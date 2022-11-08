ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Frederick man gets 45 years in prison for murder; fights break out in courtroom

By Clara Niel cniel@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LRoIp_0j2IwlGq00
The Frederick County Courthouse

Fights broke out in a courtroom on Friday before a Frederick man was ordered to serve 45 years in prison for fatally shooting a man in a Burger King last December, officials said.

Darin Tyler Robey, 21, was found guilty in August of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in a crime of violence and possessing a firearm while under 21, according to a news release from the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Comments / 13

Izudum Yulukit
2d ago

FNP, why are you still trying to be a news outlet?! Give it up. You can't even write a complete story that reflects the clickbait headline you posted.

Reply
7
Dayvid Brooks
2d ago

clara stop writing, you have a headline but no story, maybe you should find a new career

Reply
14
Jeanne Brown
2d ago

Where is the story? Who was fighting? What happened? A few details would be nice.

Reply
9
 

Related
foxbaltimore.com

Inmate found dead in cell; 4 possibly overdose at Baltimore's Central Booking

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 21-year-old inmate died Monday at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center, the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said. Cortez Johnson of Baltimore was found unresponsive in his cell just before 7 a.m. Monday. Medics were called to resuscitate Johnson, but he died a few minutes later, said Lt. Latoya Gray, a spokeswoman for the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

19-year-old dead, 2 men injured after Silver Spring shooting

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police have confirmed that a 19-year-old was killed in a Wednesday morning shooting in Silver Spring that also left two other men in serious condition. The young man from Hyattsville, named Willians Anderson Alberto Cruz, was found shot dead in the woods around the 100 block of Colony Road in Piney Branch around 4 a.m.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Shore News Network

Police make arrest in murder of Jerry Lewis

BALTIMORE, MD – Police have made an arrest in the Monday stabbing murder of Jerry Lewis, a 39-year-old man found murdered. Baltimore County Police Department homicide detectives responded to an area business in the 10500 block of Reisterstown Rd., following a reported stabbing on Monday. “Detectives located a victim at the scene who was later pronounced deceased,” police said. Detectives investigating the murder have charged 29-year-old Julian Funderburk with first-degree murder. Funderburk is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond. No further details were released by the police. The post Police make arrest in murder of Jerry Lewis appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Germantown Man Arrested and Charged with Capital One Bank Robbery

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 24-year-old Kevin Figueroa-Funez, of Germantown, with the Capital One Bank robbery that occurred on November 8, 2022, in the 10200 block of River Rd. in Potomac. At approximately, 1:51 p.m., 2nd District officers responded to the location for the report of a bank robbery that just occurred.
GERMANTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Person of interest sought in shooting of 13-year-old girl in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Investigators are looking for a person of interest in the shooting of a 13-year-old girl Monday in Baltimore, police said. The teen, who was shot in the head, remains hospitalized in grave condition. Police released surveillance images of a man wearing all black with a hoodie on. Officers responded at 5:19 p.m. to the 1400 block of East Fayette Street for a Shotspotter Alert, where they found the victim. Investigators believe a gunman opened fire "indiscriminately" into a car on the street, where a large group of people were present. "This perpetrator fired into that vehicle probably intending to shoot who was in the vehicle but shot a young person who was standing outside, minding her own business," Harrison said. "And now we have a person who was critically injured at the hospital."Due to the severity of her injuries, homicide investigators have assumed control of the investigation, police said. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.   Mayor Brandon Scott released a statement Monday night condemning the shooting, and calling it "senseless." 
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Homeowner shoots and kills intruder in Oakton

OAKTON, Va. - Police in Fairfax County are investigating a fatal shooting at a home in an Oakton neighborhood on Wednesday night. Fairfax County Police tweeted around 6:50 p.m. that officers were on the scene of that shooting in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. Police say responding officers...
OAKTON, VA
wmar2news

21-year-old detainee found dead in Central Booking cell on Monday

BALTIMORE — Correctional officers found a 21-year-old Central Booking detainee dead in his cell early Monday morning. the detainee is identified as Cortez Johnson. Officers found Johnson unresponsive in his cell on Monday morning before 7:00 a.m., they immediately began lifesaving efforts and call 911. Baltimore city paramedics arrived...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man in Anne Arundel County allegedly impersonated police officer during traffic stop

BALTIMORE -- A man who allegedly pretended to be a police officer during a traffic stop in Odenton, Maryland, has been arrested, according to authorities.An Anne Arundel County Police Department officer conducted the traffic stop when 28-year-old Raymonte Michael Washington was driving in the area of Piney Orchard Parkway and Ransom Drive on Tuesday, police said.Washington told the officer that he was a law-enforcement officer too. Authorities asked Washington to produce his police credentials. He could not produce credentials but continued to assert that he was a police officer, according to authorities.Washington faces misdemeanor charges of impersonating an officer, according to District Court of Maryland records.Court documents show that he has been released on his own recognizance.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

45 years in jail for gunman in deadly Burger King shooting

FREDERICK, Md. - The gunman who was convicted of shooting and killing a man at a Burger King in Frederick, Maryland last December has been sentenced to 45 years in jail. The Frederick County State's Attorney's Office says 21-year-old Darin Tyler Robey was sentenced Friday after being found guilty by a jury over the summer.
FREDERICK, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Burtal assault in downtown Chambersburg

A brutal assault Monday night in downtown Chambersburg sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a Chambersburg Police Department news release. Police arrested two juveniles following the attack; three other individuals are still at large. Chambersburg Police responded to the 100 block of Lincoln West at...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
