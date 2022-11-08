Read full article on original website
Rebecca Ewing, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca Ewing of Alliance, Ohio passed away on November 9, 2022. She was born June 27, 1966. Arrangements are being handled by the Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Kae Yost, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kae Yost of Sebring, Ohio passed away on November 9, 2022. She was born January 15, 1943. Arrangements are being handled by the Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. A television tribute will air Friday, November 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17...
Wanda Lee London, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wanda Lee London age 72 of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest at her home with family by her side on November 9, 2022. She was born on October 3, 1950 in Harold, Kentucky the daughter to the late Russell Rogers and...
Wilmer Wilson, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wilmer Wilson passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. He was born October 17, 1944. Arrangements are being handled by the Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Phyllis A. Forris, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Phyllis A. Forris, 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 3, 2022 surrounded by her family. Phyllis was born December 23, 1932 in Boardman, Ohio, the daughter of William and Hazel (Haney) Staines. A 1950 graduate of North Lima High School, she also attended Youngstown College. She...
Lawrence R. “Larry” Chieffo, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence R. “Larry” Chieffo, 59, of Hubbard Township, Ohio, formerly of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away due to a 25-year battle with declining health due to type 2 diabetes, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown, Ohio. Affectionately known as “Chief,”...
Douglas MacIntyre, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas MacIntyre, entered eternal rest Monday, November 7, 2022, while at home and surrounded by his daughters, following a period of declining health. He was 90. Douglas was born June 27, 1932, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to William and Isabel (Carr) MacIntyre. Doug grew up in...
Luther Rose, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Luther Rose, only child of Evelyn Rose, was born in Warwick County, Virginia on January 5, 1927. He transitioned from the land of the dying into the land of the living on Saturday, November 5, 2022. He grew up in Hanson and Newport News, Virginia.
Richard Dennis Sutton, Kinsman Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Dennis Sutton, age 79, died on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Sharon Regional Hospital, with his family by his side. He was born on January 24, 1943, the second of five children of Grace Lavern (Fisk) and Malry McClung Sutton, Sr. He grew up in Kinsman, living in a two-bedroom home with all five children who shared one bedroom.
Gary Lynn Edwards, Minvera, Ohio
MINERVA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynn Edwards went home to be with the Lord, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, in his home with his family by his side, in Minerva. He was born in Alliance, Ohio on May 13, 1942, to Charles and Jane (Brown) Edwards. He was one of 13 kids. Eight brothers, Larry Edwards of Streetsboro, Jeff Edwards of Homeworth, Todd Edwards of Homeworth and four sisters, Peg Davis of Virginia.
Alice Louise “Babydoll” Freeman, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Alice Louise “Babydoll” Freeman. Sunrise: April 9, 1943. Sunset November 2, 2022. Mrs. Freeman affectionately known as “Babydoll” was born April 9, 1943 in Alliance, Ohio the daughter of Excell Kirksey and Katherine Pollard Oliver. She attended Franklin, Stanton and...
Lina DeCicco, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lina DeCicco, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7, 2022. Lina was born August 31, 1933, in Mendicino, Italy, the daughter of Raffaelo and Josephina DeCicco Nudo. She was a seamstress at Moyer and Weatherbee Coats in Youngstown. Lina enjoyed knitting, crocheting, baking, listening...
Lucy Virginia Coy, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lucy Virginia Coy, 71, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Salem Regional Hospital. She was born February 1, 1951, to William and Jennie (Mills) Crum. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Edward Coy; sisters, Josephine and...
Rita DeFrances, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita DeFrances passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 14 days shy of her 90th birthday, at Evergreen Woods Rehab Center, Springhill, Florida under the care of hospice and surrounded by her loving family. Rita was born November 16, 1932, in Youngstown, the seventh child to...
Eugenia “Betty” Baca, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugenia “Betty” Baca, age 96, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, peacefully at home with family by her side. Betty was born August 21, 1926, in Upper Michigan to John C. and Philomene (VanDerHagen) Kane. She was a 1945 graduate of Warren G....
Mary T. Fagert, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary T. Fagert, 91, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Windsor House at Canfield, surrounded by family. Mary was born May 29, 1931, in Bridgeport, Ohio, a daughter of John and Marie (Eckert) Delbrugge. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother...
Kevin Ward, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin Ward, 42, died Sunday morning, November 6, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. He was born May 30, 1980 in Youngstown, a son of Bonny Jane Aldrich and Kenneth R. Ward. Kevin attended Corner House Christian Church with his dad and grandma. He was...
Robert S. Kennedy, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert S. “Bob” Kennedy, 86, passed away Sunday evening, November 6, 2022, at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born January 14, 1936, in Youngstown, a son of the late Lawrence, Sr. and Elizabeth “Bettie” Nicklin Kennedy.
Martha Kay White, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) Martha Kay (Liller) White, 77, formerly of Youngstown, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus in the early morning of Monday, October 31, 2022, at her daughter’s home. Martha was born July 23, 1945 in Cumberland, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late Marvin G....
