Fairfield, CT

Daily Voice

New Canaan Woman Accused Of Abusing 4-Month-Old

A 62-year-old woman has been charged with risk of injury to a child after police in Fairfield County received notice from a hospital of suspected child abuse. Lisa Piccerillo, of New Canaan, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 10 for an incident that involved a 4-month-old in May. In May, New...
NEW CANAAN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Old Saybrook contractor pleads guilty to $230K in tax evasion

OLD SAYBROOK — A town man pleaded guilty to tax evasion after failing to file returns for "substantial income" from his contracting business, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Dimitrios Kassimis, 58, also known as "Jimmy," incurred the tax debt by owning and operating "entities related to...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
milfordmirror.com

Milford police: Man purchased vehicle with forged credit application

MILFORD — Local police are looking for the public's help to identify a man they said obtained a car from a dealership using a fraudulent online credit application and an altered ID. On Saturday, Milford police received a complaint from the Bridgeport Avenue dealership reporting the man "fraudulently purchased...
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Arrest Man Accused of Killing 2 People on I-91 in Wethersfield

Police have arrested a man that's accused of fleeing a crash that left two pedestrians dead on Interstate 91 in Wethersfield last year. State police said 34-year-old Shawn Wright, of Windsor, turned himself in to police on Wednesday after learning there was an active warrant for his arrest. On Sept....
WETHERSFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bristol Couple Arrested in Connection to String of Violent Robberies Across Conn.

A man and woman in Bristol have been arrested in connection to several violent robberies that happened across Connecticut this year. The Department of Justice said 44-year-old Lonny Cross and 40-year-old Rebecca Barbera, both of Bristol, face charges for conspiring to commit numerous violent thefts across the state in September and October.
BRISTOL, CT
News 12

New Bridgeport police chief pledges community engagement

A months-long national police chief search ended with former Capt. Roderick Porter tapped to lead the Bridgeport Police Department. “I don't take it for granted, and I don’t take it lightly,” Porter said at a news conference Thursday where Mayor Joe Ganim announced his pick to plenty of applause.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Waterbury PD investigates shooting on West Main Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating a shooting that took place on West Main Street on Thursday morning. Just after 4 a.m., Waterbury officers responded to 496 West Main St. on a complaint of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived at the scene, police found evidence of gunfire. There were […]
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Teens Found With Handguns After 911 Call in Norwalk

Norwalk police have arrested three teens after responding to a report of gunshots and said they seized three semiautomatic handguns. Police received a 911 call at 12:13 p.m. from a person who reported gunshots near Merritt Street and three people with guns running toward Chestnut Street, police said. Officers quickly...
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Old Saybrook man faces 5 years for tax evasion

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 58-year-old contractor for Old Saybrook has pleaded guilty to tax evasion, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. By not reporting his income from his contracting business, Dimitrios Kassimis, also known as Jimmy Kassimis, owed the Internal Revenue Service more than $233,000. Kassimas owns […]
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Pedestrian Dies in New Milford Crash: Mayor

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in New Milford Tuesday night. Mayor Pete Bass said the crash happened on Route 7 in the Bridge Street area. The mayor said a pedestrian that was struck in the crash has since died. Delays are expected and drivers are...
NEW MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Meriden Mom Found Guilty of Killing Son, Setting Home on Fire

A mother has been found guilty of killing her 8-year-old son and setting their Meriden home on fire with a tiki torch in 2016, according to the State's Attorney's Office. Officials said Karin Ziolkowski strangled her son Elijah while in their home on Nov. 14, 2016. Then, she allegedly set two fires in the home.
MERIDEN, CT

