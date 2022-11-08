Read full article on original website
Related
hackernoon.com
Focus on the Small Victories, Instead of Those Ambitious Goals
Do you celebrate big victories, audacious goals, and major milestones? You must. We all do. After all, they feel good, they create a sense of achievement, and they validate your competence. They bring happiness, but for how long? Before you know it, another milestone, another task, or another goal gets your attention.
Psychological Safety Is Critical for Mental Well-Being at Work—Here’s How To Tell If Your Workplace Is Helping or Hurting Yours
You might think about your safety when you're out walking alone at night. But not enough people are giving enough thought to their safety in the workplace. No, I don't necessarily mean physical safety—although that's important too. I'm talking about psychological safety: when you feel like you belong in a workplace.
psychologytoday.com
Studying Hands to Recognize Basic Emotions
Being able to only view someone’s hands provides greater emotional recognition accuracy than being able to see only arms, torso, or head. The hands are effective at communicating human emotion. There is significant cortical tissue of the brain that is devoted to our hands. The visual and somatosensory lobes...
psychologytoday.com
How We Influence Our Childrens' Creativity
Parental comments often determine how creative children will be. Parental comments often determine how creative children will be. What we say to our kids can positively and negatively affect their creative development. As parents, our advice, discipline, and counsel profoundly affect how our children develop social, personal, and academic skills.
psychologytoday.com
Experiential Learning for Grown-Ups
Experiential learning is the process of taking active steps toward acquiring skills and knowledge through intentional experiences. Before looking for developmental opportunities, assess your skills, knowledge areas, abilities, and gaps. Then, create a plan to fill those gaps. Project-based learning, job shadowing, and networking are a few forms of experiential...
psychologytoday.com
Working With Your Partner to Confront and Control Stress
Dyadic coping involves the stress signals sent by one partner, the other partner's response, and their joint coping efforts. Dyadic coping strategies may involve joint problem solving, sharing feelings of commitment, and supporting one another. Dyadic coping can enhance relationship satisfaction, so it is important to indicate to your partner...
Comments / 0