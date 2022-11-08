Read full article on original website
This Heat-Jazz Trade Features Kelly Olynyk
The will to win can be an amazing thing in the NBA. Of course, talent matters. In any competition, being at a significant talent disadvantage is likely to lead to a loss. On the other hand, a competition between two comparable talents often boils down to one question: who wants it more?
Look: Blockbuster Lakers, Blazers Trade Has Been Suggested
After a 2-8 start to the 2022-23 season for the Los Lakers Lakers, talks about blowing up the current roster have reached a fevered pace. During Wednesday's episode of First Things First, NBA analyst Chris Broussard suggested a potential blockbuster trade involving star forward Anthony Davis. The Fox Sports analyst...
How the Blazers’ Dazzling Rookie Shaedon Sharpe Compares to Past Stars
Welcome to the Shaedon Sharpe experience. The Blazers have played only 10 games, but one question has already been answered: General manager Joe Cronin made the right decision selecting Sharpe with the seventh pick of this year’s NBA draft. The rookie has thrilled fans, alternating smooth stepback jumpers with...
Report: Lakers covet 1 star guard in potential trade
The Los Angeles Lakers’ slow start to the season has sparked extensive speculation about potential changes both inside and outside the organization. That includes speculation about major trades. The team reportedly has some targets in mind. The Lakers are known to covet Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, according to...
This Heat-Mavs-Nets Trade Features Kevin Durant
Sometimes, you can say something that’s difficult to take back. The same holds for an NBA trade request. You may regret it. After all, you don’t actually hate that person – you’re just angry. Still, those words may linger for much longer than the time it took you to say them.
Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Pelicans Game
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans.
POWER RANKINGS >> Trail Blazers Remain High In The Ranks Heading Into Week 4
In a week where the Trail Blazers were hindered with injuries to starting guards Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons, Portland finished 1-2. Coming back from a five-day break from games, Portland welcomed in the Memphis Grizzlies one Wednesday. In a game in which the Trail Blazers never led and trailed by as much as 17-points, Portland dropped its second game of the season 106-111.
Poole: Brace for Warriors ugliness that even Steph can't prevent
The Warriors' dreary state was vividly illustrated Monday night, when they stepped onto their home court with a show of energy, determined to rinse a 0-5 road trip, and needed four minutes of perfect shooting to do it. If Stephen Curry or Andrew Wiggins or Draymond Green miss any of...
Proposed blockbuster trade sends Anthony Davis to Bulls for Zach LaVine
We’re only about a month into the 2022-23 NBA season and the trade rumors are already swirling. In Sunday’s episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast”, Simmons stated that there’s been ‘buzz’ that Lakers star Anthony Davis is available for trade. “There’s some buzz,...
