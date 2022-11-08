Read full article on original website
Related
Rivera: Chase Young looking good in practice
When Commanders head coach Ron Rivera met with the press Thursday, he was more interested in talking about his team and the upcoming game against the NFL’s lone undefeated team the Eagles, on Monday night. Chase Young is nearing returning to game action. “He looked good. We put him...
NBC New York
LeBron James Defends Former Teammate Kyrie Irving Amid Scandal
It looks like the saga continues on Twitter. On Thursday, LeBron James took to Twitter again amid the fallout and suspension following Kyrie Irving’s promotion of and later refusal to disavow an antisemitic movie. This time, the Los Angeles Laker decided to defend his former teammate Irving, saying he...
NBC New York
D.C. Attorney General Sues Washington Commanders and NFL Over Alleged Secret Deal to Deceive Fans
D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine filed a lawsuit against the Washington Commanders and team owner Dan Snyder, as well as the NFL and its commissioner, Roger Goodell. Racine alleges the team and its owner, the NFL and Goodell colluded to deceive D.C. residents and fans for the team's financial gain.
