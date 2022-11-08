Sioux City Police are looking for a suspect they say “is armed and dangerous” after a stabbing this morning in Leeds. Investigators say the victim drove to a convenience store around 7:30 for help, saying she had been stabbed by her ex-boyfriend, identified by police as 37-year-old Faron Starr. A SWAT team searched a home nearby but did not find the suspect. Leeds Elementary School did go into lockdown as a precaution.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO