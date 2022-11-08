ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

fourstateshomepage.com

Brief timeline of Missourians’ right to vote

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — As time goes on and new generations forge ahead to take up the mantle our ancestors have lived and died for, it’s important to remember how far humanity has come lest we forget the privilege we have in a voting system that values the voice of the people within it.
kttn.com

Five takeaways from Missouri election night 2022

(Missouri Independent) – Missouri’s midterm election largely went according to script. Every congressional race was won by the party that previously controlled it. Republicans now hold all statewide offices. Democrats took advantage of a new legislative map to pick up a few seats in the state House. But...
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri marijuana legalization already has some Kansas police concerned

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag. The unofficial vote on Amendment 3 was closer than what experts predicted, but marijuana legalization garnered about 53% support Tuesday. “I think Missouri...
939theeagle.com

Missouri House Speaker-Designee and key Democratic lawmaker to accompany Governor Parson on overseas trade mission

Missouri’s governor will be leaving Jefferson City Thursday afternoon for an overseas trade mission to Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Greece. The trade mission is being funded by the nonprofit Hawthorn Foundation. Governor Mike Parson (R) says those three counties are existing trade partners for Missouri, with $126-million,...
KOLR10 News

Here’s who won Missouri State House races in the Ozarks

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Races for the area’s Missouri State House positions have been called. Democrat Crystal Quade keeps seat in Missouri’s District 132, representing Springfield House Minority leader Crystal Quade will continue to represent north and central Springfield as the District 132 representative in the Missouri State House. Quade, a Democrat, defeated Republican Sephanos […]
KOLR10 News

Which Missouri ballot measures passed?

Expanding the state treasurer's investment options, legalizing marijuana, giving the Missouri National Guard its own department, increasing funding for the Kansas City Police Department, and the matter of a new constitutional convention were on the ballot for voters across the state.
5 On Your Side

How will Missouri's next attorney general be decided?

ST. LOUIS — Missouri will soon have a new attorney general and state treasurer as the offices' current occupants depart for new roles. Eric Schmitt, the current Republican attorney general, won his election to be Missouri's next U.S. Senator, while Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick won his bid for state auditor.
fourstateshomepage.com

Webb City Seniors advance as the only Missouri team in global debate forum

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Some local teens are getting the chance to test their debate skills on a global scale. Three Webb City High School students have advanced in the “International Public Policy Forum.” It started out as a virtual debate contest with hundreds of teams competing from around the world online.
WEBB CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Breaking down the numbers for Amendment 3 in Southwest Missouri

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — “Amendment 3” was one of the big issues that attracted more voters to the polls. It passed with more than a million people voting in favor of legal, recreational marijuana. The issue was a hot-button topic in Southwest Missouri as well, but what...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Busch Valentine after loss to Schmitt: ‘Many of us are scared about Missouri’s future’

ST. LOUIS (KMIZ) The Democratic nominee for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt, Trudy Busch Valentine, lost her bid to be the next senator for Missouri. Busch Valentine was hoping to be the first Democrat elected to the Senate in Missouri since former Sen. Clair McCaskill defeated Todd Akin in 2012.   The The post Busch Valentine after loss to Schmitt: ‘Many of us are scared about Missouri’s future’ appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com

Republicans win big in Missouri, voters approve three constitutional amendments

Election results are in as Republicans dominate races and voters approve three constitutional amendments. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the race for Missouri’s U.S Senate seat, defeating the Democratic nominee, Busch beer heiress, Trudy Busch-Valentine. Incumbent U.S. Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer defeated Democrat Bethany Mann in the 3rd Congressional...
KYTV

Missouri State Senator Lincoln Hough wins another term

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Senator Lincoln Hough won a second term. The Republican defeated Democrat Raymond Lampert. Hough serves nearly all of Springfield in State Senate District 30. Hough first began service in Jefferson City in 2010. He later became a Greene County commissioner. Voters in November 2018 elected him to his first state senate seat.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri voters to decide on four possible amendments

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri voters have the ability to vote on four possible amendments to the Missouri Constitution. The polls will close at 7 p.m. Vote counting was still going on a little before 11 p.m. Amendment 1, with 55 percent of no votes leading 45 percent of yes votes. Amendment 3, with 53 percent The post Missouri voters to decide on four possible amendments appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Awesome 92.3

How Bad Is The Flu In Missouri Right Now?

There's been talk that this could be a rough flu season. So how bad is the flu right now in Missouri?. According to an infographic shared by the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services dated October 29, 2022. Not that bad actually. Their infographic showing how flu-like illnesses progressed throughout America shows Missouri at the threshold of moderate flu-like illness activity.
MISSOURI STATE

