Brief timeline of Missourians’ right to vote
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — As time goes on and new generations forge ahead to take up the mantle our ancestors have lived and died for, it’s important to remember how far humanity has come lest we forget the privilege we have in a voting system that values the voice of the people within it.
Five takeaways from Missouri election night 2022
(Missouri Independent) – Missouri’s midterm election largely went according to script. Every congressional race was won by the party that previously controlled it. Republicans now hold all statewide offices. Democrats took advantage of a new legislative map to pick up a few seats in the state House. But...
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some Kansas police concerned
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag. The unofficial vote on Amendment 3 was closer than what experts predicted, but marijuana legalization garnered about 53% support Tuesday. “I think Missouri...
Missouri House Speaker-Designee and key Democratic lawmaker to accompany Governor Parson on overseas trade mission
Missouri’s governor will be leaving Jefferson City Thursday afternoon for an overseas trade mission to Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Greece. The trade mission is being funded by the nonprofit Hawthorn Foundation. Governor Mike Parson (R) says those three counties are existing trade partners for Missouri, with $126-million,...
Here’s who won Missouri State House races in the Ozarks
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Races for the area’s Missouri State House positions have been called. Democrat Crystal Quade keeps seat in Missouri’s District 132, representing Springfield House Minority leader Crystal Quade will continue to represent north and central Springfield as the District 132 representative in the Missouri State House. Quade, a Democrat, defeated Republican Sephanos […]
Now that Missouri voters passed it, what's next for Amendment 3?
ST. LOUIS — The voters have decided recreational marijuana will soon be legal in Missouri after Amendment 3 passed with 53.1% of the vote. But it’s not as automatic as some might think. We have just under a month before Amendment 3 goes into effect on Dec. 8....
Kansas, Missouri Midterm Election results: Governor’s race, marijuana legalization, more
View midterm election results, including the Kansas governor's race, a Missouri amendment on marijuana legalization and an open U.S. Senate seat.
Which Missouri ballot measures passed?
Expanding the state treasurer's investment options, legalizing marijuana, giving the Missouri National Guard its own department, increasing funding for the Kansas City Police Department, and the matter of a new constitutional convention were on the ballot for voters across the state.
How will Missouri's next attorney general be decided?
ST. LOUIS — Missouri will soon have a new attorney general and state treasurer as the offices' current occupants depart for new roles. Eric Schmitt, the current Republican attorney general, won his election to be Missouri's next U.S. Senator, while Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick won his bid for state auditor.
Cori Bush wins reelection bid for Missouri Congressional District 1
Cori Bush will serve a second term as a Missouri Congresswoman.
Webb City Seniors advance as the only Missouri team in global debate forum
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Some local teens are getting the chance to test their debate skills on a global scale. Three Webb City High School students have advanced in the “International Public Policy Forum.” It started out as a virtual debate contest with hundreds of teams competing from around the world online.
Breaking down the numbers for Amendment 3 in Southwest Missouri
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — “Amendment 3” was one of the big issues that attracted more voters to the polls. It passed with more than a million people voting in favor of legal, recreational marijuana. The issue was a hot-button topic in Southwest Missouri as well, but what...
Busch Valentine after loss to Schmitt: ‘Many of us are scared about Missouri’s future’
ST. LOUIS (KMIZ) The Democratic nominee for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt, Trudy Busch Valentine, lost her bid to be the next senator for Missouri. Busch Valentine was hoping to be the first Democrat elected to the Senate in Missouri since former Sen. Clair McCaskill defeated Todd Akin in 2012. The The post Busch Valentine after loss to Schmitt: ‘Many of us are scared about Missouri’s future’ appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Tracking national results on election night
ABC 17 News will be monitoring and reporting the results of local, state and national elections all night. The post Tracking national results on election night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri voters legalize recreational marijuana, pass Amendment 3
Marijuana will soon be legal in Missouri after voters passed Amendment 3 during Tuesday's midterm election.
Republicans win big in Missouri, voters approve three constitutional amendments
Election results are in as Republicans dominate races and voters approve three constitutional amendments. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the race for Missouri’s U.S Senate seat, defeating the Democratic nominee, Busch beer heiress, Trudy Busch-Valentine. Incumbent U.S. Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer defeated Democrat Bethany Mann in the 3rd Congressional...
Missouri State Senator Lincoln Hough wins another term
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Senator Lincoln Hough won a second term. The Republican defeated Democrat Raymond Lampert. Hough serves nearly all of Springfield in State Senate District 30. Hough first began service in Jefferson City in 2010. He later became a Greene County commissioner. Voters in November 2018 elected him to his first state senate seat.
Missouri voters to decide on four possible amendments
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri voters have the ability to vote on four possible amendments to the Missouri Constitution. The polls will close at 7 p.m. Vote counting was still going on a little before 11 p.m. Amendment 1, with 55 percent of no votes leading 45 percent of yes votes. Amendment 3, with 53 percent The post Missouri voters to decide on four possible amendments appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RFT Asks: Will Missouri Ever Turn Blue?
Political expert Anita Manion breaks down Tuesday's election results
How Bad Is The Flu In Missouri Right Now?
There's been talk that this could be a rough flu season. So how bad is the flu right now in Missouri?. According to an infographic shared by the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services dated October 29, 2022. Not that bad actually. Their infographic showing how flu-like illnesses progressed throughout America shows Missouri at the threshold of moderate flu-like illness activity.
