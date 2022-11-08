ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Dallas ISD students start community pantry to help those experiencing homelessness

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — There are more empty shelves now at the Peace Pantry on the campus of Dallas ISD's Yvonne Ewell Townview Magnet Center."We have backpacks, we don't ask their names. They can come in get whatever they need," explains Townview Law Magnet senior Ariana Flores, "and leave."Flores and her classmates looking to restock the pantry say the empty shelves are a good thing – for now."When I walk in and maybe there's a shampoo that was there yesterday and it isn't today... even that one piece of shampoo is an impact that we made," says fellow senior Gloria Espinosa. "It...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Big Brothers Big Sisters looking for Dallas mentors

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Mentorship is a need that's always present in our community, and one organization makes that its mission: Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Dallas."To know that I'm having a positive impact in his life, makes me really happy," Alberto Morales said. He's been with Big Brothers Big Sisters for six years. He's watched his "little" named Cruz grow from a 10-year-old boy to a 16-year-old young man."The years went by so fast and he used to go to my waist and now he's almost as tall as me," Morales said. "He enjoys sports, enjoys video games, he is...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

Faulkner Design Group Celebrates 30 years at Fair Park

Last week, Adrienne Faulkner of Faulkner Design Group, one of the most prominent design & architectural firms in the nation, celebrated 30 years of service at the newly renovated Fair Park Visitor Center. Faulkner Design Group is a nationally recognized, woman-owned architectural design firm unique in their ability to service...
DALLAS, TX
whiterocklakeweekly.com

Affordable housing coming to East Dallas

Saigebrook Development and O-SDA Industries, two women-owned and HUB-certified real estate firms committed to meeting affordable housing needs in Texas, are breaking ground on a new mixed-income housing community that will bring 87 units of high-quality affordable and market-rate housing to the rapidly growing Old East Dallas neighborhood located in City Council District 2 represented by Council Member Jesse Moreno.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

White Rock Medical Center Owner Files for Bankruptcy

White Rock Medical Center owner and operator Pipeline Health System has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but the operations in the East Dallas hospital continue as normal. In 2018, the California-based system acquired what was then called Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – White Rock, which was a joint venture between Baylor Scott & White Health and Tenet Healthcare. Prior to that, it was called Doctor’s Hospital at White Rock Lake. When it was acquired, the hospital was called City Hospital at White Rock, but was rebranded earlier this year to be White Rock Medical Center.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Workforce Solutions “Hiring Red, White & You!” Job Fair 2022

Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County presents its largest job fair of the year on Thursday, November 10. The Tarrant County “Hiring Red, White & You!” job fair will be held at Arlington’s Globe Life Field. The job fair will connect job seekers with more than 160 local employers ready to fill more than 7,100 open positions. Workforce Solutions will also present two more job fairs in Dallas and Plano on the same day in the locations below.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Dallas Observer

H-E-B Confirms, Sort of, Then not, a New Store in Southern Dallas

Editor's note: H-E-B's phones blew up with questions within minutes of our posting this story, and the company's senior director of public affairs, Mabrie Jackson, called us back with a clarification. "We often purchase property in anticipation for locations. No timeframe has been set." Things might change. This is similar...
DALLAS, TX
12newsnow.com

For the first time, Texas voters send Muslim immigrants and openly gay Black men to Legislature

Texas voters made history Tuesday by electing two Muslim immigrants and three openly gay Black lawmakers to the state Legislature. Fort Bend County voters elected Dr. Suleman Lalani as House District 76 state representative. Lalani came to the country in the 1990s to begin his career as a doctor. According to his website, he chose the U.S. for its advanced medicine and quality of healthcare.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Mansfield ISD speaks about racist photo involving Summit High students

MANSFIELD, Texas — The Mansfield Independent School District is speaking out about a racially insensitive photo involving several Summit High School students. In a statement released on Monday, the district said the photo "violates the core values of our campus." According to the Mansfield Record newspaper, the photo showed...
MANSFIELD, TX
K12@Dallas

Dallas ISD sends multiple teams to UIL Football Playoffs

Coming off a big year in sports for Dallas ISD, we are excited to be sending a few of our varsity football teams to the UIL Football Playoffs. “Congratulations to each of our nine teams that made the UIL State Football Playoffs,” said Dr. Silvia Salinas, executive director of Athletics. “We are excited for our coaches and players who have worked hard all season to make a run in the postseason.”
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

Dallas Weekly

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

Continuously published, without missing a single issue for more than 67 years, the Dallas Weekly has emerged as the leading most trusted voice of the African American community in north Texas. The Dallas Weekly has been recognized and awarded for its impactful journalistic excellence not only locally, but also statewide, regionally and nationally; more than any other Black owned media enterprise of its kind in the area. The company takes great pride in the fact that we speak to and for our community in a way that insures we are a part of and not apart from those whom we serve. Over the last six decades, the Dallas Weekly has been at the epicenter of all things African American in the fastest growing region of the country. As such, we have evolved, like our region, into a diverse, dynamic, forward thinking strategically minded enterprise that attracts people of all walks of life. Today the Dallas Weekly, the DW, is recognized as a multimedia brand capable of having not just national influence but in many cases a flare for the international as well. Our award winning traditional print publication has been joined by a state of the art multimedia website, and exciting e edition, a growing family of Facebook and Twitter followers as well as a recently launched internet radio station. Our family of supporters continues to grow as does our sphere of influence. More and more readers are reaching out to the DW on social media and we are actively reaching out to them.The new DW is a niche brand operating on a unique multimedia platform and it’s working. We still provide our readers with relevant information that they trust, respect and depend on. We reflect our readers in the stories we cover, post, record and videotape. We humbly accept our role and our heritage and those whom we serve, let us know they appreciate us each and every day. The fact that they spend in excess of $35 billion annually speaks to their size and influence. The DW speaks to and for them. Join us as the DW continues to become a major multimedia force in the state of Texas. It’s all about our content and our culture.

 https://www.dallasweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy