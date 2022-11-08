ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tomahawk Nation

FSU women’s basketball announces the 2023 recruiting class

The 2023 class marks the first class that Brooke Wyckoff will bring in as head coach. While this class doesn’t feature the multiple five-stars or McDonald’s All-Americans that were found on former coach Sue Semrau’s best classes, this is an interesting class and if everything comes together it could be a good one that addresses more than one critical need.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State Sports Notebook: Pre-NCAAs Edition

As you may know Florida State has been making significant news both on and off the pitch lately. I wanted to provide a few quick updates. In no particular order, let’s get started. First, let’s take a look at Florida State’s profile going into the NCAA tournament using Massey’s...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU DB Greedy Vance, OL Dillan Gibbons, TE Camren McDonald speak after Tuesday’s practice

The Florida State Seminoles are soaring off a 45-3 victory over the Miami Hurricanes last weekend and look to head up north and take on the Syracuse Orange Saturday night. Offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons, defensive back Greedy Vance, and Tight end Camren McDonald spoke to the media after practice on Tuesday to review Miami and look ahead to the Orange and finish off ACC play with a win. A victory on Saturday will be the first time FSU has finished conference play above .500 since 2016 (10-3, 5-3 ACC)
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU Softball inks class of 2023 signees

Head coach Lonni Alameda and her staff have brought in another talented recruiting class for 2023. This group of high school seniors will step on campus next fall, looking forward to another great season in the Garnet and Gold. Kennedy Harp - Outfield. Ranked #11 overall by ExtraInning in their...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU BASKETBALL THREAD #12-All FSU Basketball News

Is Florida State back to being a football school or will the basketball team get healthy in time to make the Final Four?. FSU Basketball Thread #12-Recruiting, Roster, Schedule, NBA Noles, Draft, All BBall Stuff. This is the place we've set up for our members to discuss the Florida State...
WSFA

ASU to take on FAMU Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets are set to take on the Florida A&M Rattlers Saturday afternoon. The Hornets are is 6-3, while the Rattlers are 7-2 for the season. DATE: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. TIME: 2 P.M. Central. LOCATION: ASU Stadium, Montgomery. WHERE TO WATCH: BounceTV. Sign...
MONTGOMERY, AL
famunews.com

FAMU Cancels Classes at Central and South Florida Sites Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

Florida A&M University (FAMU) is actively monitoring the path of Tropical Storm Nicole. As a result of the storm’s predicted path northward, the College of Law has announced the cancelation of classes Wednesday and Thursday. No classes were scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11 in honor of the Veterans Day holiday. The Brooksville Agricultural and Environmental Research Station (BAERS) is closed Wednesday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Announces Attorney John Morgan as Fall Commencement Speaker

Florida A&M University (FAMU) has announced that John Morgan, founder of the nationally-known Morgan & Morgan law firm and supporter of major voter initiatives, will be the fall commencement speaker. The event will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, December 9 at the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Homecoming didn’t always live up to the hype

Florida A&M University’s recent homecoming celebration was a huge event in Tallahassee. Current students and alumni spent an entire week paying tribute to the customs, rituals and other aspects of their alma mater. Many students said that they had to make the best out of homecoming. FAMU enjoyed a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Dunn defeats Lawson in 2nd Congressional Race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Longtime North Florida public servant Al Lawson has fallen short in his campaign to hold on to a seat in Congress, losing to Neal Dunn in the race to represent Florida’s second district. The Associated Press called the race for Dunn as he lead Lawson...
FLORIDA STATE
thefamuanonline.com

Rapper DKOMX rises to fame at FAMU

With humble beginnings in Macon, Georgia, and a passion for music since a young age, you could say that from then, a star was born. Dakarai Williams is a sophomore psychology and theater double major at Florida A&M University. And while he has a passion for psychology, being a student isn’t all that Williams is or aspires to be.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Leon County preps for Hurricane Nicole

Tallahassee Urban League hosts election party, free rides to the polls. On this busy election Tuesday, one local group made sure people can cast their ballots even if they don’t have a way to get to the polls. New leadership changes coming to FAMU. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at...
LEON COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy