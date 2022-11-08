ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

NFL Week 10 early predictions, picks: Fade Colts in Jeff Saturday debut

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dh4Ab_0j2IpzH900

At the halfway point in the NFL season, we’re staring down just as much chaos as we had after the first few weeks of the season.

Last week alone, the Bills lost outright to the division-rival Jets ; the Titans took the Chiefs to overtime despite completing five passes all game, and the Patriots beat the Colts so badly that Indianapolis fired its coach and hired a replacement with zero coaching experience at the college or professional level. How’s that for a wild week?

The Week 10 slate looks a bit more “normal” at a glance, with 11 home favorites at BetMGM as of Monday. But if this season has taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected. Here are the odds for this week and the games we’re targeting early on:

NFL Week 10 betting odds, point spreads (via BetMGM )
Falcons (-3) @ Panthers Seahawks @ Buccaneers (-2.5) Vikings @ Bills (-7.5) Lions @ Bears (-3)Broncos @ Titans (-3)Jaguars @ Chiefs (-9.5)Browns @ Dolphins (-4)Texans @ Giants (-6.5)Saints (-2.5) @ Steelers Colts @ Raiders (-6) Cowboys (-5.5) @ PackersCardinals @ Rams (-3)Chargers @ 49ers (-7)Commanders @ Eagles (-10.5)
Seahawks +2.5 @ Buccaneers

I was as skeptical as the next guy about the Seahawks entering the year, but they’ve been routinely cashing against public expectation all year long. I don’t see that changing this week.

Geno Smith has been brilliant at the helm of the NFL’s fourth-ranked scoring offense (26.8 PPG), joining Tua Tagovailoa as the only quarterback with at least 15 touchdowns and four or fewer interceptions. He also ranks fourth in QBR (68.1) and sixth in passing yards (2,199) and yards per attempt (7.8), proving that he’s more than just a dink-and-dunk passer in Seattle’s new-look offense.

The same can’t be said for this year’s version of Tom Brady, who ranks 27th in yards per attempt (6.4) and has thrown one or fewer touchdown passes in an incredible eight of his nine starts this year. These Buccaneers simply aren’t the title contenders we thought they’d be, especially with myriad injuries on both sides of the ball, so don’t be surprised if the ‘Hawks pull an outright upset in Munich.

Vikings +7.5 @ Bills

This line feels destined to settle on the key number of 7, if not cross over it, after what we saw from the Bills in last week’s loss to the Jets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UfS28_0j2IpzH900
Kirk Cousins
Getty Images

Yes, this is still likely the best team in the NFL, but it’s one that has been vulnerable to wild swings in play over the last three seasons across Josh Allen’s ascension to superstardom. He’s coming off arguably his two worst games of the season and clearly wasn’t right last week, when he threw two interceptions and finished without a touchdown for the first time all year.

He enters this week with a lingering elbow injury that threatens to completely upend this line should it sideline him for Sunday’s contest. Even if it doesn’t, the Vikings deserve more respect than this after a 7-1 start to the season – which is quietly the second-best record in the league ahead of even the Bills’ 6-2 mark.

Betting on the NFL?
Raiders -6 vs. Colts

There’s no doubt this opening spread is inflated by the dysfunction surrounding the Colts, who fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday and replaced him with former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday. I’m betting it, anyway, and I wouldn’t be surprised if a flood of money on the home favorites carries this line to 7 or higher.

Even without Monday’s news, Indianapolis still enters this week ranked dead last in DVOA after another lifeless showing last week against the Patriots – marking the Colts’ second loss by 20-plus points and their fourth loss by at least seven points in their last eight games. Sophomore quarterback Sam Ehlinger (34.2 QBR) hasn’t been the answer thus far, and Jonathan Taylor’s lingering ankle injury leaves this offense without any answers.

That was before the team fired its only coach on the roster with any play-calling experience, leaving Saturday to construct a staff on short notice behind a head coach without any experience above the high-school level. The Raiders have been average at best this year, but that’s definitively better than the mess left in Indianapolis.

Comments / 0

Related
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Analyst Rips The Colts For Hiring Jeff Saturday As Coach

The Indianapolis Colts surprised a lot of people when they fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday afternoon. Reich was in his fifth season as head coach, going 40-33-1 during his tenure with the team. When looking at the quarterback situation that he dealt with, as Reich had a different starting quarterback each season in Week 1, it makes that record even more impressive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NESN

How Colts Owner Bizarrely Explained Surprising Jeff Saturday Hire

To put it mildly, the Colts didn’t choose the conventional route for naming their interim head coach. A vacancy atop Indianapolis’ coaching staff was created after the organization fired Frank Reich on Monday, one day after the Colts dropped to 3-5-1 with an ugly road loss to the New England Patriots. Instead of turning to an internal option with a bevy of experience — like Gus Bradley or John Fox — Indy handed over the keys to old pal Jeff Saturday, a former center who never has coached above the high school level.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
profootballnetwork.com

The Indianapolis Colts Have Waved the White Flag

The Indianapolis Colts made a surprise move and hired Jeff Saturday as their head coach. Given how Indy’s season has turned out so far, they seem to be looking ahead to April and the NFL Draft. You can view the clip above and the full episode on the PFN...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Sporting News

Who is Parks Frazier? Meet new Colts coach Jeff Saturday's 30-year-old play-caller

The Colts are one of the NFL's most endearing dumpster fires in 2022, and that's not something that will change over the course of the next eight weeks. Eyebrows were raised when the Colts announced that former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday would be taking over the headset and playsheet for the remainder of the 2022 season, but the weirdness of the arranged marriage doesn't end there.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rivera: Chase Young looking good in practice

When Commanders head coach Ron Rivera met with the press Thursday, he was more interested in talking about his team and the upcoming game against the NFL’s lone undefeated team the Eagles, on Monday night. Chase Young is nearing returning to game action. “He looked good. We put him...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
61K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy