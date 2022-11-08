ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

1 wounded in apparently accidental shooting in central Lubbock

By Staff reports
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
Police on Monday were investigating after a man was seriously injured after an apparent accidental discharge of a firearm in central Lubbock.

Police responded about 1:48 p.m. to a report of shots fired near 19th Street and Avenue Y, according to a statement from Lubbock police.

One person, whose name was not immediately released, was hospitalized. His injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

It was not immediately clear what factors contributed to the incident, but police said there was no indication there was a threat posed to the public as the investigation is ongoing.

