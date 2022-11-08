Read full article on original website
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU set for Asheville Championship
It’s early, but the East Tennessee State basketball team is about to play on the court where it hopes to make the biggest noise later in the season. The Bucs take on Elon Friday night in the Asheville Championship, a four-team tournament being held at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center. That’s the arena where the Southern Conference tournament will be held in March and one with which ETSU fans are very familiar, as it has been the site of many SoCon championships for the Bucs.
Kingsport Times-News
Oliver signs to join father's ETSU team; Headrick headed to Alabama
KINGSPORT — Dante Oliver is yet to play in a game for the Dobyns-Bennett basketball team, yet he headlined Wednesday’s signing day at the school’s science and technology center. The 6-foot-5 guard is a transfer from Asheville Christian and the son of East Tennessee State coach Desmond...
Kingsport Times-News
Lady Hilltoppers' Burleson headed to ETSU
Megan Burleson left Science Hill as one of the best girls soccer players in school history. She said she’s ready for the next challenge, and East Tennessee State University is the place that offers it.
Greeneville’s Bailey, Broyles ink Division I NLIs
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Wednesday, a pair of Greene Devils made their Division I collegiate commitments official. Greeneville girl’s basketball senior, Lauren Bailey, signed to further her academic and basketball career at Gardner-Webb University. The guard averaged nearly 19 points and eight rebounds per game last season, helping the Lady Greene Devils to its […]
Kingsport Times-News
Saylors ready for last dance at Greene Stadium
JOHNSON CITY — Jacob Saylors can’t believe it’s coming to an end. East Tennessee State’s star running back will take the field at Greene Stadium for one last time Saturday when the Bucs host Western Carolina.
wcyb.com
Daniel Boone High School football players facing harassment allegations
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Football players at Daniel Boone High School are facing allegations of harassments against other members of the football team according to Washington County Tennessee Schools Superintendent, Jerry Boyd. News 5 spoke with Boyd and he released the following statement in response. A formal administrative...
High School Standouts: West Ridge’s Bryant scores TDs, serves school community
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Senior Cale Bryant is one of many Sullivan County students that has experienced great change over the last 18 months. But throughout the changing times, football has remained a constant in his life. “I’ve been playing football, basically, since I could walk,” Bryant said. From seasons in youth football to his […]
Kingsport Times-News
Fan support not matching efforts put forth by Science Hill football players
When the finished product shows up under the lights, something important can get lost in the shuffle: hard work by the high school football players. Science Hill will play host to Farragut in a second-round TSSAA Class 6A contest Friday night. And if recent history holds true, attendance will be disappointing for the Hilltoppers’ side.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Surgoinsville Middle School to host 'Annie Jr.'
SURGOINSVILLE — Students from middle schools across Hawkins County will come together the first weekend in December to perform the musical “Annie Jr.” at Surgoinsville Middle School. The cast includes more than 40 students from five local middle schools: Surgoinsville Middle, Rogersville Middle, Rogersville City, Church Hill...
Kingsport Times-News
These outdoor walking spots are perfect for exercising in colder weather
Winter is fast approaching in Northeast Tennessee, but there are still plenty of places to get your daily walk in. From casual strolls downtown to gentle gravel trails, there are a variety of local parks in the area that offer walkways that are accessible to everyone looking for a little winter exercise.
Kingsport Times-News
Sycamore Shoals will host Frontier Harvest Celebration this weekend
ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will hold a Frontier Harvest Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 pm. The park will recall the community celebrations that took place before Thanksgiving was declared a...
Kingsport Times-News
Bays-led Lady Devils claim 20th regional volleyball title
BIG STONE GAP — Led by the dominating play of junior Makayla Bays, Gate City took control early and kept it for most of Tuesday’s match to claim the Region 2D volleyball championship. Outstanding in all aspects of the game, Bay compiled 30 assists, 19 digs and five...
Old Boones Creek Middle School lot sold to Ingles for $2M
Update: Washington County Schools superintendent Jerry Boyd told News Channel 11 the Board of Education received $1,871,750 for the property after all taxes and fees and at least $1.5 million of the funds will be dedicated to furnishing the new Jonesborough Elementary School. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The site of the former Boones Creek […]
Kingsport Times-News
Veterans to be treated to drive-thru lunch at Riverview Saturday
KINGSPORT — This year’s Veterans Day will be a two-day affair in the Model City. Veteran heroes will be honored on Friday, but they and their families are invited to continue the commemoration on Saturday, as they will be treated to a free drive-thru lunch.
Kingsport Times-News
Baker, Huskins and Wilcox Vaughn will win Erwin BMA seats, Radford and Kevin McInturff will win Unicoi
The polls have closed in Unicoi County and the unofficial election results are as follows:. In the town of Erwin, incumbent Michael Baker will reclaim his seat on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Angie Wilcox Vaughn and Cathy J. Huskins will also take BMA seats. Baker received 753 votes, Wilcox Vaugn received 961 votes and Huskins received 736 votes. They defeated Dustin Walden, who received 713 votes, and John Day, who received 370 votes.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton City Council honors Betsy Band for state championship
ELIZABETHTON —The Council Chambers of the Elizabethton City Council were a bit more crowded than usual on Thursday night because the new state champion Betsy Marching Band of Elizabethton High School was invited to attend. The Council made the first order of business to celebrate the band’s accomplishments after...
Donuts inbound: Dunkin’ to anchor new Elizabethton strip center
Elizabethton will get its first Dunkin' Donuts as part of a 6,812-square-foot commercial building that's being prepped on West Elk Avenue.
Kingsport Times-News
Briefs: Christmas Connection returning, new book out on Kingsport Carousel
The Kingsport and Hawkins County Veterans Day programs have been canceled due to the threat of heavy rain. The events are traditionally held outdoors in Kingsport and Rogersville, respectively. Organizers encourage community members to pause and give thanks on Friday to all those who have served and continue to serve the country.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Kingsport school board approves TSBA superintendent search, 2023 fall break
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport school board unanimously voted to hire the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) to help with its search for a permanent superintendent. In addition, the board voted 5-0 Tuesday night to move the 2023-24 fall break from Oct. 9-13 to Oct. 2-6 to coincide with a likely bye week when Dobyns-Bennett High School would have no football game Oct. 6.
wjhl.com
Appalachian Power increasing fuel rate for TN customers
The average Kingsport-area customer of American Electric Power's (AEP) Appalachian Power subsidiary will see a 32.1% increase in monthly bills starting in just a few weeks. Appalachian Power increasing fuel rate for TN customers. The average Kingsport-area customer of American Electric Power's (AEP) Appalachian Power subsidiary will see a 32.1%...
