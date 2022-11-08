ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

newscenter1.tv

Veterans Helping Hands Project will provide on the job skills training for veterans

David Gates, who has been heavily involved with a project known as Veterans Helping Hands Project, which began in 2018, tells us more. e [Vietnam veterans] don’t want to see the next generation of veterans go through the same thing that happened to us. So we want to help. And I started a nonprofit called Veterans Helping Hands Project. We’re done with the plan. We’re just in the process of figuring out the financing and where we’re going to get it. It’s a very, very bold, aggressive project that’s ten and a half million dollars to go ahead and do this. We want to help the veterans in the drug and alcohol rehab program in Hot Springs. Get them into the factory, building homes under the tutelage of like retired electricians, journeymen electricians, plumbers, carpenters, sheet rockers and anybody who wants to help.”
HOT SPRINGS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Learn the 5 pillars of self-defense

CUSTER, S.D. — Concealed carry permits are often obtained with self-defense in mind, and those who utilize firearms for this purpose should be familiar with the stipulations of self-defense claims. Hot Springs Police Department Captain Phillip Shively is also an instructor for the enhanced concealed carry permit in South Dakota, and he explains the five pillars of self defense.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
newscenter1.tv

10 tips for safe driving this winter

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Recent icy weather has jolted locals back into the norm of winter driving conditions, and prompted the Rapid City Police Department to remind drivers of some common-sense tips to stay safe. Rapid City Police responded to a handful of accidents on Wednesday as freezing precipitation...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Why is foot health so important for diabetics?

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. – November is National Diabetes Month, an initiative designed to bring awareness to diabetes and the practical ways to manage symptoms. Sylvia Trotter, podiatrist and acting chief of staff at Fall River Health Service Hospital, shared her insight on diabetes and podiatric manifestations of diabetes. Dr. Trotter has been in practice for 24 years; the past 2 years at Fall River Health Services.
newscenter1.tv

Christmas Eve murderer sentenced to life in prison

PIERRE, S.D. — On Monday, Elias Richard was sentenced to life in the South Dakota State Penitentiary for the murder of Vernall Marshall. It took a jury four days to convict Richard of Second Degree Murder. On December 24, 2020, an altercation during a drug transaction between Richard and...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

The Park: A new gathering spot in Rapid City

The Park is Rapid City’s newest restaurant and sports bar located in Baken Park. One of the establishment’s missions is to bring an upscale environment with a more reasonable pricing structure in both the restaurant and the bar. Here is what you can expect from The Park and...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

CAUTION: Icy roads are expected to continue in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Rapid City woke up Wednesday morning to the beginning of what could be our first winter storm this year. Roads are icy and freezing fog and freezing rain throughout the day will not improve conditions. Snow is expected later on tonight. Please exercise caution and give yourself extra time to travel.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Why is voting important? See what Rapid City locals have to say.

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Voters in the Black Hills have one last chance to get their ballots in before Tuesday night. And as they headed to the pools, here is what they had to say on the importance of participating in the election. Marlon Bunney. “My folks always voted. So...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

What happened to the Rapid City Weather Radar?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City National Weather Service Doppler Radar has been damaged in a “catastrophic failure” that snapped and broke several cables on Wednesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). At around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, a metal ‘slip ring’ seized...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Polls are still open! It’s not too late to vote!

RAPID CITY, S.D. – So you weren’t able to vote early. You also didn’t vote before getting to work this morning. Now it’s got to be too late, right? NO! It’s not too late. You still have time. The polls close today at 7 p.m. Be sure to check out our “Procrastinator’s Guide to the Election” for all the information you need to make an informed decision.
newscenter1.tv

5 Keys to the Black Hills State men’s basketball 2022-23 season

SPEARFISH, S.D. – With another strong recruiting class and a solid group of returning players, the Black Hills State men’s basketball team seems poised to make another deep run in the postseason. Black Hills State is coming off a historic season, advancing to the Final Four in the...
SPEARFISH, SD

