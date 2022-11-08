Read full article on original website
What is the meaning behind the POW-MIA table at the SD Mines Veterans Day Salute?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As Veterans Day approaches, we should be reminded what sacrifices the men and women who served have made. At the SD Mines Veteran’s Day Salute, they payed homage to the ultimate sacrifice. The Prisoner of War and Missing in Action table is fairly common at Veteran’s Day events.
Veterans Helping Hands Project will provide on the job skills training for veterans
David Gates, who has been heavily involved with a project known as Veterans Helping Hands Project, which began in 2018, tells us more. e [Vietnam veterans] don’t want to see the next generation of veterans go through the same thing that happened to us. So we want to help. And I started a nonprofit called Veterans Helping Hands Project. We’re done with the plan. We’re just in the process of figuring out the financing and where we’re going to get it. It’s a very, very bold, aggressive project that’s ten and a half million dollars to go ahead and do this. We want to help the veterans in the drug and alcohol rehab program in Hot Springs. Get them into the factory, building homes under the tutelage of like retired electricians, journeymen electricians, plumbers, carpenters, sheet rockers and anybody who wants to help.”
Learn the 5 pillars of self-defense
CUSTER, S.D. — Concealed carry permits are often obtained with self-defense in mind, and those who utilize firearms for this purpose should be familiar with the stipulations of self-defense claims. Hot Springs Police Department Captain Phillip Shively is also an instructor for the enhanced concealed carry permit in South Dakota, and he explains the five pillars of self defense.
10 tips for safe driving this winter
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Recent icy weather has jolted locals back into the norm of winter driving conditions, and prompted the Rapid City Police Department to remind drivers of some common-sense tips to stay safe. Rapid City Police responded to a handful of accidents on Wednesday as freezing precipitation...
Why is foot health so important for diabetics?
HOT SPRINGS, S.D. – November is National Diabetes Month, an initiative designed to bring awareness to diabetes and the practical ways to manage symptoms. Sylvia Trotter, podiatrist and acting chief of staff at Fall River Health Service Hospital, shared her insight on diabetes and podiatric manifestations of diabetes. Dr. Trotter has been in practice for 24 years; the past 2 years at Fall River Health Services.
Christmas Eve murderer sentenced to life in prison
PIERRE, S.D. — On Monday, Elias Richard was sentenced to life in the South Dakota State Penitentiary for the murder of Vernall Marshall. It took a jury four days to convict Richard of Second Degree Murder. On December 24, 2020, an altercation during a drug transaction between Richard and...
Things to do this weekend in Rapid City: From Shrek the Musical to motocross, there is always something to do
There is a lot going on this weekend. Kick off your Veterans Day with the parade Downtown. After that, swing by the Black Hills Community Theater for a showing of Shrek the Musical. Check out all the other events happening in and around Rapid City. Veterans Day Ceremony. Show your...
The Park: A new gathering spot in Rapid City
The Park is Rapid City’s newest restaurant and sports bar located in Baken Park. One of the establishment’s missions is to bring an upscale environment with a more reasonable pricing structure in both the restaurant and the bar. Here is what you can expect from The Park and...
CAUTION: Icy roads are expected to continue in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Rapid City woke up Wednesday morning to the beginning of what could be our first winter storm this year. Roads are icy and freezing fog and freezing rain throughout the day will not improve conditions. Snow is expected later on tonight. Please exercise caution and give yourself extra time to travel.
Why is voting important? See what Rapid City locals have to say.
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Voters in the Black Hills have one last chance to get their ballots in before Tuesday night. And as they headed to the pools, here is what they had to say on the importance of participating in the election. Marlon Bunney. “My folks always voted. So...
PHOTOS: Buzzer-beating empty net goal solidifies Rush win over Idaho
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Rush battled hard to pull out a 4-2 win over the Idaho Steelheads on Wednesday night, a much-needed victory for the Rush after losing three straight games to Idaho on the road. The Rush were on the board first and early in...
Photo Gallery: Republicans and Democrats gather in Rapid City to await election results
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Here is an inside look at the watch parties happening in Rapid City on Election night. The Republicans met at the Monument, whereas, the Democratic Party gathered at Thirsty’s Burgers & Beer in downtown Rapid City.
What happened to the Rapid City Weather Radar?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City National Weather Service Doppler Radar has been damaged in a “catastrophic failure” that snapped and broke several cables on Wednesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). At around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, a metal ‘slip ring’ seized...
Dusty Johnson wins 3rd term as South Dakota’s Congressional Representative
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Representative Dusty Johnson has won reelection to his 3rd term in the United States House of Representatives. His only opponent in the race was Libertarian candidate Collin Duprel. He was first elected to the position in 2018, and has run his campaign on agriculture, meatpacking,...
Polls are still open! It’s not too late to vote!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – So you weren’t able to vote early. You also didn’t vote before getting to work this morning. Now it’s got to be too late, right? NO! It’s not too late. You still have time. The polls close today at 7 p.m. Be sure to check out our “Procrastinator’s Guide to the Election” for all the information you need to make an informed decision.
5 Keys to the Black Hills State men’s basketball 2022-23 season
SPEARFISH, S.D. – With another strong recruiting class and a solid group of returning players, the Black Hills State men’s basketball team seems poised to make another deep run in the postseason. Black Hills State is coming off a historic season, advancing to the Final Four in the...
