Remnants of Hurricane Nicole to bring heavy rain
Hurricane Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane on Florida’s Atlantic coast Thursday. Tropical moisture from that system heads toward the Valley Friday as a cold front approaches the region. The interaction between the two systems will lead to a wet end to the workweek with the potential for periods of heavier rain.
FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Tropical Depression Nicole brings steady rain to Atlanta
Steady rain is falling all across North Georgia on Friday morning as Tropical Depression Nicole moves into the region after causing havoc in Florida.
