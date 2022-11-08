Read full article on original website
downbeach.com
Downbeach gets new representation on Board of County Commissioners
DOWNBEACH – There’s a new commissioner in town. Following redistricting last summer, the Downbeach towns of Ventnor, Margate and Longport voted for the first time for representation on the Atlantic County Board of County Commissioners in the newly configured District 1. The three Downbeach towns were formerly in...
ocnjdaily.com
Van Drew and Republican Commissioners Win; Newcomers Prevail in School Board Race
Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew cruised to a decisive Election Night victory over Democratic challenger Tim Alexander to win his third term in the 2nd Congressional District. Unofficial results showed Van Drew holding an overwhelming lead. He had 127,713 votes compared to 78,628 for Alexander. In another key race, Cape...
New Jersey Globe
Republicans take control of council in Gloucester’s Washington Township
The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans have won three seats on the Washington Township Council in Gloucester County, defeating three incumbents and flipping control of the council from 3-2 Democratic to 5-0 Republican. As of 10:50 a.m., Republicans Peter Del Borrello, Donald Brown, and Jack Yerkes each have 18%...
N.J. election results 2022: Cape May County
Voters in Cape May County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a ✔ in front of their names.
New Jersey Globe
Republicans flip control of Cumberland County government
The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans have won control of the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners, a result that shifts political power from the South Jersey Democratic machine to State Sen. Michael Testa, Jr. (R-Vineland), the GOP county chairman. The re-election of Republican Douglas Albrecht and the defeat of...
New Jersey Globe
Democrats retain control of Gloucester County government
The New Jersey Globe projects that Democrats have retained control of the Gloucester County board of commissioners, with Democratic incumbents Frank DiMarco and Denice DiCarlo holding on against Republicans Adam Wingate and Stephen Pakradooni, Jr. in something of a surprise result. Their wins mean Democrats will keep a 5-2 seat majority.
N.J. election results 2022: Cumberland County
Voters in Cumberland County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
ocnjdaily.com
Cape May County Officials Strategize to Curb Rowdiness at Shore
Cape May County officials are looking to a resort town in another state as a model as part of their efforts to crack down on groups of rowdy teenagers and young adults that have been disrupting the summer tourism season at the Jersey Shore. A law in Ocean City, Maryland,...
N.J. election results 2022: Burlington County
Voters in Burlington County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have an ✔ in front of their names.
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City, County Oppose Transmission Line for Offshore Wind Farm
Cape May County and its shore towns presented a united front in opposing plans for an underground transmission line that would cut through environmentally sensitive wetlands and beach lots in Ocean City to connect an offshore wind farm to the land-based power grid. During a Zoom hearing Thursday before the...
insidernj.com
Burlington County Democrats Maintain 5-0 Control and Win Sheriff Seat
In a tough election year, Burlington County Democrats Undersheriff Jim Kostoplis and County Commissioner Allison Eckel defeated their Republican challengers. Burlington County Democratic Chairman Joseph Andl said, “It’s clear the voters appreciate, acknowledge, and approve of the leadership in Burlington County. Burlington County Democrats know that issues of affordability, quality of life, and public safety matter to our residents, and our victories tonight are reflective of that.”
ocnjsentinel.com
Northfield chief to give up badge of hometown PD
NORTHFIELD — Paul Newman may not be riding off into the sunset literally but he is retiring as the top law officer in the city of Northfield. City Council voted unanimously Nov. 2 to appoint Sgt. Mark VonColln to replace Newman, a lifelong city resident who has been with the department since 1994.
Insult to Injury: One Southern NJ Town Named Ugliest in the State
The other day, we were happy to report that Cape May was named one of the most beautiful cities in the nation. So, naturally, the other shoe now has to drop and one South Jersey town was just named the ugliest in the Garden State -- and, technically, one of the worst in the country.
N.J. election results 2022: Gloucester County
Voters in Gloucester County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
Atlantic County, NJ Early Voting Doesn’t Appear To Be Worth It
It’s Midterm General Election Day. The polls are about to open and the stakes couldn’t be higher. We wanted to take a look at the now completed early voting season and the vote by mail ballots, through yesterday. For hundreds of years, we had one General Election Day....
ocnjdaily.com
Councilman Barr to Hold Ward Meeting Saturday
Fourth Ward Councilman Bob Barr invites the public to participate in a Fourth Ward meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. The meeting will be held at the Ocean City American Legion Morvay-Miley-Cruice Post 524 at 4556 West Ave. Barr will lead an open discussion of issues that affect the Fourth Ward and all of Ocean City.
Woman Hung Dolls Above Black Candidate’s Sign in Rio Grande, NJ
Cape May County officials are looking for a woman suspected of a racially motivated crime in Middle Township on Election Day. Police say a white woman with blond hair was seen on video getting out of a late model, dark-colored sedan and hanging stuffed animals from a tree with nooses above a Black candidate's sign on Election Day.
ocnjdaily.com
Zoom Hearing Thursday on Wind Farm
Oral arguments on the matter of easements applied for by the Ocean Wind offshore wind energy project will take place in a virtual public hearing by the state Board of Public Utilities at 9 a.m. Thursday. The parties, Ocean Wind LLC, Cape May County, and the New Jersey Division of...
acua.com
Election and Veterans Day Holiday Notice
All collections in Atlantic and Cumberland Counties will be performed as scheduled on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, and Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022. The scalehouse, landfill, transfer station and composting facility will be open normal hours from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The ACUA GEO Administrative Building...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Mudhen Hospitality Coming in 2023 to Wildwood, NJ
Located in the heart of downtown Wildwood, MudHen Hospitality provides the perfect destination for craft beer lovers and beach lovers alike. Located just minutes from the world-famous Wildwood Boardwalk, award-winning beaches, and the only craft brewery on the island, visitors can expect a first-class vacation experience and memories that will last a lifetime.
