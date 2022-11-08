Read full article on original website
Arkansas voters reject recreational marijuana, more liberal proposal could emerge in 2024
Voters in Arkansas have rejected a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana, also known as Issue 4. Unofficial results showed that 56% of voters were against the amendment in Tuesday’s general election. It was one of two states, including North Dakota, where marijuana’s recreational use failed. A similar measure in...
After Issue 4’s failure, what’s next for recreational marijuana in Arkansas?
*This story was updated on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 12 p.m. with additional comments from the chairman of Responsible Growth Arkansas. Arkansans on Tuesday soundly rejected a ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana, but advocates promise an improved proposal in 2024. The state was one of five in the U.S. voting on cannabis legalization, but […] The post After Issue 4’s failure, what’s next for recreational marijuana in Arkansas? appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
This legislator race in Arkansas could be decided by just 4 votes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas race in the state's House of Representative could declare a winner by just four votes. Democratic candidate Steve Magie currently has a lead in the race for District 56, which contains Conway and parts of Faulkner County, by exactly four votes with 100% of the areas reporting.
Recreational marijuana a no-go in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - In Arkansas, the most hot-topic issue, arguably, was recreational marijuana. Little by little, votes came in for Issue 4, the constitutional amendment that would make Arkansas the first state in the south to have a recreational marijuana program. But with 56% of voters against the amendment, Issue 4 did not pass.
State leaders make final plea to Arkansans, opposing recreational marijuana before election
Just one day ahead of Election Day, dozens of state leaders made their final pleas to Arkansans to vote against a hot topic on the ballot in a press conference Monday.
Tracking results for Arkansas Issue 4 on election night
ARKANSAS, USA — One of the biggest and most debated issues on this year's midterm ballot in Arkansas is Issue 4, which is the push to legalize recreational marijuana in the state. If passed, it would legalize marijuana for recreational use for people 21 and over, allowing them to...
Arkansas polls see major voter turnout on Election Day
ARKANSAS, USA — Polling locations opened across Arkansas at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Vote because your voice matters," said Patricia Harriman. Harriman has come out to the same polling location in Springdale for 22 years. She says she had to wait in line to vote which makes her excited.
Marijuana dispensaries react to Issue 4 failing
Recreational use marijuana will remain illegal in the state of Arkansas.
Arkansas Senate and House of Representatives election results
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans took to the polls to elect numerous positions in the Arkansas State Senate and House of Representatives. You can view all those results below.
Recreational marijuana could become legal in Arkansas if voters approve
ARKANSAS — Arkansas residents are set to vote Tuesday on whether to legalize recreational marijuana. It’s a big issue on the ballot, and Arkansas could become the first Mid-South state to legalize marijuana. If voters approve it, the state must allow dispensaries to start selling weed for recreational...
When do polls close in Arkansas?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's Election Day in Arkansas and those around the state have been heading to the ballots throughout Tuesday for the historic 2022 elections!. Arkansans voting in the midterm election are making their voices heard on things such as the groundbreaking governor race, the Little Rock mayoral race, and the back-and-forth recreational marijuana proposal.
Arkansas Election results: Live updates as votes are counted statewide
ARKANSAS, USA — Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and 5NEWS has live updates, including everything you need to know from what the issues are to the results of the state's biggest elections. To get a complete breakdown of everything you need to know about what is on...
State Moves to Revoke Fort Smith Cultivator's Marijuana License
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas’ Alcoholic Beverage Control Division is moving to strip the medical marijuana license of River Valley Relief Cultivation (RVRC) after a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge said in a stunning ruling last week that the license was granted on the basis of a fatally flawed application.
A detailed look at all four Arkansas ballot initiatives
There are four individual initiatives on the Arkansas statewide ballot next week, and the Public Policy Center at the University of Arkansas has released a 2022 Voter Guide that outlines each measure in detail, but also presents them clearly enough to be easily understood. Here is a look at each of them:
Live updates for Arkansas's 2022 election results
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Election day is finally here in Arkansas voters have until 7:30 p.m. to cast their ballots in the 2022 elections. The biggest races include deciding who will be the next Governor of Arkansas, the Little Rock mayoral race, and whether recreational marijuana will be legalized.
Arkansas Issue 4: Fact-checking ads on legalizing recreational marijuana
ARKANSAS, USA — Since late August, several ads have been for and against the legalization of recreational marijuana in Arkansas. Some claim it will help the state and fund law enforcement, while others claim it will hurt the state and our children. There are two groups putting out these...
Arkansas statewide issues election results
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans were able to vote on four statewide issues on November 8, 2022. You can view those results below.
Latest Arkansas Poll shows info on governor race, marijuana, abortions
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — The new Arkansas Poll, by University of Arkansas, shows strong Republican support in the state’s governor race, and dwindling chances for recreational marijuana to pass. The poll is in its 24th year and asks potential voters about a wide range of issues including elections, abortions, and the way the state is heading. […]
Shelby County D.A. supports recreational marijuana amendment in Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Monday, on the eve of Election Day, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and another district attorney in West Tennessee - Frederick Agee - went on record about marijuana. They said no matter if Arkansas voters say 'yes' or 'no' to recreational marijuana in a amendment...
Future of marijuana law in Tennessee unclear as Biden moves towards decriminalization
On Oct. 6, President Biden announced his plan to pardon minor federal marijuana convictions and encouraged governors to do so on the state level. Despite this suggestion, Gov. Bill Lee has chosen not to take Tennessee in this direction. The federal pardon will affect approximately 6,500 people across the country,...
