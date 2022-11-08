CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Lloyd Nicely and Sarah Jones have now opened two guitar shops in Clarksville, one of them selling rare, vintage guitars. This week, Nicely joins Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to talk about his musician parents and growing up hanging out in Clarksville guitar shops, learning from the best before making his way for two decades with Nashville musicians.

