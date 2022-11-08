ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Israel's Netanyahu given chance to form far-right government

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel’s president on Friday asked former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government, presenting the longtime leader currently standing trial on corruption charges with the chance to end years of political instability in Israel with his partners on the far right.
San Diego Union-Tribune

The Latest | UN Climate Summit

U.N.-appointed experts have joined growing calls for the release of a jailed Egyptian pro-democracy activist whose family says he escalated his hunger and water strike earlier this month
AFP

Fans urged to chant Mahsa Amini name at Iran World Cup games

Activists have called on football fans attending Iran's matches at the World Cup starting later this month to chant the name of Mahsa Amini, whose death in custody sparked nationwide protests. Masih Alinejad, a New York-based activist originally from Iran who campaigns against the mandatory hijab, also appealed to World Cup fans to chant Amini's name.

Comments / 0

Community Policy