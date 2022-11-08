SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Law Enforcement crew posted photos to show, “Winter has arrived!”. According to their Facebook post, the photos were taken around the Buffalo Lake area and the Big Coulee area during the recent storm. Officers would like to remind everyone to drive safely during these icy road conditions.

SISSETON, SD ・ 15 HOURS AGO