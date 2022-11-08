Read full article on original website
Mobile police move murder suspect from hospital to Mobile Metro Jail
UPDATE (8:11 p.m.): WKRG News 5 tried to speak with the suspect, Zackery Hannah, but he did not say anything to us. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of murdering a 31-year-old Monday night on Bryant Street has been moved from the hospital to Mobile Metro Jail Thursday, according to officials with the Mobile […]
Man who hit Pensacola police officer with car in 2021 sentenced to 15 years in prison
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after fleeing from police in 2021 and hitting an officer on foot patrol. On Nov. 3, Circuit Court Judge John Simon sentenced Josiah Miles Andersen, 44, to 15 years in Florida’s Department of Corrections for Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, […]
Student arrested for assaulting administrator at BC Rain
According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to 3125 Dauphin Island Parkway, Ben C. Rain High School, concerning a student assaulting a school administrator. Upon arrival, officers attempted to detain the subject when he physically resisted officers. As a result, Brandon Sampson,...
Student at B.C. Rain accused of assaulting administrator on campus
A student at B.C. Rain High School is accused of assaulting a school administrator at the school.
Pensacola drug trafficking suspect hid in doghouse, says sheriff’s office
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After running from police and hiding in a doghouse, a Pensacola man was charged with trafficking meth and stealing a car, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Cameron Eric Paulchek, 31, was charged with trafficking amphetamine, flee/eluding police and vehicle theft. Deputies said on Tuesday, Nov. 8, a red […]
Fugitive Files Arrest: Accused laundry pod thief surrenders
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -We’ve all heard our mom say, “Cleanliness is next to Godliness!” Well, after robbing a store of several containers of detergent pods, Mobile police are wondering if the guy they’re looking for just wanted to get a jump on a lot of laundry.
Mobile Police arrest man in WeMo murder, also charged with 7 counts of attempted murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police have made an arrest in the homicide on the 800 block of Bryant Street. According to MPD, during the investigation, Zackery Hannah, 20, was identified as the subject involved in the murder of Matthew Richardson. Hannah will be charged with seven counts of attempted murder; six of those involved police officers.
72-year-old Pensacola woman sentenced to life in prison for shooting neighbor six times
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 72-year-old Pensacola woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after an Escambia County judge sentenced her to life in prison for shooting her neighbor six times. On Nov. 9, Circuit Court Judge Linda Nobles sentenced Yagaunda Grace Buschbaum to life in Florida’s Department of Corrections for […]
Mobile police looking for alleged rapist in the Cottage Hill Road area
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman Thursday. According to officers, a woman showed up at Spring Hill Medical Center around noon Thursday after she had been sexually assaulted. The assault occurred in the 3000 block of Cottage Hill Road, near […]
Baldwin Co. jury finds man guilty of rape
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County Jury found a man guilty of first-degree rape Wednesday afternoon following a two-day trial, according to a Facebook post from the Baldwin County DA. Tyler Frame, was found guilty on Nov. 9 and will be sentenced on Jan. 11, 2023 by Judge Clark Stankoski. The state said […]
Armed Mobile Co. homeowner encounters suspect accused of shooting officer
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Surveillance video captures the moments an armed Mobile County homeowner came face to face with an armed suspect on the run from police. Mobile Police say 20-year-old Zachery Hannah shot and killed a man Monday then later shot a police officer, who is home recovering. As police hunted Hannah down in the Glen Acres community, he entered the homeowner's yard and the two came dangerously close to firing shots at each other. The homeowner, who asked that we not identify him, says he knew about an armed suspect in the area and had walked to his mother's nearby home to check and make sure she was okay when he encountered the gunman.
Mobile student faces felony charge after alleged assault of school official
A student at Mobile’s B.C. Rain High School was taken to Mobile County Metro Jail after allegedly assaulting a school official on Wednesday. According to information released Thursday by the Mobile Police Department, officers were called to the school at about 1:30 p.m. “concerning a student assaulting a school administrator.”
Pensacola dentist found guilty of battery released from jail on bond
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola dentist who was found guilty of battery and sentenced to nine months in prison has been released on bond Wednesday afternoon. Dr. Charles Stamitoles was accused of inappropriately touching a former employee and was found guilty. Stamitoles is appealing his conviction and a judge granted him a $5,000 bond […]
Family seeks answers after an inmate killed in Florida prison
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Two weeks after an inmate died in the Bay Correctional Facility, he was buried this weekend. His family said another prisoner killed the 60-year-old. “All I want is justice for my dad,” Michael Toler Sr.’s daughter Talitha Toler said. Weeks after Toler was killed in the Bay County prison, his family […]
Teen in custody after recent Prichard homicide
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A 15 year-old is in custody this morning in connection to a recent homicide in Prichard. Prichard police say the teenager is accused of shooting and killing Lawrence Terrell Darby. The shooting happened Friday at the St. Stephens Woods apartments on St. Stephens Road. Police say...
California couple jailed in Baldwin Co. on drug trafficking, possession charges
Daphne Police were called to a parking lot after an employee complained of smelling marijuana coming from a bus and wait till you see the bus and what investigators say they found inside.
Arrest in shooting death of former Fairhope football star
Fairhope Police have arrested Aiden Thompson, 20, of Fairhope and charged him with manslaughter in the June shooting death of his friend C.J. Edwards, Jr., 22.
Alleged killer aims shotgun at innocent homeowner, caught on surveillance
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the first time, FOX10 has a first-hand account of the terror unfolding in a West Mobile neighborhood Monday night. A suspected killer armed with a shotgun tried to avoid police but came gun barrel to gun barrel with a homeowner. That incident and more was captured on surveillance video.
Officer shot in gun battle with homicide suspect: Mobile Police
UPDATE (1:18 p.m.): The officer who was shot in both legs is currently at home and resting with his family, according to Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine. Zackery Hannah is being treated at USA Health University Hospital and is in “serious, stabilized condition.” Hannah was struck “at least three times from gunfire.” A K9 was […]
Montgomery man arrested on escape warrant
Arrest stems from man selling cell phones without business license. A Montgomery man was arrested Nov. 7 on an escape warrant from the Alabama Department of Corrections, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Lamar Vanhuse, 46, of Montgomery, was...
