ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Waiter surprised with $15,000 tip at Naples restaurant

By Sean Martinelli
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vQWvF_0j2Irojy00

NAPLES, Fla. — During his four decades as a server at the Ridgway Bar and Grill in Naples, Larry O’Dea has received many generous tips. But a recent one topped them all.

After a Saturday evening meal this past October, a customer gave Larry a check for $15,000. The diner’s only request was that the money be shared among the staff.

“I wanted as much help as I could get as soon as I realized what had happened,” Larry said. “I didn’t think I could handle the emotional value of it by myself.”

The customer, who is a regular, did not want to be identified after the extreme act of generosity. It was prompted after Larry mentioned the Ridgway staff came to the restaurant after Hurricane Ian to help clean and make repairs. They did so without being asked.

“It was pretty overwhelming,” Sukie Honeycutt, Ridgway’s co-owner, said of the customer’s gesture. “I’m very proud of my staff.”

Describing what the generosity meant to him, Larry put it simply: “I’ll never forget it.”

Comments / 2

MilliVanilli
3d ago

This is fantastic! The community is taking care of its own, and it's not the government!

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Marconews.com

3 To Know: Trianon sells, Petito lawsuit and a ‘tripledemic’

1. Old Naples’ Trianon hotel sells for close to $24.5M. The upscale Trianon hotel in Old Naples has sold, fetching nearly $24.5 million. Property records show the deal closed Nov. 1. The exact price tag: $24,451,850. The new owner is Ocean Properties, one of the largest hotel owners and...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Prime Social rooftop restaurant hoping to open location in Naples

A restaurant is working to bring a new location to downtown Naples. Prime Social, owned by Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, would be right above Chop City Grill and could be the first rooftop restaurant on Fifth Avenue. The thought of it has some people excited, but Prime Social still has some...
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Blown BACKWARDS into the FUTURE

ARTIST LINDA BUSCH BENSON and her Great Pyrenees dog, Elsa, spent the evening of Sept. 28 huddled together on top of her dining room table. Darkness fell as Hurricane Ian’s storm surge swirled around them. Ms. Benson watched as her small house, situated along a canal that empties into the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers, filled with muddy river water. For a while, she used an 18-inch measuring stick to keep track of its rise. Then the stick floated away.
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Boat lift maker, sailing school on the mend after Ian

Key takeaway: Like some of their counterparts in the tourism industry, companies in Southwest Florida’s robust marine industry bore the brunt of Hurricane Ian. Core challenge: The storm hit at a time of already high inflation and low supply, creating headaches for manufacturers of boats and boat-related goods. Ian also battered the marinas that house a prominent sailing school’s vessels.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

OUR THREE FOR 3

26107 Hickory Blvd., Bonita Springs; 239-992-0991 or www.bighickory.net. You can arrive by car or by boat at this Bonita Springs standby, which offers serious food in a casual setting. There’s plenty of bar fare here, too, with wings on the menu. But you also can savor a plate of fish or shrimp tacos, a grouper sandwich, burgers or full entrees. But be sure to sit back and savor the view — Big Hickory overlooks Estero Bay. For those arriving by water, your landmark is Channel Marker 60. Online ordering is available.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Apartment owner sees Naples property appreciate 400% in 10 years

The owners of a Naples apartment complex sold to a Dallas investor for $60.1 million more than what they paid in 2012. A Naples apartment complex has been sold to a Dallas real estate investment firm for $83 million, a 400% increase from what the previous owner paid for it just 10 years ago.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Paradise Coast Sports Complex to host 2022 Collier County SnowFest

The 38th annual Collier County SnowFest is set for Saturday, Dec. 3, from 3-9 p.m. at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Presented by NaplesDealers.com and Collier County Parks & Recreation along with Arthrex, SnowFest will feature three giant snow mountains made up of nearly 100 tons of snow for kids of all ages to enjoy.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

Legendary waterfront living in Naples

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples, is a destination that transcends the typical coastal lifestyle. This boutique collection of 128 residences is made all the more desirable by spacious layouts, captivating seaside and sunset views, a secluded park, and The Vanderbilt Club — a 28,000-square-foot residents’ retreat. Originally One Naples, a newly announced partnership between The Ritz-Carlton and Stock Residences will build upon the project’s widely lauded Gulf Coast location and innovative designs.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral draining problems ahead of Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole will not be as intense as Ian, but the damage Ian did could make the effects of Nicole worse. Just like in Cape Coral, storm drains are filled up with debris, and ever since Ian, whenever it rains, the roads and streets of Cape Coral flood, making it a pain to get around the city.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Homes in Cape Coral lose roof tarps in Nicole’s winds

People in Cape Coral held their breath as the impacts of Nicole approached, with many worried that the tarps protecting their roofs would blow away. For some, That concern became a reality. Tarps were left flapping in the wind with sandbags trying to keep them down to protect Linda Houck’s roof, which has already seen enough damage from Hurricane Ian.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Motorcyclist, passenger hospitalized after Desoto Blvd crash

A motorcyclist and his passenger were both hospitalized and the passenger lost her unborn baby after a Monday night crash on DeSoto Boulevard in Collier County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a motorcycle driven by a 35-year-old man from Naples, with a fellow Naples passenger of the same age, was traveling south around 10:40 p.m. on Desoto Boulevard, south of 12th Avenue Southeast. A car driven by a 19-year-old man from Naples was traveling behind the motorcycle.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Postpones Florida Concert Ahead of Hurricane Nicole

In July, Reba McEntire announced her fall arena tour. Reba: Live in Concert would take the country music icon to 17 cities across the United States. Then, weeks before the tour kicked off, McEntire added 14 new dates to the tour. The trek got off to a solid start. However, the Oklahoma native has hit several bumps along the way. Earlier this month, she had to postpone several shows due to health issues. Now, Reba is rescheduling her upcoming concert in Florida.
ESTERO, FL
Florida Weekly

Greater Naples Chamber 2022 Golf Classic presented by Gallagher Insurance

The Greater Naples Chamber returned to The Club at The Strand to host its annual Golf Classic for Chamber members on October 14, presented by Gallagher Insurance. The sold-out tournament attracted 122 golfers and 25 business sponsors. After spending a day out on the course and finishing the games with...
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Naples restaurants rebuild in six weeks, following six-month remodel

After roughly $1.6 million in rebuilding and remodeling costs, Pazzo! Cucina Italiana and Chops City Grill, both in Naples, are almost ready to reopen following flooding destruction caused by Hurricane Ian. The pair of restaurants are scheduled to reopen Monday, Nov. 21. Both had to be rebuilt due to about...
NAPLES, FL
foodgressing.com

Christmas in Naples 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Naples this year? This post covers Christmas Naples 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Naples, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Bonita Springs Fire Department giving out sand for Tropical Storm Nicole

The Bonita Springs Fire Department is giving out sand and sandbags for residents to take safety precautions ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole’s landfall. According to a Facebook post from BSFD, sand and sandbags are located at 27701 Bonita Grande Drive. The sandbags are limited to 25 per Bonita Springs address. You will need to show proof that you are a Lee County resident.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
34K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy