Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Rikers Island Correction Officers arrested for investigation into sick leave abuseBLOCK WORK MEDIABrooklyn, NY
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Related
Ex-Town Of Fairfield Public Works Director Admits To Environmental Offenses
A former Fairfield County public works director pleaded guilty to nine felony environmental and fraud offenses. Connecticut Chief State’s Attorney Patrick Griffin announced on Monday, Nov. 7 that former Fairfield Director of Public Works Joseph Michelangelo, age 61, of Fairfield, pleaded guilty to the charges. Michelangelo entered guilty pleas...
DoingItLocal
BRIDGEPORT POLICE ISSUE ANOTHER ADVISORY ON FACEBOOK MARKETPLACE AND OFFER UP ROBBERIES
The Bridgeport Police Department is advising the public it continues to respond to numerous victims robbed at gunpoint when buying a vehicle posted on internet sites like Facebook Marketplace and OfferUp. The victims have been from Bridgeport, surrounding municipalities and surrounding states. In these cases, the victims arrived with thousands...
Man Wanted On Court-Issued Warrant Apprehended Outside Of Darien Home
A 54-year-old man who was wanted on a court-issued warrant was apprehended outside of a residence in Fairfield County. Officers in Darien responded to a report of an unwanted individual outside of a home on Libby Lane at about 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Darien Police Department reported on Thursday, Nov. 10.
New Canaan Woman Accused Of Abusing 4-Month-Old
A 62-year-old woman has been charged with risk of injury to a child after police in Fairfield County received notice from a hospital of suspected child abuse. Lisa Piccerillo, of New Canaan, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 10 for an incident that involved a 4-month-old in May. In May, New...
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Mayor Calls for City to Be Lit Blue in Honor of Fallen Officers
Keeping the memories of fallen Bristol police officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy alive - it's why the mayor is calling on people in Bristol to light the city in blue. It comes as we approach one month since their deaths. “It’s almost like a family atmosphere with...
trumbulltimes.com
Old Saybrook contractor pleads guilty to $230K in tax evasion
OLD SAYBROOK — A town man pleaded guilty to tax evasion after failing to file returns for "substantial income" from his contracting business, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Dimitrios Kassimis, 58, also known as "Jimmy," incurred the tax debt by owning and operating "entities related to...
Police: Clinton woman killed in Dutchess County crash
Investigators say 52-year-old Lisa Drozdowski's vehicle left Slate Quarry Road on Tuesday, hitting several trees and a utility pole.
milfordmirror.com
Milford police: Man purchased vehicle with forged credit application
MILFORD — Local police are looking for the public's help to identify a man they said obtained a car from a dealership using a fraudulent online credit application and an altered ID. On Saturday, Milford police received a complaint from the Bridgeport Avenue dealership reporting the man "fraudulently purchased...
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Man Accused of Killing 2 People on I-91 in Wethersfield
Police have arrested a man that's accused of fleeing a crash that left two pedestrians dead on Interstate 91 in Wethersfield last year. State police said 34-year-old Shawn Wright, of Windsor, turned himself in to police on Wednesday after learning there was an active warrant for his arrest. On Sept....
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Couple Arrested in Connection to String of Violent Robberies Across Conn.
A man and woman in Bristol have been arrested in connection to several violent robberies that happened across Connecticut this year. The Department of Justice said 44-year-old Lonny Cross and 40-year-old Rebecca Barbera, both of Bristol, face charges for conspiring to commit numerous violent thefts across the state in September and October.
News 12
New Bridgeport police chief pledges community engagement
A months-long national police chief search ended with former Capt. Roderick Porter tapped to lead the Bridgeport Police Department. “I don't take it for granted, and I don’t take it lightly,” Porter said at a news conference Thursday where Mayor Joe Ganim announced his pick to plenty of applause.
NBC Connecticut
Mayor Calls for Bristol to Be Lit in Blue 1 Month After Deaths of 2 Officers
Saturday will mark one month since the tragedy in Bristol that took the lives of two police officers and the mayor is asking residents to illuminate the city in blue lights on Nov. 12. On Oct. 12, Sgt. Alex Hamzy, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alec Iurato were ambushed while...
Waterbury PD investigates shooting on West Main Street
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating a shooting that took place on West Main Street on Thursday morning. Just after 4 a.m., Waterbury officers responded to 496 West Main St. on a complaint of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived at the scene, police found evidence of gunfire. There were […]
NBC Connecticut
Teens Found With Handguns After 911 Call in Norwalk
Norwalk police have arrested three teens after responding to a report of gunshots and said they seized three semiautomatic handguns. Police received a 911 call at 12:13 p.m. from a person who reported gunshots near Merritt Street and three people with guns running toward Chestnut Street, police said. Officers quickly...
Old Saybrook man faces 5 years for tax evasion
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 58-year-old contractor for Old Saybrook has pleaded guilty to tax evasion, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. By not reporting his income from his contracting business, Dimitrios Kassimis, also known as Jimmy Kassimis, owed the Internal Revenue Service more than $233,000. Kassimas owns […]
Housekeeper Stole $25K Worth Of Jewelry From Greenburgh Home, Pawn Shops, Police Say
A housekeeper is charged with stealing multiple pieces of jewelry from Westchester County residences and pawn shops, police said. In June 2022, police in Greenburgh started investigating the theft of jewelry worth over $25,000 from a residence in the town, Greenburgh police said. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, police arrested 42-year-old...
NBC Connecticut
Pedestrian Dies in New Milford Crash: Mayor
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in New Milford Tuesday night. Mayor Pete Bass said the crash happened on Route 7 in the Bridge Street area. The mayor said a pedestrian that was struck in the crash has since died. Delays are expected and drivers are...
NBC Connecticut
Meriden Mom Found Guilty of Killing Son, Setting Home on Fire
A mother has been found guilty of killing her 8-year-old son and setting their Meriden home on fire with a tiki torch in 2016, according to the State's Attorney's Office. Officials said Karin Ziolkowski strangled her son Elijah while in their home on Nov. 14, 2016. Then, she allegedly set two fires in the home.
Insulation contractor must pay $1.3M in bid-rigging scandal
Axion Specialty Contracting LLC will have to pay more than $1 million in criminal fines after pleading guilty to its role in a scheme to rig bids for public and private clients in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The post Insulation contractor must pay $1.3M in bid-rigging scandal appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Merrick Businesswoman Convicted Of Obstructing IRS, Filing False Tax Returns
A New York businesswoman is facing federal prison time after being convicted of obstructing the IRS and filing false tax returns. Long Island resident Lorraine Pilitz, age 64, of Merrick, was found guilty on all five counts against her by a federal jury in Central Islip Wednesday, Nov. 9, following a two-week trial.
Comments / 0