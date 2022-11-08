BELLEVUE, Wash. — Tiffany Smiley has officially conceded the U.S. Senate race to Sen. Patty Murray. Smiley released a statement regarding her concession:. “This evening I reached out to Senator Murray and her campaign to congratulate her on her victory after a hard-fought race. I cannot thank my family, my team and the wonderful people of Washington state enough for their support over the past 18 months. This race was never about me - it was about the amazing people of this state and I will never stop fighting and advocating for them.”

