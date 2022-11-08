Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Man charged with 3 counts of rape
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Aberdeen man is facing several rape charges, involving a child, in Beadle County. 46-year-old Steven Randow is charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual contact with a child under 16. Court documents say the alleged crimes happened between September...
dakotanewsnow.com
SWO Law Enforcement announces ‘Winter has arrived!’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Law Enforcement crew posted photos to show, “Winter has arrived!”. According to their Facebook post, the photos were taken around the Buffalo Lake area and the Big Coulee area during the recent storm. Officers would like to remind everyone to drive safely during these icy road conditions.
dakotanewsnow.com
Winter storm moving in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Aberdeen covered in ice after freezing rainfall
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The rainfall from received on Wednesday froze once Aberdeen dropped into below freezing temperatures Thursday morning, leaving the Hub City covered in a sheet of ice. While trees and buildings are covered in ice, the main roadways were decently clear thanks to preparation from...
South Dakota man killed in West Virginia crash
A man from South Dakota has died after a single-vehicle crash in Nicholas County.
dakotanewsnow.com
Avera’s Deck the Halls fundraiser benefits behavioral health and addiction patients
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avera St. Luke’s is using the holiday season of giving to benefit its behavioral health and addiction patients. The Deck the Halls fundraiser is a month-long event that kicked off on November 3rd. There are multiple ways to support the fundraiser, including sponsoring a holiday wreath for a patient for $50.
