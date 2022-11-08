It’s early, but the East Tennessee State basketball team is about to play on the court where it hopes to make the biggest noise later in the season. The Bucs take on Elon Friday night in the Asheville Championship, a four-team tournament being held at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center. That’s the arena where the Southern Conference tournament will be held in March and one with which ETSU fans are very familiar, as it has been the site of many SoCon championships for the Bucs.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO