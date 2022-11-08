Read full article on original website
Ohio jury orders police officer to pay $4.4m to family of Black man he killed
Jury offered damages to family of Luke Stewart, who was killed after being approached when asleep
'Possibly an outright lie': Judge denies St. Louis circuit attorney's attempt to stop destruction of drug evidence
ST. LOUIS — "A partial truth at best, but possibly an outright lie." Harsh words today for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's Office from St. Louis Judge Jason Sengheiser. They were part of the judge's order denying Gardner's attempt to block the destruction of drug evidence that’s been...
ABC News
Dozens of gun and drug cases to be dismissed as feds continue to probe DC police
Federal prosecutors will dismiss dozens of gun and drug possession cases, as the D.C. Police Seventh District Crime Suppression Team continues to undergo a months-long investigation. Police Chief Robert Contee said on Wednesday that until the U.S. Attorney's Office comes to a final outcome, they won't know exactly how many...
coloradopolitics.com
Federal judge dismisses excessive force claim against Sterling for police killing of man
The city of Sterling cannot be held liable for the fatal shooting of a suspect by one of its officers, a federal judge has ruled. Officer Austin Molcyk shot and killed Tyler Kracht on May 3, 2020, after a short chase in which Molcyk rammed Kracht's car and disabled it. Kracht's mother filed suit against Molcyk and the city, alleging the officer used excessive force in violation of her son's constitutional rights.
Authorities are investigating an Iowa woman's claim that her father was a prolific serial killer
Authorities in Iowa are investigating a woman’s claim that her late father was a prolific serial killer who murdered dozens of people over decades. Fremont County Sheriff’s Sgt. Andrew Wake said his office is looking into allegations, first reported last week by Newsweek, that Donald Dean Studey buried the bodies around his property in Thurman, in southwest Iowa near the border with Nebraska.
Missouri Woman, 22, Indicted for Murder of Man Who ‘Was Music’ and Had a ‘Heart of Gold’
A Missouri woman was recently indicted for the murder of man who was killed in early summer of this year. A man was also indicted for relatively minor crimes in connection with the slaying. McKayla Cheyenne Archambeau, 22, stands accused of one count each of murder in the second degree,...
Sentenced to life for stealing $14: ‘I needed help, but was given jail’
David Coulson, imprisoned in California under ‘tough on crime’ laws from the 90s, was released after decades: ‘Finally someone has heard me’
Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?
Missing Missouri WomenThe Missouri State Highway Patrol. On October 7, 2022, a woman identified in court records as "TJ" escaped captivity from a man who kidnapped her near Haslett and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. TJ, a black woman, told authorities the man kidnapped her and raped her over a period of time in his home in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Police arrested 40-year-old Timothy Marrion Haslett, Jr., a white male.
These Sisters Tried To Start a Business. Police Seized Their Cash and Accused Them of Being Drug Traffickers
Vera and Apollonia Ward, two sisters from Virginia, were just getting a dog-breeding business off the ground last year when they encountered an unusual setback: The police accused them of laundering drug money and seized more than $17,000 from them. The Ward sisters were never charged with a crime, though....
The world's longest prison sentence was for 141,078 years
Chamoy Thipyaso from Thailand is known for receiving the world's longest prison sentence in history. She was sentenced to imprisonment for 141,078 years. She was found guilty of the crime of defrauding people through a pyramid scheme. Within 30 years of her scamming career, she defrauded more than 16,000 people in Thailand.
Woman gets 7 years in prison for giving ‘big dog’ fentanyl to inmate, leading to overdose
DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — A former Santa Rita Jail inmate has been sentenced to seven years in prison for selling fentanyl to another inmate who overdosed on the drug, according to a press release sent out Friday by the United States Department of Justice. Kameron Patricia Reid, a 38-year-old San Leandro resident, said she did […]
Mom of 5 died after ketamine injection by a paramedic, family alleges in wrongful death suit
DENVER — The family of a woman who died four years ago shortly after a paramedic injected her with the powerful sedative ketamine have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the health care worker and the ambulance company. Jerica LaCour, 29, a Black woman who had been drinking alcohol...
New Mexico Child Abuser Who Dismembered a 10-Year-Old Girl Slain on Her Birthday Is Sentenced to Prison
A 38-year-old man in New Mexico will spend several decades behind bars for his role in the killing and dismemberment of his girlfriend’s 10-year-old daughter six years ago. Second Judicial District Court Judge Cindy Leos on Thursday handed down the maximum sentence of 37.5 years to Fabian Elias Gonzales, who was convicted on one count each of reckless abuse of a child resulting in death and conspiracy, as well as seven counts of tampering with evidence in the 2016 slaying of young Victoria Martens, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Hertz rental car company make horror discovery after customer returns vehicle leading to arrest
A SHOCKING discovery was made at a major US international airport when a man returned his rental car. The company found a toddler, less than two years old, “scared and hot” in the automobile. The child was left in the car for around 45 minutes by her grandfather,...
Trucker sentenced for ‘record’ methamphetamine, fentanyl amounts
A trucker who was arrested last year after authorities say he was caught with record-breaking amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl inside his truck while trying to cross into the United States at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison. Carlos Martin Quintana-Arias, a...
‘Personal Use’ of Heroin, MDMA and Cocaine Has Been Decriminalised in the ACT
People caught with small amounts of illicit drugs, like cocaine, ice, heroin and speed, will be spared criminal charges in the Australian Capital Territory from 2023, after the territory government became the first in Australia to agree to decriminalising personal possession. On Thursday, the ACT’s parliament passed new laws—first tabled...
DNA evidence under 11-year-old’s fingernails leads to Alabama man’s arrest
ESSEX COUNTY, Mass. (WHNT) — It was DNA evidence that linked an Alabama man to the murder of an 11-year-old Massachusetts girl in 1988, according to the Essex County Assistant District Attorney. Marvin C. “Skip” McClendon, Jr., 74, was arrested on April 26, 2022, at his Bremen, Ala. home...
Charges: Rochester man hid body of woman who died after he gave her fentanyl
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- A Rochester man has been charged with murder after allegedly hiding the body of a woman who died after he provided her with heroin and fentanyl.Charging documents say that 41-year-old Timothy Daniel Loftus provided 28-year-old Tia Arleth with the controlled substances on May 29. On June 9, Loftus allegedly told a witness that Arleth died from ingesting heroin and fentanyl, and that her body was in a trailer near his home. The witness saw that there was a blue tarp in the trailer, documents say.Surveillance videos from a nearby area on June 9 showed Loftus leaving his home in a car hooked up to the trailer. He returned 90 minutes later without the tarp.Arleth's body was found underneath a tarp on June 17 by a man who was mowing the fence line of his property on the 1200 block of 70th Avenue Northeast, about 7 miles away from Loftus' address. Postmortem tests showed there was fentanyl in her system.Location data on Loftus' phone also revealed he stopped in the area where Arleth's body was found for roughly 10 minutes.Loftus was charged with third-degree murder and interfering with a dead body.
Popculture
Another Rapper Arrested on Federal Racketeering Charges
Battle rapper Tsu Surf is facing time behind bars after he was arrested at a home in northern New Jersey last week. The rapper, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, is among 10 people who were recently indicted on racketeering charges for their alleged involvement in a New Jersey-based Crips gang known as the Silverbacc Gorillas, or "SBG."
Arizona deputies, K-9, track down suspects allegedly trafficking $1.4M worth of fentanyl, deputies say
Arizona officers and a K-9 seized $1.4 million worth of fentanyl after tracking down a fleeing suspect who allegedly tossed a duffel bag full of drugs out of his car.
