HSFB Top Ten Countdown: Week 12

By AJ Donatoni
 3 days ago

Only one change to the rankings for the second week of the postseason — Milton drops out after falling to Selinsgrove. Western Wayne replaces the Panthers and rejoins the poll.

  1. LAKELAND (11-0) | Prev: 1 | W vs. Holy Redeemer, 69-29
  2. DANVILLE (10-0) | Prev: 2 | BYE
  3. JERSEY SHORE (11-0) | Prev: 3 | W vs. Shamokin, 63-6
  4. MOUNT CARMEL (11-0) | Prev: 4 | W vs. North Penn, 60-20
  5. LOYALSOCK (10-1) | Prev: 5 | W vs. Lewisburg, 48-23
  6. CRESTWOOD (10-1) | Prev: 6 | W vs. Nanticoke, 61-7
  7. MUNCY (10-0) | Prev: 7 | W vs. Northwest Area, 54-6
  8. CANTON (10-1) | Prev: 9 | W vs. South Williamsport, 42-13
  9. NORTH SCHUYLKILL (9-2) | Prev: 10 | W vs. Lehighton, 54-7
  10. WESTERN WAYNE (9-2) | Prev: NR | W vs. Carbondale, 36-7

Dropped out: Milton (8)

