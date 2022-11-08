ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

downbeach.com

Downbeach gets new representation on Board of County Commissioners

DOWNBEACH – There’s a new commissioner in town. Following redistricting last summer, the Downbeach towns of Ventnor, Margate and Longport voted for the first time for representation on the Atlantic County Board of County Commissioners in the newly configured District 1. The three Downbeach towns were formerly in...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Cape May County

Voters in Cape May County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a ✔ in front of their names.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Republicans flip control of Cumberland County government

The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans have won control of the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners, a result that shifts political power from the South Jersey Democratic machine to State Sen. Michael Testa, Jr. (R-Vineland), the GOP county chairman. The re-election of Republican Douglas Albrecht and the defeat of...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Democrats retain control of Gloucester County government

The New Jersey Globe projects that Democrats have retained control of the Gloucester County board of commissioners, with Democratic incumbents Frank DiMarco and Denice DiCarlo holding on against Republicans Adam Wingate and Stephen Pakradooni, Jr. in something of a surprise result. Their wins mean Democrats will keep a 5-2 seat majority.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Cumberland County

Voters in Cumberland County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Burlington County

Voters in Burlington County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have an ✔ in front of their names.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City, County Oppose Transmission Line for Offshore Wind Farm

Cape May County and its shore towns presented a united front in opposing plans for an underground transmission line that would cut through environmentally sensitive wetlands and beach lots in Ocean City to connect an offshore wind farm to the land-based power grid. During a Zoom hearing Thursday before the...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

Burlington County Democrats Maintain 5-0 Control and Win Sheriff Seat

In a tough election year, Burlington County Democrats Undersheriff Jim Kostoplis and County Commissioner Allison Eckel defeated their Republican challengers. Burlington County Democratic Chairman Joseph Andl said, “It’s clear the voters appreciate, acknowledge, and approve of the leadership in Burlington County. Burlington County Democrats know that issues of affordability, quality of life, and public safety matter to our residents, and our victories tonight are reflective of that.”
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Northfield chief to give up badge of hometown PD

NORTHFIELD — Paul Newman may not be riding off into the sunset literally but he is retiring as the top law officer in the city of Northfield. City Council voted unanimously Nov. 2 to appoint Sgt. Mark VonColln to replace Newman, a lifelong city resident who has been with the department since 1994.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Gloucester County

Voters in Gloucester County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Councilman Barr to Hold Ward Meeting Saturday

Fourth Ward Councilman Bob Barr invites the public to participate in a Fourth Ward meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. The meeting will be held at the Ocean City American Legion Morvay-Miley-Cruice Post 524 at 4556 West Ave. Barr will lead an open discussion of issues that affect the Fourth Ward and all of Ocean City.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Zoom Hearing Thursday on Wind Farm

Oral arguments on the matter of easements applied for by the Ocean Wind offshore wind energy project will take place in a virtual public hearing by the state Board of Public Utilities at 9 a.m. Thursday. The parties, Ocean Wind LLC, Cape May County, and the New Jersey Division of...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
acua.com

Election and Veterans Day Holiday Notice

All collections in Atlantic and Cumberland Counties will be performed as scheduled on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, and Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022. The scalehouse, landfill, transfer station and composting facility will be open normal hours from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The ACUA GEO Administrative Building...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Mudhen Hospitality Coming in 2023 to Wildwood, NJ

Located in the heart of downtown Wildwood, MudHen Hospitality provides the perfect destination for craft beer lovers and beach lovers alike. Located just minutes from the world-famous Wildwood Boardwalk, award-winning beaches, and the only craft brewery on the island, visitors can expect a first-class vacation experience and memories that will last a lifetime.
WILDWOOD, NJ

