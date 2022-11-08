Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Track the balance of power in Congress here as results are announced
WASHINGTON (TND) — The National Desk is keeping tabs on the key races that will determine the balance of power in the U.S. for the next two years. There are 50 competitive races in the House. Democrats must win at least 37 of those seats to maintain control. Republicans must win at least 14 of those seats to gain control.
Trump news - live: Trump launches explosive attack on DeSantis and Murdoch media as GOP figures turn against him
Donald Trump has launched a stinging attack on GOP rival Ron DeSantis following the Florida Governor’s impressive showing in the midterm elections. The one-term president branded him “Ron DeSanctimonious” on Truth Social on Thursday, explaining exactly how the Florida politician owed him his entire career. Mr DeSantis...
KOMO News
Biden faces high expectations at UN climate talks
US President Joe Biden headed to UN climate talks in Egypt on Friday armed with major domestic achievements against global warming but under pressure to do more for countries reeling from natural disasters. After COP27, Biden will head to an ASEAN regional summit in Cambodia at the weekend before travelling to Indonesia for G20 talks.
KOMO News
Tiffany Smiley concedes U.S. Senate race to Sen. Patty Murray
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Tiffany Smiley has officially conceded the U.S. Senate race to Sen. Patty Murray. Smiley released a statement regarding her concession:. “This evening I reached out to Senator Murray and her campaign to congratulate her on her victory after a hard-fought race. I cannot thank my family, my team and the wonderful people of Washington state enough for their support over the past 18 months. This race was never about me - it was about the amazing people of this state and I will never stop fighting and advocating for them.”
KOMO News
Democrat Schrier wins reelection to Washington's 8th District
SEATTLE, Wash. — Democratic U.S. Rep Kim Schrier has won a third term in Washington’s 8th U.S. House district, fending off a challenge from Republicans who targeted the seat as part of their efforts to flip the chamber. Schrier, a pediatrician, is the only Democrat to have held...
KOMO News
