ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
kusi.com

San Diego homeless population hits another record high

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s out-of-control homeless crisis continues to worsen, a recent count (below) found over 1,650 homeless people in downtown alone. The crisis made national headlines last month when Bill Walton blasted Mayor Todd Gloria’s failed leadership, even calling on him to resign as a result of the homeless crisis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sdfoundation.org

Nonprofit Update November 2022: Events & Funding Opportunities

The work and impact of San Diego nonprofits is important to advance just, equitable and resilient communities in our region. To support your efforts, San Diego Foundation (SDF) is sharing valuable information every month about upcoming workshops, events, fundraising opportunities and resources with your organization. Jump to:. SDF Funding Opportunities.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Mayor Gloria issuing an executive order to deal with fentanyl crisis

SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria announced Thursday, November 10, that he's issuing an executive order this month to deal with the growing fentanyl crisis in San Diego. He made the announcement during a joint news conference with several local law enforcement officials including the Drug Enforcement Agency, the U.S. Attorney's Office, San Diego Police Department, San Diego Sheriff's Department, and San Diego Fire Rescue.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diegans Voted on Trash Pickup, Height Limits, Marijuana Taxes & More. Here's the 2022 Election Results

Here are the election results for some of San Diego County's biggest local ballot measures:. Early returns are trending favorable for the passage of this ballot measure. If passed, this would support a cannabis sales tax of 6% for retail, 3% for distribution, 2% for testing, cultivation at 3% or $10 (inflation adjustable) per canopy square foot, and 4% for other businesses.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego County Seeks Applicants for Government Watchdog Agency

San Diego County court officials were seeking applicants Tuesday to serve on the 2023/24 San Diego County Grand Jury. Seats on the grand jury are available to eligible, qualified county residents who apply by Jan. 20, according to the San Diego Superior Court. What Else is Happening in Southern California.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

San Diego home buyers moving across the border for Baja Mexico's affordable housing market

TIJUANA, Baja California — For many, the dream of owning a home in San Diego is almost impossible. Some people in San Diego have found buying across the border a solution. The gorgeous, breathtaking views of the Pacific ocean have been drawing Americans into Mexico for decades. Some people see Baja Mexico as the perfect vacation spot and others who chose to retire there.
SAN DIEGO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Chula Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Chula Vista, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chula Vista California. Chula Vista is the second largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area and the seventh largest city in Southern California. It is also the fifteenth largest city in the state of California, and the 78th largest in the United States.
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

30 Arrested Across San Diego County in Human Trafficking Operation

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A four-day anti-human trafficking operation in San Diego County resulted in 30 arrests of people accused of responding to advertisements offering sexual services, the California Attorney General’s Office said Monday. The initiative dubbed Operation Century Week was carried out in Encinitas, National City, San...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

So, How Much Rain Did Your San Diego Neighborhood Get, Exactly?

The atmospheric river that blew in and out of the county on Monday and Tuesday left behind a bounty of much-needed rainfall all over San Diego. After generating some scattered drizzle, the unsettled atmospheric system out of the north began delivering steady showers to the county at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy