ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Zags take on North Florida in regular season opener

By Vincent Saglimbeni
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xXEze_0j2IwaYr00

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ladies and gentlemen, the Gonzaga men’s basketball season tips off Monday night.

The Zags open their regular season at 6 p.m. against North Florida at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

The Zags have already played two games this season against Tennessee and Warner Pacific. The difference in this game is that this one actually counts.

You might think this is an easy nonconference game for the Zags. But make no mistake, North Florida wanted to play this game and is ready for the challenge.

GU Head Coach Mark Few said that when a team wants to play you, it means they’re probably a good opponent.

“North Florida is a veteran team who has a bunch of their scorers back,” Few said. “I think they wanted to play this game. These guarantee games — it’s funny. The one who always volunteer, who is asking to play you, usually feel pretty good about themselves. I think we’re bracing them to play a really good team on opening night. So that’s why we got to get rid of some of the bad stretches we’re having.”

GU has won 17 straight season openers.

READ: Gonzaga blows out Warner Pacific in final exhibition match

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREM

Gonzaga Men's Basketball signs Dusty Stromer to National Letter of Intent

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs Men's Basketball team continues to build for the future with the signing of Dusty Stromer to a National Letter of Intent. Stromer, a 6'6" guard, out of Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks ranks as the 48th top recruit in his class on ESPN 100. He averaged 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals during his junior year.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Zags sign Stromer, land Alex Toohey for the 2023-24 squad

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs are already looking ahead to future success. Over the last two days, the Bulldogs have made two key additions to its 2023 recruiting class. The Zags officially signed guard Dusty Stromer to a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. The guard from Sherman Oaks, California, is a top 50 recruit in the Class of...
SPOKANE, WA
The State News, Michigan State University

Know Thy Enemy: MSU tasked with major test versus No. 2 Gonzaga

Know Thy Enemy is a Q&A where the perspective changes from the eyes of The State News to the eyes of the student newspaper of Michigan State's opponent. This week, The State News' sports editor Sam Sklar spoke with Tommy Conmy of The Gonzaga Bulletin ahead of Friday's Michigan State-Gonzaga matchup in the Armed Forces Classic.Q: Drew Timme is back . How did he look in Gonzaga's first game and what is that makes him so dominant?A: "Timme is certainly the big man on campus not only at Gonzaga, but nationwide for sure. The first game, he's definitely going to have...
247Sports

2023 international standout Alex Toohey commits to Gonzaga

an international standout with the NBA Global Academy, has committed to Gonzaga, he tells 247Sports. “I will be committing to play college basketball at Gonzaga,” he said. “I chose Gonzaga for their history of working with international players and big guards/wings along with the winning environment within the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Early November snowpack the most since 1997

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a fantastic start to the snowpack in the Spokane River watershed and the Northwest and Northern Rockies as a whole. From the Cascades to North Idaho to Western Montana, the water stored in the snowpack this month is three to four times more on November 10th than average.
SPOKANE, WA
92.9 The Bull

10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Spokane, Washington

I like to believe and live by the saying "If you go looking for trouble, you'll find trouble." So far in my 40+ years on this planet, this motto has worked for me. I'm also a firm believer that "bad things can happen to good people." It's a sad fact of life, but it just happens. People can be driven to do bad things. Whether it's caused by addiction, or the cards they've been dealt in the game of life, or just flat-out evilness, bad people can do bad things to good people. I like to look for the best in people, but in some cases, it's harder to spot. So, what can you do?
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Chief Meteorologist Jeremy LaGoo's long-range winter forecast

SPOKANE, Wash. — NOAA released its 2022-2023 winter forecast, and with cooler than normal equatorial Pacific sea surface temperatures, La Nina is present once again. That means a colder and wetter than average winter for the Northwest. The same forecast we saw the past two winters, but this one is different.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane woman recognized as one of the best photographers in the country

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane woman is being recognized at the International Print Competition as of of the best photographers in the country. Misty Olson is a self-taught photographer in Spokane. From baseball images to sunsets, Olson’s talent is clear through her photos. Four of Olson’s photos will...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

New veteran owned bakery shop opens in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – New business alert! Twenty-Seventh Heaven is a new scratch bakery, and it’s now open on S. Madison Street. The shop is owned and operated by two female veterans and serves plenty of baked treats, including coffee cake, scones, and peanut butter cookies! Along with serving yummy treats, they also do custom orders, and host private events. They also...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Numerica Skate Ribbon to reopen November 19

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s time to put away the roller blades and pull out those skates! The Numerica Skate Ribbon in Riverfront Park is reopening Saturday next week, November 19. Admission to the Skate Ribbon is $9.95/per hour for adults and $6.95/per hour for youth (ages 3-12). Skate rentals are $6.95/per visit. You can also get an Unlimited Ice Pass...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Poinsettia Tours return to the Plant Farm

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Poinsettia Tours are returning to the Plant Farm!  The annual Christmas tradition will take place on November 11, 12, 18 and 19.  During the tour, staff will lead groups through several of their growing greenhouses filled with poinsettias and teach about how the Mexico-native shrub are grown during Spokane winters.  Tickets can be purchased online at...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

1 shot, injured in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was shot and injured in downtown Spokane Wednesday morning. The shooting happened near East Pacific Avenue and South Pine Street. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and they were clearing the scene. This is a developing story.  COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Maverik stores offering special deal to veterans on Veterans Day

SPOKANE, Wash. — Maverik — Adventure’s First Shop, is giving a special on Veterans Day to those who have served our country. The store is offering active military personnel and veterans a complimentary hot beverage with the purchase of a donut. Beverages include coffee, cappuccino, tea and hot cocoa. You can purchase them at any size. There are several Maverik...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Snow to end today and then a big freeze – Mark

Snow will be in the area most of the morning and continues through the day to the North. Tonight. we see Arctic air move in and dry conditions with cold days and bitter cold nights through the end of the week. We will see a slight warm-up this weekend. Plan...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy