Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Woman accused of stealing nearly $58,000 from Mandan man in email fraud scheme
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - An Indiana woman faces felony charges after police say she took nearly $58,000 from a Mandan man in an email fraud scheme. Police claim 30-year-old Bountouraby Kaba used an email address that was one letter different from a Quality Title employee’s email to get a man to wire transfer her thousands of dollars in what he thought was a property purchase transaction. The transfer occurred in July. Mandan detectives traced the transfer to Kaba in Indianapolis.
In Case You Missed It: 10/31 – 11/6 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Halloween season is over, and as we move into November, there’s both good and bad on display here in North Dakota. While there have been unfortunate stories of crime and very bad news for those who support the Rail Bridge in town, there are also some brighter sides to the […]
Winter storm closings, delays and cancellations
(KXNET) — The first winter storm of the season has shut down numerous offices and events. Here’s a current and changing list of what has been delayed or closed. Keep in mind, if something is closed Thursday, November 10, it will likely also be closed on Friday, November 11. You can also check school plan […]
KFYR-TV
Mandan, Wachter middle schoolers form bonds with therapy K9
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Animals and people are forming bonds to help those in the community. Wednesday, Mandan and Wachter peer-to-peer middle schoolers met with the Morton County Sheriff Department’s therapy K9. When therapy K9 Major Teddy Hugz trotted through the door, the students broke out in smiles. “Just...
KFYR-TV
Flight delays turn into new friendships at Bismarck Airport
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The airport might not be the first thing that comes to mind when it comes to making new friends. One group of travelers stranded in Bismarck passed the time with games, pizza and new friendships. Bismarck airport is just one airport experiencing delays and cancelations due...
In Bismarck “Breaks My Heart..Why Would Anyone Do This?”
"...we would give the shirts off our backs to help anyone. Breaks my heart this happened - WHY would anyone do this?" A great question that needs to be answered. Here is what took place - a typical thieve or thieves may have seen a quick window where they could enter the backyard of Amy Milius the day before yesterday - they swiftly made off with 12-year-old Zoey Pospishil's bike - ok I know what you are thinking, another story of a young kid's two-wheeler getting ripped off, but hold on, this wasn't your ordinary bicycle.
valleynewslive.com
Sections of I-94, US 83, US 52 closed due to weather
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Winter weather continues to cause tricky travel conditions, across North Dakota. The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have closed Interstate 94 from Dickinson to Jamestown; U.S. Highway 83 from Bismarck to Washburn; and U.S. 52 from Jamestown to Harvey due to low visibility, blowing snow, and icy road conditions.
KFYR-TV
‘State of the Cities’ addresses challenges and achievements for Bismarck/Mandan
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The two adjoining cities of Bismarck and Mandan can seem different, yet in many ways the same. Tuesday, at the State of the Cities news conference, both cities addressed accomplishments, challenges and outlooks for the future of their towns. The city of Bismarck discussed new projects...
KFYR-TV
More snow on the way
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – The snow is coming down quickly not only in the Capital City, but all over the state. Earlier Thursday morning I-29 was closed between Grand Forks and Fargo. I-94 is currently still open, but travel is not advised. Some in Bismarck are still traveling through town, which can be difficult.
KFYR-TV
Another Starbucks location brewing in south Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - South Bismarck is brewing up another location of a popular coffee chain. Aspen Group just revealed the former Pier One building will be turned into another Starbucks location. This will be the sixth location of the store in Bismarck.
KFYR-TV
Voting underway across North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Voting is well underway in the capital city. Waiting lines were forming for the polling locations at 7 a.m. Eight out of the 18 polling locations in Burleigh County experienced delays in the check-in process that were resolved after 20 minutes. As of noon on Tuesday, 1,200 people had voted at the Bismarck Event Center. That polling location is expected to have between 1,500 and 1,800 votes cast.
KFYR-TV
National Rifle Junior Olympic qualifier: teen from North Dakota going far
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Knowing gun safety, and how to shoot a gun is one thing, but for one Bismarck teen, perfecting his shot and striving for new personal records is what drives him. Travis Harper is gearing up to represent North Dakota in the 2022 Winter Air Gun Championships....
KFYR-TV
Couple plans to say “I do” despite the blizzard
BISMARCK, N.D. – The blizzard has caused lots of cancellations and forced many people to change plans. But one couple is determined to keep a very big event on the calendar, despite the weather. Lexie Rusch and Ethan Birnbaum are about to walk down the aisle at Cathedral of...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck Police respond to weather related accidents
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 1.4″ of snow fell in the Bismarck area Monday and might have caught some drivers in summer driving mode. Bismarck Police say there were about 20 crash reports between Monday morning and early afternoon. As temperatures lower toward freezing, they remind everyone to be extra cautious as winter conditions reappear.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota Nice on full display in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Weather conditions are harsh - but for many across the state, it presents an opportunity to help their neighbors. ‘North Dakota Nice’ is the philosophy many Bismarck residents are living by today. Nathan Scott spent extra time clearing his neighbors’ sidewalk in addition to his own. “We live two houses down, so we’re just polite and do the corner here, it’s usually about an hour,” said Nathan Scott, of Bismarck.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck-Mandan Rifle and Pistol Association says anyone can become a great shooter
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For many sports, physical skills can be built upon, but when it comes to shooting it’s a bit different. Unlike sports such as football, basketball, etc., shooting is all about the mental game. Tom Thompson, a coach for the Bismarck-Mandan Rifle and Pistol Association, says that shooting is only 10% psychical — the real talent comes from drive, determination and focus.
fergusnow.com
ND Man Killed on Motorcycle North of Fergus Falls Identified
On Monday the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office released more information on the fatal motorcycle accident from Thursday night. In a release they said through the investigation it is believed that the motorcycle involved in the crash is the same motorcycle from the pursuit, the evening prior. The autopsy...
kvrr.com
Comic With Sold Out Show Friday in Fargo Gets Stuck in Bismarck, Learns About “N.D. Nice”
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Comedian Bert Kreischer finds out all about North Dakota nice when his tour bus got stuck in the blizzard in Bismarck. “Hey Bismarck. If you got a snowplow I know you’re probably using it right now. We could use some help. We’re stuck outside Dan’s Supermarket,” Kreischer said on his Facebook stories.
A 20 Picture Introduction To This North Dakota “Shouse”.
There's a building trend across the country and right here in Bismarck/Mandan, that the creation of shop condos. That's building commercial space on the ground level with a living area up above. That way you can have your business downstairs and when it's time to go home you just head upstairs.
valleynewslive.com
DoorDash activates Severe Weather Protocol due to blizzard
(Valley News Live) - DoorDash has activated its severe weather protocol and suspended operations across parts of North Dakota today. The precautionary measure comes as a blizzard is forecast to bring potentially dangerous weather, including snowfall and strong winds to impacted areas. DoorDash said it is suspending all operations in...
Comments / 2