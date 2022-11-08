ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rivera: Chase Young looking good in practice

When Commanders head coach Ron Rivera met with the press Thursday, he was more interested in talking about his team and the upcoming game against the NFL’s lone undefeated team the Eagles, on Monday night. Chase Young is nearing returning to game action. “He looked good. We put him...
NBC New York

LeBron James Defends Former Teammate Kyrie Irving Amid Scandal

It looks like the saga continues on Twitter. On Thursday, LeBron James took to Twitter again amid the fallout and suspension following Kyrie Irving’s promotion of and later refusal to disavow an antisemitic movie. This time, the Los Angeles Laker decided to defend his former teammate Irving, saying he...
IRVING, NY

