dakotanewsnow.com
Gregory beats Warner 36-23 in 9-A championship game at the Dome
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Gregory quarterback Rylan Peck rushed for 162 yards and a trio of scores as the Gorillas jumped out to a 24-0 lead over unbeaten Warner and went on to win 36-23. Peck’s 81 yard run made it 16-0 after a quarterback and his dazzling 19 yard scamper for 6 more was probably the most exciting play of the night.
dakotanewsnow.com
Winter storm moving in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
gowatertown.net
Winter Storm Watch posted for central, northeast South Dakota (Audio)
ABERDEEN, S.D.–The first snowstorm of the system will move into our region later this week. National Weather Service forecaster Amy Parkin says precipitation will start out as rain in the Watertown area tomorrow night…. That’s also when winds kick in, creating travel issues…. Parkin says areas...
dakotanewsnow.com
NSU partners to create new brew funding scholarships
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A partnership between Northern State University and Aberdeen’s One-Legged Pheasant has resulted in a new brew that is raising scholarship funds for NSU students. The creation of Alpha Lager has also provided an experiential learning opportunity for Northern’s science students. That includes...
dakotanewsnow.com
Winter storm wrapping up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will continue in the southeastern part of the region through the rest...
dakotanewsnow.com
SWO Law Enforcement announces ‘Winter has arrived!’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Law Enforcement crew posted photos to show, “Winter has arrived!”. According to their Facebook post, the photos were taken around the Buffalo Lake area and the Big Coulee area during the recent storm. Officers would like to remind everyone to drive safely during these icy road conditions.
South Dakota man killed in West Virginia crash
A man from South Dakota has died after a single-vehicle crash in Nicholas County.
KELOLAND TV
Man charged with 3 counts of rape
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Aberdeen man is facing several rape charges, involving a child, in Beadle County. 46-year-old Steven Randow is charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual contact with a child under 16. Court documents say the alleged crimes happened between September...
dakotanewsnow.com
Aberdeen covered in ice after freezing rainfall
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The rainfall from received on Wednesday froze once Aberdeen dropped into below freezing temperatures Thursday morning, leaving the Hub City covered in a sheet of ice. While trees and buildings are covered in ice, the main roadways were decently clear thanks to preparation from...
hubcityradio.com
City of Aberdeen to be picking up tree branches fallen due to the ice storm
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- The City of Aberdeen Forestry Division along with other City crews will be out picking up branches that have fallen from boulevard trees. Everything will get picked up, but it may take until next week. Damage from private property trees will be the responsibility of the homeowner or property owner and will not be picked up by the city.
