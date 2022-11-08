ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
queenannenews.com

Seattle Pacific athletic director resigns

Jackson Stava has announced his resignation as Seattle Pacific’s athletic director to accept a job as senior associate athletic director at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. Stava has served as AD for the Falcons for 6½ years, arriving on campus in July 2016. “I remember on my interview...
SEATTLE, WA
thurstontalk.com

Record-Breaking $3 million Raised for Student Scholarships at the Saint Martin’s Gala with Celebrity Chef Anne Burrell

A record-breaking $3 million was raised for student scholarships at the annual Saint Martin’s University Gala on November 5. More than 600 alumni and friends came to the Lacey campus to see Celebrity Chef Anne Burrell demo on stage the exquisite Italian five-course, wine-paired menu, along with a lively and generous live auction, and an after party with the Seattle-based band, Mr. Pink.
LACEY, WA
thurstontalk.com

Help Provide Music to Local Youth and Clean Water Globally at Cool Jazz Clean Water on November 19

What’s better than a night of music and drinks? A night of music and drinks that provides musical instruments to local youth and clean water to those in need around the world! Join the nine Rotary Clubs of Thurston County for Cool Jazz Clean Water at the newly refurbished Washington Center for the Performing Arts on November 19. Get your tickets now!
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Crosscut

Hanford is a huge deal, but most Seattleites don't know of it

I covered the Hanford nuclear reservation for more than a decade for the Tri-City Herald. It took me three years just to figure out how all the pieces — political, budgetary, engineering, scientific, economic, cultural and others — fit together. My successor at the Herald, Annette Cary, who...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Ballot Drop Update

The Secretary of State's Office and King County Elections will be counting ballots through Veteran's Day and into the weekend, but the additional votes that dropped this afternoon shifted a few of the key races we’re tracking here at the Stranger’s Elections HQ. According to a spokesperson for King County Elections, roughly 300,000 ballots still need to be counted after the County released today's drop of about 73,400 more votes.
KING COUNTY, WA
KING-5

2022 election results for Thurston, Lewis, and Pacific counties

Voters from Olympia to Centralia to Long Beach and beyond will weigh in on a number of key local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results across Thurston, Lewis and Pacific counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional Districts 3 and 10, and state legislative districts 2, 19, 22, and 35.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
gigharbornow.org

Updated election results: Margin in state House race narrows

A 26th Legislative District House of Representatives race got a little closer in updated ballot totals released Wednesday, Nov. 9. Democrat Adison Richards continues to lead the race for position 1 over Republican Spencer Hutchins. But the contest got closer than it was on election night. The updated totals show...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Coldest morning of the season: Sea-Tac hit freezing for the first time and Olympia set a new daily record

SEATTLE — It is that time of the year when the temperatures continually grow cooler, the daylight gets shorter, and the sun angle becomes lower. Wednesday morning showcased just how efficiently temperatures can fall on a clear, calm fall night. It was the coldest morning of the season for many areas in western Washington with temperatures Wednesday morning falling into the 20s and lower 30s around Puget Sound.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

World-Renowned Pianist, Centralia Native Charlie Albright to Return for Holiday Performance at Centralia College

World-renowned pianist and Centralia College graduate Charlie Albright will perform a fundraising holiday concert for the Centralia College Foundation at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 in the Corbet Theatre on the Centralia College campus. Albright will perform holiday favorites and include time for improvisation. Albright regularly appears at major concert halls,...
CENTRALIA, WA
KING-5

2022 election results for Clallam, Jefferson and Grays Harbor counties

Voters from Port Angeles and Sequim down the Washington coast to Grays Harbor will vote in a number of important local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8 general election results for Clallam, Jefferson and Grays Harbor counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional District 6, state legislative districts 19 and 24, and secretary of state.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

County, State and Federal General Election Results

The initial results of the general election were released Tuesday, Nov. 8. For Lewis County results, visit: https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/20221108/lewis/. For Thurston County results, visit: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/auditor/Pages/elections-home.aspx. For state and federal results, visit: https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/20221108/. In all races, counts will continue to change in the days ahead as additional ballots are tabulated. Check chronline.com...
KING-5

Leesa Manion leads in race for King County prosecuting attorney

SEATTLE — Leesa Manion leads in the race for King County prosecuting attorney with 56% of the vote after updated returns were released Wednesday. Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell is trailing with 44% of the vote. The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office is responsible for prosecuting all felonies in...
KING COUNTY, WA
thurstontalk.com

SPSCC Wins EAB’s Return on Education Award

The Return on Education Award recognizes an institution that has seen significant and measurable results from its efforts to help students persist, graduate, and thrive. Awardees are chosen from among the colleges, universities, and individuals that use EAB’s student success platforms Navigate and Starfish. SPSCC has seen equity-centered change using technologies like Starfish—known as Compass at SPSCC—reflected in the college’s growth in retention from 53.8% in 2013 to 64% today.
thurstontalk.com

Ballaura Wellness Spa in Olympia Offers Holiday Gift Ideas and Specials

The holiday season is right in front of us. Are you thinking you want to minimize stress and find easy gift solutions? Ballaura Wellness Spa in Olympia has the antidote for both with a few suggestions to maximize your time, reduce tension and hopefully throw in superlative self-care. With special sales events planned through the Thanksgiving weekend and beyond, you can give and receive spa gifts of massage, infrared sessions and themed gift bundles. Yes, you can feel your shoulders relaxing already.
OLYMPIA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy