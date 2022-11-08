FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former U.S. President to Push for Military Assistance in UkraineNews Breaking LIVEDallas, TX
As the Holidays approach, A Pink Pug named Butterball gets into the spirit by dressing up and attending local eventsTHATLUCKYDOGMEDIADallas, TX
Popular grocery chain expanding in Dallas with 3 new locationsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Voters Approve $1.5B for New Convention Center and Fair Park RenovationsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamationAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
Dallas ISD students start community pantry to help those experiencing homelessness
Big Brothers Big Sisters looking for Dallas mentors
Faulkner Design Group Celebrates 30 years at Fair Park
Duncanville ISD superintendent announces athletics program reassignments after massive UIL penalties
Affordable housing coming to East Dallas
'Unapologetically Me' | Dallas' Venton Jones one of three openly gay, Black state lawmakers elected Tuesday
Dallas accounting firm ranked one of the best companies to work for in Texas: report
Jury awards Fort Worth woman the largest single discrimination judgment ever against FedEx
Witherite Law Group And Fiesta Partner To Feed Over 1,200 Families Across The Metroplex This Thanksgiving
White Rock Medical Center Owner Files for Bankruptcy
Workforce Solutions “Hiring Red, White & You!” Job Fair 2022
Jury Awards $21 Million to a Man in Vegetative State After Surgery at Baylor University Medical Center
H-E-B Confirms, Sort of, Then not, a New Store in Southern Dallas
For the first time, Texas voters send Muslim immigrants and openly gay Black men to Legislature
Mansfield ISD speaks about racist photo involving Summit High students
Resident in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
Dallas shortens the warning period before landlords can post eviction notices
Dallas ISD sends multiple teams to UIL Football Playoffs
Mansfield ISD investigates student-circulated photo with racist depictions
The City Created a Repair Program for West Dallas Residents, But They’re Struggling to Qualify
Dallas Weekly
Continuously published, without missing a single issue for more than 67 years, the Dallas Weekly has emerged as the leading most trusted voice of the African American community in north Texas. The Dallas Weekly has been recognized and awarded for its impactful journalistic excellence not only locally, but also statewide, regionally and nationally; more than any other Black owned media enterprise of its kind in the area. The company takes great pride in the fact that we speak to and for our community in a way that insures we are a part of and not apart from those whom we serve. Over the last six decades, the Dallas Weekly has been at the epicenter of all things African American in the fastest growing region of the country. As such, we have evolved, like our region, into a diverse, dynamic, forward thinking strategically minded enterprise that attracts people of all walks of life. Today the Dallas Weekly, the DW, is recognized as a multimedia brand capable of having not just national influence but in many cases a flare for the international as well. Our award winning traditional print publication has been joined by a state of the art multimedia website, and exciting e edition, a growing family of Facebook and Twitter followers as well as a recently launched internet radio station. Our family of supporters continues to grow as does our sphere of influence. More and more readers are reaching out to the DW on social media and we are actively reaching out to them.The new DW is a niche brand operating on a unique multimedia platform and it’s working. We still provide our readers with relevant information that they trust, respect and depend on. We reflect our readers in the stories we cover, post, record and videotape. We humbly accept our role and our heritage and those whom we serve, let us know they appreciate us each and every day. The fact that they spend in excess of $35 billion annually speaks to their size and influence. The DW speaks to and for them. Join us as the DW continues to become a major multimedia force in the state of Texas. It’s all about our content and our culture.https://www.dallasweekly.com/
Comments / 0