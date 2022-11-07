Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Law & Order: SVU star reacts to record-breaking role on the show
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T has opened up about his thoughts on his record breaking tenure on the show. The actor, who plays Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola, has earned the title of longest running male actor in a TV series for his role on the show. He...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away confirms danger for Bree Cameron in season finale trailer
Home and Away spoilers follow. Home and Away has shared a first look at danger for Bree Cameron as her evil husband Jacob pays his second visit to Summer Bay. The show is exploring a powerful story about domestic abuse, focusing on Jacob's violent and controlling behaviour towards Bree. UK...
digitalspy.com
The English season 2 potential release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
The English spoilers follow. Yee-haw, and other authentically Western expressions!. Hugo Blick's lavish, meaty account of bloodshed, revenge and the brutal settlement of the American West has run its fatal course, leaving dozens of corpses artfully silhouetted against the huge prairie skies. Or the huge Spanish skies at least, standing in for Oklahoma, Nebraska and Wyoming.
Alec Baldwin sues to 'clear his name' in movie set killing
Saying he wants to clear his name, Alec Baldwin is suing people involved in handling and supplying the loaded gun that he was using when it fired and killed a crew member last year during filming of the movie "Rust."
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer UK series 4
The preview at the end of I'm a Celebrity Special showed the following costumes. I put them a spoiler in case any one doesn't want to know yet:. When we get a glimpse of new costumes for a new series I always get hyped, I love this series so much. I wondervwjen we'll get a glimpse of the next wave?
digitalspy.com
Die Hard's Bruce Willis tackles another villain at Christmas in new movie
Bruce Willis will butt heads with Christmas-threatening goons in next month's Detective Knight: Redemption. Part two of an action movie trilogy – the Halloween-themed original was subtitled Rogue while January 2023's closing piece is Independence – this one is scheduled for release in the US on Friday, December 9, while a UK release date is yet to be announced.
digitalspy.com
NCIS confirms new crossover event with Hawai'i and Los Angeles spinoffs
CBS has announced a huge crossover event which will incorporate all three series in the NCIS franchise. The crossover will be a three-hour special consisting of parent show NCIS, as well as its spinoffs Hawai’i and Los Angeles. Airing on January 2, 2023, the first part will focus on...
digitalspy.com
The Empress has future revealed by Netflix
The Empress is officially returning for a second season at Netflix. The German series on the life of Empress Elisabeth "Sisi" of Austria (played by Devrim Lingnau) has been renewed by the streamer, Deadline has reported. Comprised of six episodes, the first season follows the 16-year-old Bavarian duchess as she...
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Agents of SHIELD star's new horror movie
Agent of SHIELD's Nick Blood stars in the first trailer for upcoming horror The Offering. The trailer begins with Art (Blood) and his expectant wife Claire (Emily Wiseman) travelling to Brooklyn to visit Art's father Saul (Allan Corduner). Saul works in a funeral home, but the arrival of a mysterious...
