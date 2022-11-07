What stories were you most excited about telling when you took over?. So many, and there are some that haven't even hit the screen yet. If I must pick one though, it's Lola's brain tumour story. It's such an important issue and Danielle is doing a phenomenal job. I wanted Lola and Jay back together, especially for this story. Although I probably would have found a way to reunite them as I think they're meant to be together. Certainly for this story, as it's an emotional one. And there's a love story at the heart of it.

2 DAYS AGO