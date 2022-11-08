Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Five fantastically fun plays from FSU WR commit Vandrevius Jacobs
Florida State wide receiver pledge Vandrevius Jacobs finished the 2022 regular season as the state of Florida's leader in receiving touchdowns (18) and second in receiving yards (1,177) as well as receptions (69). Although undersized at 167 pounds, the four-star wide prospect has a ton of the other traits you're...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU women’s basketball announces the 2023 recruiting class
The 2023 class marks the first class that Brooke Wyckoff will bring in as head coach. While this class doesn’t feature the multiple five-stars or McDonald’s All-Americans that were found on former coach Sue Semrau’s best classes, this is an interesting class and if everything comes together it could be a good one that addresses more than one critical need.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU head coach Mike Norvell talks Wednesday practice, updates injuries ahead of Syracuse
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media after Wednesday’s practice ahead of their prime-time bout against the Syracuse Orange. The Noles are now ranked in the top 25 in the polls and the CFP playoff rankings. After their win against Miami, they officially became bowl-eligible and...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State Sports Notebook: Pre-NCAAs Edition
As you may know Florida State has been making significant news both on and off the pitch lately. I wanted to provide a few quick updates. In no particular order, let’s get started. First, let’s take a look at Florida State’s profile going into the NCAA tournament using Massey’s...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU DB Greedy Vance, OL Dillan Gibbons, TE Camren McDonald speak after Tuesday’s practice
The Florida State Seminoles are soaring off a 45-3 victory over the Miami Hurricanes last weekend and look to head up north and take on the Syracuse Orange Saturday night. Offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons, defensive back Greedy Vance, and Tight end Camren McDonald spoke to the media after practice on Tuesday to review Miami and look ahead to the Orange and finish off ACC play with a win. A victory on Saturday will be the first time FSU has finished conference play above .500 since 2016 (10-3, 5-3 ACC)
Tomahawk Nation
Seminole Wrap: Florida State dominates inferior in-state opponent, preps for ACC finale
The Florida State Seminoles are halfway to sweeping their in-state rivalries this season as they gave the Miami Hurricanes everything they could handle and a whole lot more in Saturday’s 45-3 victory. The Noles looked clearly the better team as they ran out to a huge lead and never...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU Softball inks class of 2023 signees
Head coach Lonni Alameda and her staff have brought in another talented recruiting class for 2023. This group of high school seniors will step on campus next fall, looking forward to another great season in the Garnet and Gold. Kennedy Harp - Outfield. Ranked #11 overall by ExtraInning in their...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU BASKETBALL THREAD #12-All FSU Basketball News
Is Florida State back to being a football school or will the basketball team get healthy in time to make the Final Four?. FSU Basketball Thread #12-Recruiting, Roster, Schedule, NBA Noles, Draft, All BBall Stuff. This is the place we've set up for our members to discuss the Florida State...
thewestsidegazette.com
FAMU Homecoming Convocation Speaker Tiffany Greene Invokes Rich Family Rattler Legacy
Florida A&M University (FAMU) alumna and ESPN announcer Tiffany Greene invoked her family’s rich Rattler legacy as she addressed a near-capacity, spirited audience at the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center for the 2022 Homecoming Convocation. A former queen of Orange and Green, Greene was introduced by her husband, Aaron Berry,...
WSFA
ASU to take on FAMU Saturday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets are set to take on the Florida A&M Rattlers Saturday afternoon. The Hornets are is 6-3, while the Rattlers are 7-2 for the season. DATE: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. TIME: 2 P.M. Central. LOCATION: ASU Stadium, Montgomery. WHERE TO WATCH: BounceTV. Sign...
famunews.com
FAMU Cancels Classes at Central and South Florida Sites Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Florida A&M University (FAMU) is actively monitoring the path of Tropical Storm Nicole. As a result of the storm’s predicted path northward, the College of Law has announced the cancelation of classes Wednesday and Thursday. No classes were scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11 in honor of the Veterans Day holiday. The Brooksville Agricultural and Environmental Research Station (BAERS) is closed Wednesday.
famunews.com
FAMU Announces Attorney John Morgan as Fall Commencement Speaker
Florida A&M University (FAMU) has announced that John Morgan, founder of the nationally-known Morgan & Morgan law firm and supporter of major voter initiatives, will be the fall commencement speaker. The event will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, December 9 at the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish...
thefamuanonline.com
Homecoming didn’t always live up to the hype
Florida A&M University’s recent homecoming celebration was a huge event in Tallahassee. Current students and alumni spent an entire week paying tribute to the customs, rituals and other aspects of their alma mater. Many students said that they had to make the best out of homecoming. FAMU enjoyed a...
WCTV
Tropical Storm Nicole : List of Big Bend school closures
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several Big Bend school districts are closing Thursday, November 10th in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. Keiser University (classes online)
WCTV
Gallop Franklin wins N. Florida house seat, replacing Ramon Alexander
TALLAHASSEE (WCTV) – Democrat Gallop Franklin has won the election to Florida House District 8, besting Republican Curtis Bender in the race to replace Ramon Alexander, who did not seek re-election. With about three-quarters of precincts reporting, Franklin was taking more than 70% of the vote in the deeply...
famunews.com
FAMU Engineering Student Wins $200K Grand Prize in Pharell Williams Black Ambition Initiative
Florida A&M University (FAMU) senior engineering student Zachary Gilchrist won this year’s Black Ambition Initiative, sponsored by Pharell Williams. Gilchrist won $200,000 to go toward launching the business for his product, The Move, a social media app for parties, events, and cool local areas built for college students. “This...
Winning numbers for $2.04B Powerball drawn after delay
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The numbers for a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn following a de...
WCTV
Dunn defeats Lawson in 2nd Congressional Race
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Longtime North Florida public servant Al Lawson has fallen short in his campaign to hold on to a seat in Congress, losing to Neal Dunn in the race to represent Florida’s second district. The Associated Press called the race for Dunn as he lead Lawson...
thefamuanonline.com
Rapper DKOMX rises to fame at FAMU
With humble beginnings in Macon, Georgia, and a passion for music since a young age, you could say that from then, a star was born. Dakarai Williams is a sophomore psychology and theater double major at Florida A&M University. And while he has a passion for psychology, being a student isn’t all that Williams is or aspires to be.
WCTV
Leon County preps for Hurricane Nicole
Tallahassee Urban League hosts election party, free rides to the polls. On this busy election Tuesday, one local group made sure people can cast their ballots even if they don’t have a way to get to the polls. New leadership changes coming to FAMU. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at...
Comments / 0