The Napkin: Week 10 betting recap includes an outright LSU win

I had an epiphany on Sunday. I was going through the highlights of games that I didn’t get a chance to watch (per usual) and I realized that betting on college football is the most insane thing you can bet on.

Some say that hockey (another sport I love) is the craziest, but those people clearly haven’t spent four hours on a Thursday analyzing how Kansas State’s offensive scheme is perfect for Adrian Martinez to maximize his potential.

I’m like a real-life Charlie Day.

Anyway, Week 10 was tons of fun and let me know that I’m perpetually destined to go below .500 on my picks, regardless of how much research I do to place my bets.

But the point of gambling on these games is to have fun (or so I’m told) and I had a ton of fun this weekend watching the College Football Playoff picture begin to take shape. It’s time to see how this week’s bets did.

Here’s a recap of what my Week 10 picks looked like.

LOSS: Tennessee (+8) vs Georgia

The 27-13 scoreline that saw Georgia solidify itself as the best team in the country is quite generous to Tennessee. While not a blowout on the scoreboard, Georgia was hands down the better football team on Saturday.

The atmosphere certainly played a factor, as the Athens crowd doesn’t usually have big games like this very often. That’s actually a compliment to Georgia. They’re so good, that there is rarely any doubt of the Dawgs walking away with a dominant victory.

Because of that, and the hype surrounding the matchup, the Athens crowd made its presence felt. Tennessee had multiple false start penalties in the first quarter, simply because the Vols couldn’t hear themselves. The fast-paced offense Josh Heupel has become known for works well when you’re moving the ball downfield and scoring points.

But when you’re going up against the best defense in the country, and your drives consist of multiple three-and-outs that take less than two minutes off the clock, you’re in trouble. That’s the reason my bet fell through. I was counting on Tennessee having explosive plays that would keep them within one score. Unfortunately for me, that was not the case.

Credit to Georgia for reminding the country that they’re the reigning national champions.

Week 10 so far: 0-1

WIN: LSU (+13.5) vs Alabama

We don’t have time to have the Nick Saban dialogue here but rest assured that we will need to have it at some point in the upcoming off-season.

Putting that thought on the shelf, Brian Kelly had himself a game. He made the right coaching decisions throughout the game, and he understood that the only player on the Alabama roster that could beat him was Bryce Young.

And Young almost did! He earned all 328 yards. Without Young, Alabama doesn’t stay in the game in the second half, not to mention his drive at the end of regulation to send the game into overtime.

No moment encapsulated LSU‘s “we are winning this football game” energy more than the two-point conversion in overtime to win the game. Multiple people on Twitter were quick to point out that the play LSU called to win the game was the same play Notre Dame got flagged for pass interference back in 2014 against Florida State. This time, though, it worked to perfection.

Brian Kelly. Chess not checkers.

Week 10 so far: 1-1

LOSS: Kansas State (+2.5) vs Texas

It hurts when you spend a lot (and I mean a LOT) of time looking into individual matchups and thinking you found a game to take advantage of.

Last week, Kansas State getting points at home against a Texas team that had lost four straight Big 12 road games seemed to be the smart decision. Honestly, I would still make that bet today.

Sometimes you have to make a principal bet. We’re “process over results” over here. Just because it didn’t work out one time doesn’t mean it was the wrong decision. If you’re not making mistakes in life, then you’re never going to learn.

Credit to Kansas State for holding Texas to three second-half points and scoring 17 second-half points of their own to try and cash my bet.

The Wildcats are big The Napkin fans, and it shows.

Week 10 so far: 1-2

Week 10 final: 1-2

Season Total: 13-28

It was a fun weekend of college football that saw some great moments. I can’t be too mad at my results because the Gators’ offense looked good and my betting picks smart decisions at the time.

I usually leave you will just one of my favorite tweets from the weekend, but there was just too much good content this weekend. So here are SIX different tweets that I loved from this weekend.

Happy November, folks.

