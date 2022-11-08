Read full article on original website
Russia claims all troops gone from city in southern Ukraine
MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian Defense Ministry said Friday that it finished pulling out its troops from the western bank of the river that divide’s Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, including the only provincial capital that Moscow had captured since invading the neighboring country. In a statement carried by Russian state news agencies, the ministry said the withdrawal was completed at 5 a.m. on Friday, and not a single unit of military equipment was left behind. The retreat nonetheless marks another huge setback for Russia in its 8 1/2-month war in Ukraine. The Kremlin remained defiant Friday, insisting the development in no way represented an embarrassment for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Moscow continues to view the entire Kherson region as part of Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. He added that the Kremlin doesn’t regret holding festivities just over a month ago to celebrate the illegal annexation of Kherson and three other occupied or partially occupied regions of Ukraine.
German lawmakers OK delay in switching off nuclear plants
German lawmakers have approved a plan to keep the country's three remaining nuclear power plants until mid-April
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukrainian troops appear to reach centre of Kherson city as Russian forces retreat
Reports of wounded Russian soldiers being abandoned; Russian forces and equipment transferred to left or eastern bank of Dnipro, officials say
Fans urged to chant Mahsa Amini name at Iran World Cup games
Activists have called on football fans attending Iran's matches at the World Cup starting later this month to chant the name of Mahsa Amini, whose death in custody sparked nationwide protests. Masih Alinejad, a New York-based activist originally from Iran who campaigns against the mandatory hijab, also appealed to World Cup fans to chant Amini's name.
Biden faces high expectations at UN climate talks
US President Joe Biden headed to UN climate talks in Egypt on Friday armed with major domestic achievements against global warming but under pressure to do more for countries reeling from natural disasters. After COP27, Biden will head to an ASEAN regional summit in Cambodia at the weekend before travelling to Indonesia for G20 talks.
