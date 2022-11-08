ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Biden faces high expectations at UN climate talks

US President Joe Biden headed to UN climate talks in Egypt on Friday armed with major domestic achievements against global warming but under pressure to do more for countries reeling from natural disasters. After COP27, Biden will head to an ASEAN regional summit in Cambodia at the weekend before travelling to Indonesia for G20 talks.
