Read full article on original website
######
3d ago
wow what crooks.right when a family needs them the most.i bet camping world knew their fire situation but sold em a lemon anyway.🥺
Reply
4
Related
cbs17
Wienermobile in the Triangle: Where you can see the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hot diggity dog! The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in the Triangle this week. The 27-foot-long and 11-foot-tall hot dog on wheels travels to a new city every week, and they’re planning events in the area Thursday through Sunday. Where you can spot the Wienermobile:
Person jumped out of Raleigh apartment to escape fire
RALEIGH, N.C. — A person jumped out of a burning building on Wednesday to escape an apartment fire. Before 10 a.m., firefighters responded to the Pines of Ashton apartments off Sunnybrook Road near WakeMed's main campus. Sky 5 flew over the scene at 10:30 a.m., where smoke was billowing...
cbs17
Fayetteville homeowner attacked by 2 NC men who fled when victim got his gun, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested in connection to a home invasion on Tuesday night in Fayetteville. At 7:09 p.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3200 block of Thrower Road in reference to a reported home invasion, according to a news release.
No injuries in Quality Parts fire
LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Fire Department responded to a downtown merchant Tuesday night. According to Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen, the LFD and the Wagram Fire Department responded to Quality Parts on Railroad Street around 6:50 p.m. Around 20 firefighters put out the small fire that was caused by some hoses which had been cut earlier in the day.
foxwilmington.com
NC police shot young Fayetteville woman 17 times, autopsy shows; new details emerge from July death
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The autopsy and toxicology reports returned in the officer-involved shooting death of a young Fayetteville woman are shedding a new light on the case. Jada Johnson, 22, was shot 17 times by law enforcement on July 1, according to her autopsy report released Tuesday. One...
WRAL
Driver found shot in Mustang in Wendell
WENDELL, N.C. — Police responding to a traffic accident in Wendell Wednesday morning found instead a person who had been shot. Police said they did not suspect foul play, but they did not explain how the person got shot. A red Ford Mustang and a white Ford F-150 truck...
NC homeowner gets gun, sends suspects running after being attacked during home break-in: Sheriff
The homeowner said a brick was thrown through his window and two men he didn't know came into the house and attacked him with a baseball bat.
NC Soldier who lost leg in Iraq gifted new home in Harnett County: Operation Homecoming
A soldier who lost a leg in an explosion in Iraq got the keys to a new home Thursday thanks to Operation: Coming Home.
cbs17
Woman thrown from 3rd floor balcony; man in custody: Fayetteville police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A woman was seriously injured after being thrown from a third-floor balcony, police said. This happened Thursday around 1 a.m. in the 900 block of Stewarts Creek Drive in Fayetteville. When they got to the scene, officers said they saw a man running from the area, and...
Fayetteville residents shocked after woman thrown from third-floor balcony; suspect in custody
A Fayetteville community is horrified after a domestic disturbance turned violent, leaving a woman critically injured and a man behind bars.
cbs17
Raleigh man killed in head-on crash while running from Sanford police had alcohol in his system, according to toxicology report
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man who died in a crash after running from Sanford police had alcohol in his system, according to a toxicology report. In the report obtained Wednesday by CBS 17, it said 56-year-old Scott Reid, of Raleigh, was found with alcohol in his body.
No dummy: Body found in Lumberton turns out to be decaying mannequin
LUMBERTON, N.C. — A Lumberton police officer believed he had stumbled upon a dead body while out on patrol Tuesday morning. The officer made the discovery on the 3600 stretch of 5th Street near Interstate 95 around 5 a.m. After a crime scene was secured, investigators arrived for a...
Driver killed when car hits wood pile, flips upside down near Garner
RALEIGH, N.C. — A driver was killed Thursday when his car hit a pile of wood and flipped over. Troopers told WRAL News they responded around 1:15 a.m. to Ranch Farm Road near Old Stage Road. According to the State Highway Patrol, the driver was speeding and didn't turn...
Raleigh police find no evidence of crime in teen's claim she jumped from Lyft after feeling unsafe
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police on Wednesday told WRAL News that their investigation into the report of a Lyft driver found "no evidence of any crime." Eziya Bowden, 16, said she jumped from a moving car last week when her Lyft driver made her feel unsafe. Bowden said the driver kept spraying something inside the car. After the fourth spray, she felt sleepy and that's when she started thinking of a way out.
cbs17
Traffic accident turns into gunshot wound for Wendell driver, police say
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — What was originally reported as a traffic accident turned into a gunshot wound to the head for one driver in Wendell. At approximately 11 a.m., the Wendell Police Department responded to a reported accident at the intersection of Wendell Falls Parkway and Martin Pond Road.
Man found dead on greenway near Crabtree Creek died of gunshot to head
RALEIGH, N.C. — An autopsy shows that Rodney Lewis Clark Jr., 21, died of a gunshot wound to the head. Clark's body was found on a trail near Crabtree Valley Mall on the afternoon of Sept. 29. According to the police report on his death, Clark and a co-worker...
Man jailed, woman hospitalized after fight that neighbors say ended with both going off blacony
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder after throwing his girlfriend from a third-floor balcony at Stewarts Creek Condos, Fayetteville police said. Roland Purdy, who lives in the apartment below Thurman Brewer and Diana Rollins, called 911 around 1 a.m. after hearing a...
2-year-old in North Carolina accidentally shoots himself after finding gun, deputies say
A 2-year-old boy was shot and injured after getting access to a gun, according to deputies.
cbs17
Bus collision causes pile-up on New Bern Avenue Wednesday evening in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bus used for transporting students collided with a car, causing a multi-vehicle pile-up along New Bern Avenue Wednesday evening. A CBS 17 crew as well as law enforcement officials responded to New Bern Avenue and Clarendon Crescent just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to find a bus and three cars involved in an accident.
Over 100 complaints of stray bullets striking Wake homes, new rules for firing recreational firearms
RALEIGH, N.C. — Rules for recreational gun use in rural parts of Wake County are changing. The changes come after more than 100 complaints from Knightdale homeowners about stray bullets hitting their homes. Broken windows, a shattered fence and a narrow miss for a family dog – just a...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
68K+
Followers
74K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 2