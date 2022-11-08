"...we would give the shirts off our backs to help anyone. Breaks my heart this happened - WHY would anyone do this?" A great question that needs to be answered. Here is what took place - a typical thieve or thieves may have seen a quick window where they could enter the backyard of Amy Milius the day before yesterday - they swiftly made off with 12-year-old Zoey Pospishil's bike - ok I know what you are thinking, another story of a young kid's two-wheeler getting ripped off, but hold on, this wasn't your ordinary bicycle.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO