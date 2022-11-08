Read full article on original website
Related
queenannenews.com
Seattle Pacific athletic director resigns
Jackson Stava has announced his resignation as Seattle Pacific’s athletic director to accept a job as senior associate athletic director at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. Stava has served as AD for the Falcons for 6½ years, arriving on campus in July 2016. “I remember on my interview...
thurstontalk.com
South Puget Sound Community College Men’s Soccer Duo Selected for the NWAC West Region All-Star Team
South Puget Sound Community College (SPSCC) congratulates student-athletes Yuta Shimazu and Chris Morell for being selected for the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) West Region All-Star Soccer Team. The duo will participate in the NWAC All-Star game on Sunday, November 13, at 11 a.m. at the Starfire Sports Stadium in Tukwila, Washington.
thurstontalk.com
Record-Breaking $3 million Raised for Student Scholarships at the Saint Martin’s Gala with Celebrity Chef Anne Burrell
A record-breaking $3 million was raised for student scholarships at the annual Saint Martin’s University Gala on November 5. More than 600 alumni and friends came to the Lacey campus to see Celebrity Chef Anne Burrell demo on stage the exquisite Italian five-course, wine-paired menu, along with a lively and generous live auction, and an after party with the Seattle-based band, Mr. Pink.
thurstontalk.com
Help Provide Music to Local Youth and Clean Water Globally at Cool Jazz Clean Water on November 19
What’s better than a night of music and drinks? A night of music and drinks that provides musical instruments to local youth and clean water to those in need around the world! Join the nine Rotary Clubs of Thurston County for Cool Jazz Clean Water at the newly refurbished Washington Center for the Performing Arts on November 19. Get your tickets now!
Hanford is a huge deal, but most Seattleites don't know of it
I covered the Hanford nuclear reservation for more than a decade for the Tri-City Herald. It took me three years just to figure out how all the pieces — political, budgetary, engineering, scientific, economic, cultural and others — fit together. My successor at the Herald, Annette Cary, who...
The Stranger
Ballot Drop Update
The Secretary of State's Office and King County Elections will be counting ballots through Veteran's Day and into the weekend, but the additional votes that dropped this afternoon shifted a few of the key races we’re tracking here at the Stranger’s Elections HQ. According to a spokesperson for King County Elections, roughly 300,000 ballots still need to be counted after the County released today's drop of about 73,400 more votes.
Is this Tri-Cities school official running for governor? Social media accounts offer hints
The WA state Supreme Court is reviewing an attempt to recall him for voting to defy a COVID mask mandate.
Can You Name the Two Famous Candies Created in Washington State?
Can You Name Two Famous Candies From Washington State?. There are two famous candies created in Washington State close to 100 years ago and they still are being manufactured in Tacoma whilst you didn't realize they are Washington originals. Have You heard Of Mountain Bars?. The first candy that's famous...
KING-5
2022 election results for Thurston, Lewis, and Pacific counties
Voters from Olympia to Centralia to Long Beach and beyond will weigh in on a number of key local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results across Thurston, Lewis and Pacific counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional Districts 3 and 10, and state legislative districts 2, 19, 22, and 35.
gigharbornow.org
Updated election results: Margin in state House race narrows
A 26th Legislative District House of Representatives race got a little closer in updated ballot totals released Wednesday, Nov. 9. Democrat Adison Richards continues to lead the race for position 1 over Republican Spencer Hutchins. But the contest got closer than it was on election night. The updated totals show...
Coldest morning of the season: Sea-Tac hit freezing for the first time and Olympia set a new daily record
SEATTLE — It is that time of the year when the temperatures continually grow cooler, the daylight gets shorter, and the sun angle becomes lower. Wednesday morning showcased just how efficiently temperatures can fall on a clear, calm fall night. It was the coldest morning of the season for many areas in western Washington with temperatures Wednesday morning falling into the 20s and lower 30s around Puget Sound.
Chronicle
World-Renowned Pianist, Centralia Native Charlie Albright to Return for Holiday Performance at Centralia College
World-renowned pianist and Centralia College graduate Charlie Albright will perform a fundraising holiday concert for the Centralia College Foundation at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 in the Corbet Theatre on the Centralia College campus. Albright will perform holiday favorites and include time for improvisation. Albright regularly appears at major concert halls,...
'We can't afford to lose our homes': Thurston County residents concerned over proposed airport site
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Dawn Sonntag found her dream home in rural Thurston County in 2019. “Moving here was a decades-long goal,” said Sonntag. She's a composer who wanted to live in a peaceful place where she could write music. “Most of the time I spend a lot of...
secretseattle.co
These Seattle Train Routes Were Named Two Of The Most Scenic Winter Rides In The US
Looking to take a relaxing getaway this winter? Travel + Leisure just compiled a ranking of the most scenic winter train routes in the US, and not one but two Seattle train routes made the list. Both routes depart from Seattle but each offers something uniquely special. Read on for...
KING-5
2022 election results for Clallam, Jefferson and Grays Harbor counties
Voters from Port Angeles and Sequim down the Washington coast to Grays Harbor will vote in a number of important local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8 general election results for Clallam, Jefferson and Grays Harbor counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional District 6, state legislative districts 19 and 24, and secretary of state.
Chronicle
County, State and Federal General Election Results
The initial results of the general election were released Tuesday, Nov. 8. For Lewis County results, visit: https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/20221108/lewis/. For Thurston County results, visit: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/auditor/Pages/elections-home.aspx. For state and federal results, visit: https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/20221108/. In all races, counts will continue to change in the days ahead as additional ballots are tabulated. Check chronline.com...
KING-5
Leesa Manion leads in race for King County prosecuting attorney
SEATTLE — Leesa Manion leads in the race for King County prosecuting attorney with 56% of the vote after updated returns were released Wednesday. Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell is trailing with 44% of the vote. The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office is responsible for prosecuting all felonies in...
thurstontalk.com
SPSCC Wins EAB’s Return on Education Award
The Return on Education Award recognizes an institution that has seen significant and measurable results from its efforts to help students persist, graduate, and thrive. Awardees are chosen from among the colleges, universities, and individuals that use EAB’s student success platforms Navigate and Starfish. SPSCC has seen equity-centered change using technologies like Starfish—known as Compass at SPSCC—reflected in the college’s growth in retention from 53.8% in 2013 to 64% today.
thurstontalk.com
Ballaura Wellness Spa in Olympia Offers Holiday Gift Ideas and Specials
The holiday season is right in front of us. Are you thinking you want to minimize stress and find easy gift solutions? Ballaura Wellness Spa in Olympia has the antidote for both with a few suggestions to maximize your time, reduce tension and hopefully throw in superlative self-care. With special sales events planned through the Thanksgiving weekend and beyond, you can give and receive spa gifts of massage, infrared sessions and themed gift bundles. Yes, you can feel your shoulders relaxing already.
Tacoma schools want fewer suspensions, expulsions for minority students
(The Center Square) – The percentage of African-American students and other minority groups at Tacoma Public Schools who were suspended or expelled has significantly increased since the pandemic. TPS wants to reverse this trend. The district released the statistics during a board meeting on Oct. 27. African-American students from...
Comments / 0