Sioux City Journal
Cedar Catholic faces rival Battle Creek with winner advancing to state finals
HARTINGTON, Neb. -- After knocking off an unbeaten team with a fourth-down TD in overtime last week, Hartington Cedar Catholic faces a familiar foe Friday night in the semi-finals of the Nebraska Class C2 playoffs. Cedar Catholic, 8-3, travels to Battle Creek for a rematch with their rival. Battle Creek,...
Sioux City Journal
Elk Point-Jefferson seeks 1st state football title against 2-time defending champ Winner
ELK POINT, S.D -- As head coach Jake Terry left the field after Elk Point-Jefferson's Class 11B semi-final victory over Hot Springs last week, a fan came up to congratulate him on the victory. "He said, 'Great game coach. Can’t wait to watch you next week.' Terry recalled. "I’ve lived...
Sioux City Journal
USD women blast Midland in home opener
VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota made a program-record 19 three-pointers for new head coach Kayla Karius and the Coyotes made quick work of Midland, winning 106-41 in their season opener Monday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. South Dakota extended its home win streak to 14 games dating back to...
Sioux City Journal
Le Mars native pens mysteries with a Northwest Iowa connection
Let's say the "Mary Tyler Moore Show"'s Mary Richards decided to eschew the TV newsroom, becoming a teacher in a rural South Dakota school. And what would happen if mystery followed her at every turn?. Well, that is the life of Jane Newell, a 21-year-old first-year teacher-turned-sleuth, the lead character...
Sioux City Journal
Remsen St. Mary's to play for another state football title
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Its defense bent more than it has all season, but didn't break. Remsen St. Mary's football team was on the brink of giving up its two-score lead at the half. That defense, the best in 8-Player, was one-yard away from having it be a three-point game.
nwestiowa.com
Day care deserts cause crisis in N'West Iowa
SIOUX CENTER—When Rock Valley resident Carrie Vande Kamp couldn’t find adequate child care for her two young children, she took an unprecedented step — she opened her own day care. Vande Kamp and her husband, who are both 29, have two young children, 3-year-old Adeline and 1-year-old...
Sioux City Journal
Bulletin Board
*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*. Al-Anon Information Center, call 712-255-6724. Al-Anon and Alateen, meetings locally. For times, dates and locations of area meetings, call 712-255-6724. Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners information, call 712-252-1333. Arc of Woodbury County, serving the mentally challenged, 5:15 p.m. meeting, second Monday of the...
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland Strange
A Sioux City man was arrested after he drove his pickup into a power pole in Plymouth County, knocking it over. At around 4:19 a.m. Nov. 1, Plymouth County Dispatch was alerted to a downed power line near the intersection of Pioneer Avenue and County Road C70 near Kingsley, according to a press release from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office and a criminal complaint document. It was soon determined that a vehicle had struck and knocked down a power pole.
Lenox faces tradition rich St. Mary’s, Remsen squad in 8-Player semi’s
(Lenox) The Lenox football team will step on the turf at the UNI-Dome on Wednesday for an 8-Player state semifinal against St. Mary’s, Remsen. The Tigers are ranked 4th and the Hawks are #1. Both teams are 11-0. Lenox advanced to this game with a 32-8 win over Fremont-Mills...
Men from Woodbine and Ida Grove injured in Highway 175 crash
(Onawa) The Iowa State Patrol reports a head on collision in Monona County that resulted in injuries to both drivers. The accident happened at 12:22 p.m. on Wednesday. 82-year-old Larry Davis, of Woodbine, was traveling east on Highway 175 just east of Mango Avenue when his 2003 Ford F-250 crossed the center line and entered the west bound lane. The pickup struck a west bound 2022 Ford EC4 driven by 52-year-old Brady Bakker, of Ida Grove.
Sioux City Journal
Weekender Calendar
Drowning Pool, 7 p.m., Nov. 12; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625. Sioux City Symphony Mahler's Resurrection Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 12; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-277-2111. Michael Charles - Blues Legend, 8 p.m., Nov. 12; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events. Fool House -...
