday block is designed to complement Fox’s long-running Sunday night Animation Domination segment, which features shows such as The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers , all three of which are currently in the middle of renewal talks.

Michael Thorn, Fox’s President of Entertainment, said, “Adam and Craig are two of the boldest and most irreverent voices I know. This series’ distinct point of view could only come from a talented multi-hyphenate team that writes, animates and voices their work like no one else.  And in the tradition of the incredible creators who have been a part of our storied Animation Domination lineup, the Malamuts have an intrepid DIY mentality that has allowed them to create some of the funniest and most surprising characters we’ve seen in a long time.”

