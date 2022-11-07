Read full article on original website
Related
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)
New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
After her husband suddenly died, single mom ends up becoming world’s ‘ugliest’ woman to provide for family
Imagine one day having a happy life and the next day you lose it all. For the first half of her life, Mary Ann Bevan was a pretty normal woman in her thirties. She was already happily married, she had four children and worked as a nurse. However, by the time she turned 32, she was diagnosed with acromegaly and a terminal disease, causing her face and body to gradually become distorted due to her excess muscle gain.
Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate
A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
digitalspy.com
John Lewis Christmas advert 2022: Watch the emotional advert
A sure sign that Christmas is here, John Lewis has dropped their new advert for 2022 named 'The Beginner'. This year's song that has got the John Lewis treatment is the Blink-182 classic 'All The Small Things' sung by US artist Mike Geier. Related: All the best Christmas adverts of...
Mom says she showers with her 19-year-old teenage daughter every day
A mom and her 19-year-old daughter shared that they shower together daily, and call it the ‘best way’ to begin their day. Mary and Brittani, who are from Jenson Beach, Florida, appeared on TLC’s sMothered and caught attention for their bizarre shower routine. The mother-daughter duo does everything together including shopping, undergoing cosmetic surgery, sleeping on the same bed, and showering together. In fact, Mary calls her daughter the ‘love of her life’.
Woman with the 'world's biggest lips' plans to undergo more beauty treatments despite doctor's warnings
A woman with the ‘world’s biggest lips’ is planning to undergo more beauty treatments even after her doctor warned her that she could die. Andrea Ivanova who has the world’s biggest lips is on a mission to break another record - to have the world’s most pointed and elongated chin. This 25-year-old has undergone 32 surgeries so far on her pout and spent almost $9000 to look like a Bratz doll.
digitalspy.com
Chris Clenshaw's EastEnders Interview / Preview
What stories were you most excited about telling when you took over?. So many, and there are some that haven't even hit the screen yet. If I must pick one though, it's Lola's brain tumour story. It's such an important issue and Danielle is doing a phenomenal job. I wanted Lola and Jay back together, especially for this story. Although I probably would have found a way to reunite them as I think they're meant to be together. Certainly for this story, as it's an emotional one. And there's a love story at the heart of it.
digitalspy.com
My Father’s Dragon stars explain the secret thing about bravery every kid needs to know
Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo and his co-star Jacob Tremblay are unquestionably captivating when they put their hands to something. Better known respectively for the charismatic portrayal of Dustin Henderson and a painfully heartwarming performance in Room, the two have now teamed up to bring to life the characters of Elmer and Boris in the animation My Father’s Dragon.
digitalspy.com
Former Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr pays tribute after girlfriend Bryony's father passes away
Former Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr has paid tribute following the death of girlfriend Bryony Briscoe's father. The star, who famously appeared on the Channel 4 show alongside his family, shared a picture on Instagram of himself alongside Peter, while Bryony posted her own tribute on her own page. "The...
digitalspy.com
What The Crown's Princess Diana tapes episode leaves out
The Crown season 5 spoilers follow. Much like in season four, Princess Diana pulls focus throughout the majority of The Crown season five. Part of that is down to Elizabeth Debicki's captivating performance, which might be even better than Emma Corrin's already impressive take on the princess last time round. But a fervent interest in Diana has always been present, long before Netflix said yes to The Crown.
digitalspy.com
Corrie's Tyrone
Who else on here like Tyrone from Coronation Street? and do you think he is good looking? as I do. Alan Halsall is a great actor and he is hot. I like Corrie at the moment as Tyrone is in it a lot due to his storyline with the book.
digitalspy.com
Whose couple's choice are you most looking forward to?
I hope they do Theatre/Jazz but CC seems to be anything goes so no idea what Fleur & Vito might do. Voted for Hamza as at least it sounds as if it will be unique/different. However I was looking forward to what Ellie and Nikita would produce most before their elimination last SATURDAY 🙄
digitalspy.com
What’s gone wrong for Dancing On Ice?
For me, it’s that since the revamp they’ve just blatantly been copying Strictly and made no effort to hide it. They were always very similar shows but the similarities used to be subtle enough for DOI to still feel original- not anymore. Also they’re sending very conflicting messages by having Strictly pros as a contestant (which implies that production don’t think Strictly helps give them that much expertise) but now having a Strictly pro as a judge (which implies that production think Strictly gives them substantial expertise)… it’s very baffling.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders boss confirms new story for the Slater family
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw has teased a tough story ahead for the Slater family. A new storyline will see Stacey and her loved ones hit by a brand new challenge, which will see them struggling through the winter months. In a recent chat with Inside Soap, Clenshaw...
digitalspy.com
13 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week on Coronation Street, concern grows for Max as Griff's true motivations become clear. Elsewhere, Yasmeen's decision could have big consequences for Stu and Eliza, while there are two new additions at the solicitor's office. Here's a full collection of 13 big moments coming up.
digitalspy.com
Should Ravi leave EastEnders?
Is it just me, or does anyone else not like Ravi? I can't stand him, terrible actor/character. He is awful. Anyone else think that he should leave? or am I the only one?. Great actor, fascinating character and for me he has brought the Panesars to life. I hope he sticks around a long time!
digitalspy.com
Which partner do you watch? (the return)
When one of the couples is dancing, which partner fo you watch? (The long-awaited, or not-awaited-at-all...) Someone else (specify if you wish :) ) Gawd. I’m not skilled enough to watch both. Have to rewatch many times to see different things. Honestly don’t know who I watch in real...
digitalspy.com
EE: After the dire Don Zorro and Ranveer stories, is the Clenshaw honeymoon period over?
After watching this weeks terribly written episodes, I'm worried about the next lot of stories. CC brought back the community feel and some initially juicy stories, but it's just become a convoluted mess of a soap again!. The soap is meant to be semi-realistic, but I don't buy anything to...
digitalspy.com
Where will Matt finish
Not wanting to gloss over it, he could be in today and out tomorrow for all I care. Or... I think maybe 2nd or 3rd out, sadly I don't think he'll be out first. I think he could finish 5 or 6th, I think he may be kepted in so we see him really squirm.
Comments / 0