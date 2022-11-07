Read full article on original website
kusi.com
San Diego homeless population hits another record high
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s out-of-control homeless crisis continues to worsen, a recent count (below) found over 1,650 homeless people in downtown alone. The crisis made national headlines last month when Bill Walton blasted Mayor Todd Gloria’s failed leadership, even calling on him to resign as a result of the homeless crisis.
Doctors, therapists talk fentanyl overdoses, help available
Local leaders, police, medical and substance abuse specialists are continuing to educate on the dangers of opioids and fentanyl-laced drugs.
'I've never seen the suffering' | Nearly 500 homeless people have died so far in San Diego County this year alone
The number only reflects those who were examined by the Medical Examiner's Officer. The number is likely much higher. Nearly 500 people living on the streets and in vehicles in San Diego County died so far this year and were examined by the Medical Examiner's Office. According to data obtained...
San Diego County Cannabis Tax Measure Poised to Pass
A proposal to impose a tax on medical and recreational cannabis businesses operating in San Diego County’s unincorporated areas to raise money for health care, fire safety, parks and other government services appeared to be headed for victory Wednesday. Measure A maintained a nearly 15-point margin of support as...
sdfoundation.org
Nonprofit Update November 2022: Events & Funding Opportunities
The work and impact of San Diego nonprofits is important to advance just, equitable and resilient communities in our region. To support your efforts, San Diego Foundation (SDF) is sharing valuable information every month about upcoming workshops, events, fundraising opportunities and resources with your organization. Jump to:. SDF Funding Opportunities.
Mayor Gloria issuing an executive order to deal with fentanyl crisis
SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria announced Thursday, November 10, that he's issuing an executive order this month to deal with the growing fentanyl crisis in San Diego. He made the announcement during a joint news conference with several local law enforcement officials including the Drug Enforcement Agency, the U.S. Attorney's Office, San Diego Police Department, San Diego Sheriff's Department, and San Diego Fire Rescue.
NBC San Diego
San Diegans Voted on Trash Pickup, Height Limits, Marijuana Taxes & More. Here's the 2022 Election Results
Here are the election results for some of San Diego County's biggest local ballot measures:. Early returns are trending favorable for the passage of this ballot measure. If passed, this would support a cannabis sales tax of 6% for retail, 3% for distribution, 2% for testing, cultivation at 3% or $10 (inflation adjustable) per canopy square foot, and 4% for other businesses.
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Seeks Applicants for Government Watchdog Agency
San Diego County court officials were seeking applicants Tuesday to serve on the 2023/24 San Diego County Grand Jury. Seats on the grand jury are available to eligible, qualified county residents who apply by Jan. 20, according to the San Diego Superior Court. What Else is Happening in Southern California.
San Diego home buyers moving across the border for Baja Mexico's affordable housing market
TIJUANA, Baja California — For many, the dream of owning a home in San Diego is almost impossible. Some people in San Diego have found buying across the border a solution. The gorgeous, breathtaking views of the Pacific ocean have been drawing Americans into Mexico for decades. Some people see Baja Mexico as the perfect vacation spot and others who chose to retire there.
nomadlawyer.org
Chula Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Chula Vista, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chula Vista California. Chula Vista is the second largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area and the seventh largest city in Southern California. It is also the fifteenth largest city in the state of California, and the 78th largest in the United States.
News 8 KFMB
Veterans Day 2022: Freebies and deals in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — Each year, many restaurants offer free food and deals to veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day to pay it forward as a way of saying "thank you for your service." Most places require a military ID or proof of service to redeem the offer.
NBC San Diego
Case Against Marines Accused of San Diego Zoo Skyfari Ride Vandalism Dismissed
The legal case brought forth by the San Diego County District Attorney's office against four U.S. Marines accused of felony vandalism after they allegedly rocked the gondola they were in back and forth, causing the ride to stop working, has been dismissed. About 100 passengers were on the ride on...
2 San Diego County restaurants being added to Michelin Guide California
A Golden Hill restaurant and an eatery in Oceanside are among the 37 restaurants that are being added to the Michelin Guide’s list for California.
Where to find San Diego election results
FOX 5 San Diego will provide real-time election results Tuesday night after polls close.
kusi.com
30 Arrested Across San Diego County in Human Trafficking Operation
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A four-day anti-human trafficking operation in San Diego County resulted in 30 arrests of people accused of responding to advertisements offering sexual services, the California Attorney General’s Office said Monday. The initiative dubbed Operation Century Week was carried out in Encinitas, National City, San...
County Supervisors Jim Desmond, Nathan Fletcher Seek Second Terms on Nov. 8
Two county supervisors originally elected four years ago will be seeking a second term in Tuesday’s election, with the District 4 incumbent facing a political newcomer, while the District 5 incumbent’s opponent is a water district official. A Democrat representing District 4, Board of Supervisors Chairman Nathan Fletcher...
kusi.com
State and local San Diego election results
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom won retention of his position two minutes after polls closed. Alex Padilla (D) took won the open senate seat.
Bright object hovers over CA neighborhood an hour before moving away
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at San Diego reported watching and photographing a bright, hovering object that eventually slowly moved away after less than an hour at about 9 p.m. on April 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
NBC San Diego
So, How Much Rain Did Your San Diego Neighborhood Get, Exactly?
The atmospheric river that blew in and out of the county on Monday and Tuesday left behind a bounty of much-needed rainfall all over San Diego. After generating some scattered drizzle, the unsettled atmospheric system out of the north began delivering steady showers to the county at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Chula Vista’s Rohr Elementary Site of Possible Tuberculosis Exposure
Students and staff in the Chula Vista Elementary School District may have been exposed to tuberculosis while attending Fred H. Rohr Elementary School during summer and fall 2022 sessions, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday. The school district was made aware of the exposure to...
