NASDAQ
Neovasc (NVCN) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Neovasc (NVCN) came out with a quarterly loss of $3 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.82. This compares to loss of $2.75 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.38%. A...
NASDAQ
Compass, Inc. (COMP) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Compass, Inc. (COMP) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.27 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.34. This compares to loss of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 20.59%....
NASDAQ
Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.19. This compares to loss of $0.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 36.84%....
NASDAQ
Xos, Inc. (XOS) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Xos, Inc. (XOS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post a...
NASDAQ
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (AAWH) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (AAWH) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.04. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ
Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.61 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.66. This compares to loss of $0.59 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
NextNav Inc. (NN) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
NextNav Inc. (NN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.18 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15. This compares to loss of $0.48 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -20%....
NASDAQ
PLx Pharma, Inc. (PLXP) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
PLx Pharma, Inc. (PLXP) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.37 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.44. This compares to loss of $0.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (TOMZ) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (TOMZ) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.02. This compares to loss of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ
HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (HTGM) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (HTGM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.41 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.52. This compares to loss of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ
ITeos Therapeutics, Inc. (ITOS) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ITeos Therapeutics, Inc. (ITOS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.86 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -57.14%. A...
NASDAQ
Why Automatic Data Processing is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (ADP)
Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.1% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
NASDAQ
Kura Sushi (KRUS) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Kura Sushi (KRUS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05 per share. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 320%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Sangoma Technologies Corporation (SANG) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Sangoma Technologies Corporation (SANG) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16. This compares to loss of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Flowers Foods (FLO) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Flowers Foods (FLO) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.28 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.14%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Why Hims & Hers Health Stock Soared Today
Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) popped 19% on Tuesday after the personalized health and wellness company issued an upbeat financial forecast. Hims & Hers Health added more than 170,000 net new subscriptions in the third quarter, marking an all-time high and its third consecutive quarter of over 100,000 customer additions. The company ended September with a total of 991,000 subscriptions, representing year-over-year growth of 80%.
NASDAQ
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.08 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.09. This compares to loss of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Celularity, Inc. (CELU) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
Celularity, Inc. (CELU) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.26 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Morgan Stanley Sells Almost all Unity Software (U) Position After Q3 Update
Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 260,571 shares of Unity Software Inc (U). This represents 0.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 20,095,927 shares and 6.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 98.70% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Livent Corporation (LTHM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Livent (LTHM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this supplier of performance lithium compounds have returned +12.9% over the past month versus...
