HSFB Top Ten Countdown: Week 12
Only one change to the rankings for the second week of the postseason — Milton drops out after falling to Selinsgrove. Western Wayne replaces the Panthers and rejoins the poll.
- LAKELAND (11-0) | Prev: 1 | W vs. Holy Redeemer, 69-29
- DANVILLE (10-0) | Prev: 2 | BYE
- JERSEY SHORE (11-0) | Prev: 3 | W vs. Shamokin, 63-6
- MOUNT CARMEL (11-0) | Prev: 4 | W vs. North Penn, 60-20
- LOYALSOCK (10-1) | Prev: 5 | W vs. Lewisburg, 48-23
- CRESTWOOD (10-1) | Prev: 6 | W vs. Nanticoke, 61-7
- MUNCY (10-0) | Prev: 7 | W vs. Northwest Area, 54-6
- CANTON (10-1) | Prev: 9 | W vs. South Williamsport, 42-13
- NORTH SCHUYLKILL (9-2) | Prev: 10 | W vs. Lehighton, 54-7
- WESTERN WAYNE (9-2) | Prev: NR | W vs. Carbondale, 36-7
Dropped out: Milton (8)Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.
Comments / 0