Corydon Times-Republican
Northwest Iowa legislative races see some form of competition
Although a number of state legislative elections in the Sioux City area were essentially over before they even began, the same wasn't quite true for several statehouse races in Northwest Iowa. Iowa Senate District 6, Iowa House District 6, Iowa House District 10 and Iowa House District 13 all saw...
Sioux City Journal
2 hospitalized after head-on collision near Onawa
ONAWA, Iowa -- Two drivers were hospitalized after an early Wednesday head-on collision near Onawa. The crash occurred on Iowa Highway 175 east of Onawa near the intersection with Mango Avenue at 12:22 a.m., when, according to the Iowa State Patrol, an eastbound Ford F250 pickup truck driven by Larry Davis, 82, of Woodbine, Iowa, crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Ford EC4 transit van driven by Brady Bakker, 52, of Ida Grove, Iowa.
kwit.org
NEWS 11.7.22: Leeds Stabbing, Tyson CFO Arrested, and Election Preview
Sioux City Police are looking for a suspect they say “is armed and dangerous” after a stabbing this morning in Leeds. Investigators say the victim drove to a convenience store around 7:30 for help, saying she had been stabbed by her ex-boyfriend, identified by police as 37-year-old Faron Starr. A SWAT team searched a home nearby but did not find the suspect. Leeds Elementary School did go into lockdown as a precaution.
Stray of the Day: Meet Libby
This is Libby, a 7+ year-old, female, white and tan, American Bulldog Mix, she was found on the 3400 block of 5th Street, back at the beginning of October.
Sioux City Journal
Newly-elected legislators J.D. Scholten, Kevin Alons among Iowa statehouse winning candidates with no challengers
SIOUX CITY — One said he ran to fight for Western Iowa, the other hopes to be a check on what he sees as overreach by the federal government under President Joe Biden. Both had chance to kick back a bit as election results came in on Tuesday. Sioux...
kiwaradio.com
Ireton Woman Taken To Sioux City By Helicopter After Accident
Sioux Center, Iowa — An Ireton woman was flown to a Sioux City hospital after a crash near Sioux Center on Saturday. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office has just released information that states that about 6:25 a.m. that day, 21-year-old Stephanie Jimenez of Ireton was driving a 2012 Ford Focus southbound on Harrison Avenue at the southeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch, struck a light pole and rolled.
kscj.com
TWO INJURED IN MONONA COUNTY CRASH
BOTH DRIVERS WERE INJURED IN A TWO VEHICLE COLLISION IN MONONA COUNTY DURING THE NOON HOUR WEDNESDAY. THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS AN EASTBOUND PICKUP DRIVEN BY 82-YEAR-OLD LARRY DAVIS OF WOODBINE CROSSED THE CENTER LINE ON HIGHWAY 175 EAST OF MANGO AVENUE AND STRUCK AN ONCOMING S-U-V DRIVEN BY 52-YEAR-OLD BRADY BAKKER OF IDA GROVE.
kscj.com
32ND LAW ENFORCEMENT CLASS GRADUATES FROM WIT ACADEMY
NINE STUDENTS GRADUATED FROM WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE REGIONAL LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY THURSDAY. THE ACADEMY GRADUATES ARE DEPUTIES AND OFFICERS FROM AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES IN NORTHWEST IOWA. THAT INCLUDES THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT, OSCEOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, AND POLICE DEPARTMENTS IN HAWARDEN, HARLAN, POCAHONTAS, ORANGE CITY AND...
kiwaradio.com
Men From Hartley, Sioux Center Taken To Hospital After Accident
Sibley, Iowa– A Hartley man and a Sioux Center man were both taken to the hospital after an accident near Sibley on Friday, November 4, 2022. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has just released information that states that at about 4:20 p.m. that day, 24-year-old Ethan Adams of Hartley was driving a 2014 Chevy pickup southbound on Highway 59, five miles east and five south of Sibley. They tell us that 84-year-old Arlon Sandbulte of Sioux Center was eastbound on A34 in a 2022 Lincoln SUV.
