Zags take on North Florida in regular season opener

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ladies and gentlemen, the Gonzaga men’s basketball season tips off Monday night.

The Zags open their regular season at 6 p.m. against North Florida at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

The Zags have already played two games this season against Tennessee and Warner Pacific. The difference in this game is that this one actually counts.

You might think this is an easy nonconference game for the Zags. But make no mistake, North Florida wanted to play this game and is ready for the challenge.

GU Head Coach Mark Few said that when a team wants to play you, it means they’re probably a good opponent.

“North Florida is a veteran team who has a bunch of their scorers back,” Few said. “I think they wanted to play this game. These guarantee games — it’s funny. The one who always volunteer, who is asking to play you, usually feel pretty good about themselves. I think we’re bracing them to play a really good team on opening night. So that’s why we got to get rid of some of the bad stretches we’re having.”

GU has won 17 straight season openers.

