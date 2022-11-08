Ex-Condors trainer tried meeting person he believed was 15-year-old boy in sting operation: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former Bakersfield Condors athletic trainer Chad Drown attempted to meet someone he believed was a 15-year-old boy in a child sex sting conducted by sheriff’s detectives, according to court documents.

Drown “turned the conversation sexual” after meeting the person on the gay dating app Grindr then made arrangements to meet, and showed up at a local park with the intent to engage in sex acts, according to the filings.

Drown is charged with two felonies. He was fired after his Oct. 9 arrest.

His arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 14.

The reports filed in Superior Court contain graphic sexual conversation. Drown at one point suggests meeting in a Walmart bathroom after the boy — actually a detective — says he’s at the store with his mother, the filings say.

They eventually make plans to meet at Olive Park West, east of Coffee Road and north of Hageman Road, according to the documents.

When Drown arrived in a Ford Explorer a detective stopped behind the vehicle and detained him.

Interviewed at sheriff’s headquarters, Drown told a sergeant he never intended to have sex with a minor.

In fact, Drown said, he believed the person he was communicating with was 18 and he went to the park to dissuade the person from doing anything sexual with minors, according to the documents. He told the sergeant he had been “catfished” into a bad situation when 19 and wanted to deter men from meeting minors.

“Drown said he was under the impression I was 18, when he went to the park, and his intention was to tell me that he couldn’t do anything because he had people that looked up to him,” an investigator wrote in the filings.

The sergeant told Drown many people stop online conversations with them when the decoy indicate they’re underage. That’s what they want, not for people to set up a meeting, the sergeant said.

The sergeant asked Drown if he had been told the decoy’s age. Drown said he couldn’t remember, according to the documents.

