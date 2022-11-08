ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Name of Rockford woman who died after being ejected from vehicle is released

By Chris Green, Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD — A 50-year-old Rockford woman who drove off the roadway and was ejected from her vehicle after striking a tree has been identified as Cathi Turner.

About 7:40 a.m. Saturday, Turner was the sole occupant of a vehicle that crashed on South Alpine Road at Larson Avenue. She was traveling southbound on South Alpine Road when she lost control of her vehicle, drove off the road, struck a tree, and was ejected from her vehicle.

She taken by ambulance to a Rockford hospital where she was pronounced dead at 9:53 a.m.

An autopsy was completed, but its findings are pending.

Chris Green: 815-987-1241; cgreen@rrstar.com; @chrisfgreen

