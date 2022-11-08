jellyroll was once a troubled kids an he just giving back to the places that held him an kept him safe an alive during his troubling time.. RESPECT BROTHSR FOR SURE.. CASHVILLE LOVE JELLY
watching all the great opportunities go to people who have screwed up and done terrible things makes me shake my head and feel disappointed
Aside from constructing a recording studio inside the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center, there will also be five $10,000 scholarships. Kudos for a Wonderful idea to provide an outlet to youth in trouble for whatever the reason. Even more can be done if other elites will part with just a sliver of their fortunes to put back into their home communities all over the US. Like it or not, all kids - including the ones who made poor choices - are going to be running our country when we get older. Be the change you want to see & GET INVOLVED by mentoring, donating, & inspiring youth around you. Monday morning Quarterback method isn't going to work.
