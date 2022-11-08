ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

27 First News

Remnants of Hurricane Nicole to bring heavy rain

Hurricane Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane on Florida’s Atlantic coast Thursday. Tropical moisture from that system heads toward the Valley Friday as a cold front approaches the region. The interaction between the two systems will lead to a wet end to the workweek with the potential for periods of heavier rain.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

