ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Gov. Kemp rallies in Savannah before Election Day

By Brian Rea
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ps5Ms_0j2Iuxgk00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With just one day to go until the midterm elections, candidates are making their last pitches to voters before heading to the polls.

Candidates for some of the most closely-watched races have made stops in the Savannah area the past few days, including Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday and his challenger, Stacey Abrams, over the weekend.

Both candidates for the U.S. Senate — incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker — also made stops in the area within the last week.

All four candidates are encouraging their supporters to get out and vote.

Kemp held a rally at Sheltair Aviation at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. He was joined by other Republicans on the ballot, including Congressman Buddy Carter who is up for re-election in Georgia’s 1st Congressional District.

One of Kemp’s big talking points is the economy, pointing to his months-long suspension of the state gas tax, the unemployment rate and economic development around Georgia, including the Hyundai megasite coming to Bryan County.

If re-elected, the incumbent governor said a priority of his will be cutting costs for Georgians.

“We’re going to send you another billion dollars of your tax money back to put money in your pocket, to help you deal with high grocery prices,” Kemp said. “We’re going to do a one-time property tax relief grant a billion dollars of your money we’re going to give back to Georgia homeowners that we believe will save the average Georgia homeowner between 15 and 25% on their tax bill.”

This is the second time Kemp and Abrams are facing off for the governor’s seat. Heading into the election, Kemp said he feels optimistic but urged supporters to get to the polls, calling this election critical.

“We have got to get the vote out,” he said. “Do not believe polls, don’t believe the prognosticators just go vote. You know, the poll is going to be tomorrow when people go and push that button and cast their ballot.”

If elected, Abrams said some of her priorities include expanding Medicaid access, passing gun control measures and protecting women’s access to abortion.

“My mission is to always stand in my ambition and signal to others that you have the right to whatever you are willing to dream for and work for,” Abrams told WSAV at an event Friday. “This job is a job that I want to do because I want to help people and I’m not going to stop until I get the job done.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

How the Senate runoff between Walker, Warnock works

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia’s election runoff rules could determine control of the Senate for the second time in a row, and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock finds himself in the middle of it again — this time against Republican Herschel Walker. Two years ago, Senate control came down to Georgia, with two runoff election wins tipping the chamber […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Senate Democrats spending $7M on Georgia runoff

Senate Democrats’ campaign arm is investing $7 million for field organizing efforts ahead of next month’s Georgia runoff election between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican Herschel Walker.  The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) announced in a release on Thursday that the spending will fund direct voter contact programs to expand on Warnock’s previous organizing […]
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Republicans keep control of state house and senate

ATLANTA - Republicans retained their majorities in Georgia’s legislature and were seeking to maintain their lock on statewide offices as votes continued being counted Wednesday. Republicans won 33 Senate seats, while in the House, they won 96 seats and were leading in five other races that The Associated Press...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Republicans sweep Georgia state offices, retain legislature

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans swept to victories in all the statewide offices Tuesday’s ballot except U.S. senator, keeping Democrats shut out for the fourth straight four-year cycle on the state level, despite Democrats’ breakthrough on the federal level in 2020. Republicans also maintained their majorities in Georgia’s legislature on a day when all 180 House […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Buddy Carter wins Georgia’s 1st congressional district

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Republican Buddy Carter has won Georgia’s 1st Congressional District race, defeating Democratic challenger Wade Herring. With 89% of precincts reporting, Carter garnered 60.3% of the vote with more than 162,000 votes. Herring accumulated 39.7% with more than 107,000 votes. Carter has held the seat for seven years and in his next term, […]
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia's governor race | Kemp projected winner, Abrams concedes

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Gov. Brian Kemp is now projected to win this race. With issues like the economy and abortion top of mind, and against the backdrop of a tumultuous last few years in American life and politics, Georgians are set to determine who will lead the state for the next four years.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Election 2022 in Georgia: updates, results and analysis from GPB News

—— 12:54 p.m., Nov. 9, 2022. This will be our final post. But we will continue election coverage here:. The Georgia Secretary of State's office has released results that show 100% of precincts reporting and neither U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D) nor his challenger Hershel Walker (R) has won 50% of the vote. Any details of a Dec. 6 runoff will be available when they are announced.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Live blog: Some races too close to call

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Results continue to roll in for the 2022 midterms across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry WSAV has team coverage of the elections in both the Peach State and South Carolina. Check out a live blog below: 1:47 a.m. Wednesday Sen. Raphael Warnock delivered a speech early Wednesday morning amid his very […]
SAVANNAH, GA
11Alive

Georgia's congressional races | See who won

ATLANTA — All of Georgia's 14 seats were up for grabs with three hotly contested races garnering national attention. Here's a look at who won in the state's 2nd, 7th and 14th congressional districts. 7th district. Lucy McBath (D, incumbent) Lucy McBath is running for Georgia's 7th Congressional District....
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia likely to get election results much early in the evening this year

ATLANTA — Georgia could see election results faster than ever tonight. A change to Georgia law means some Georgia counties are already tabulating early votes. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Justin Gray was at the state’s election command center Tuesday night. If 2020 was any indication, the longer the counting takes and the longer voters have to wait for results, the more conspiracy theories and confusion can take hold.
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

LINK: Election results in Georgia, South Carolina

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day across the United States. WTOC is focusing on results in our 20 counties in Georgia and South Carolina. Please click here to view election results. The WTOC team will be updating numbers as they become available after polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy