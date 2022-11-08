David Gates, who has been heavily involved with a project known as Veterans Helping Hands Project, which began in 2018, tells us more. e [Vietnam veterans] don’t want to see the next generation of veterans go through the same thing that happened to us. So we want to help. And I started a nonprofit called Veterans Helping Hands Project. We’re done with the plan. We’re just in the process of figuring out the financing and where we’re going to get it. It’s a very, very bold, aggressive project that’s ten and a half million dollars to go ahead and do this. We want to help the veterans in the drug and alcohol rehab program in Hot Springs. Get them into the factory, building homes under the tutelage of like retired electricians, journeymen electricians, plumbers, carpenters, sheet rockers and anybody who wants to help.”

HOT SPRINGS, SD ・ 16 HOURS AGO