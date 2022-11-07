ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
markerzone.com

CANADIENS' ROOKIE JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY BOOTED FROM GAME FOR BOARDING (VIDEO)

The first overall pick in the latest NHL entry draft has been handed his first game misconduct. Juraj Slafkovsky of the Montreal Canadiens was given a five-minute major and was booted from Tuesday night's game against the Detroit Red Wings after a dangerous hit into the boards on Matt Luff in the third period. It was essentially a no-brainer for the officials. This was textbook boarding. Now we wait for word on whether Slafkovsky will get a call from the Department of Player Safety.
markerzone.com

TRIO OF PLAYERS HIT THE WAIVER WIRE ON NOVEMBER 9TH

According to Chris Johnston of TSN, a trio of players have hit the waiver wire for Wednesday, November 9th. Those players are, Mike Reilly of the Boston Bruins, as well as Nikita Zaitsev and Magnus Hellberg, both of the Ottawa Senators. Reilly, 29, has appeared in ten games this season...
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

LUKE SCHENN AND AUSTIN WATSON DROP THE GLOVES AND EXCHANGE BOMBS

In front of potentially his new boss, Austin Watson saw Luke Schenn do something he didn't like and immediately challenged the Canucks' veteran. That is certainly one way of endearing oneself to the new prospective owner. Ryan Reynolds really seemed to be enjoying it once the camera panned to him, and for good reason.
markerzone.com

MATT MURRAY TAKES A DIG AT A FORMER TEAM WITH LATEST REMARKS

Hockey players are known for having deep, lasting memories. Well, the ones who don't suffer a bunch of head injuries at least. Ask any NHL player about a goal he scored 5+ years ago, and - more often than not - they will have the ability to recall all sorts of details about it.
markerzone.com

FORMER NHL 1ST-ROUNDER FLOPS IN SWEDISH LEAGUE, HAS CONTRACT TERMINATED

It was supposed to be a prestigious signing for the Malmo Redhawks of the SHL. Instead, the team and their star signing have decided to mutually part ways after 15 games. It is believed that Kristian Vesalainen will head to his home country of Finland and sign there. "After a...
markerzone.com

ALEX GALCHENYUK SIGNS IN THE AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

According to TSN's Chris Johnston, 28-year-old forward Alex Galchenyuk has signed an AHL contract with the Colorado Eagles, the affiliate of the Avalanche. Galchenyuk, a native of Milwaukee (Wisconsin), was with the Avalanche during training camp after signing a professional try-out contract (PTO) with them. He only appeared in one pre-season game before being released due to an injury he suffered.
WISCONSIN STATE
markerzone.com

NIC DESLAURIERS AND MATHIEU OLIVIER DROP THE GLOVES EARLY ON

Nic Deslauriers was a perfect fit for Philadelphia when he signed there this season purely because of situations like this. His teammates were absolutely fired up afterwards, but it didn't really show in their play. The Flyers dropped their contest to the Blue Jackets 5-2, dropping them to 7-4-2; good enough to be right outside the playoff bubble.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

CANUCKS GM CONFIRMS VETERAN FORWARD UNDERGOES SURGERY, OUT 4-6 WEEKS

Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin announced today that forward Tanner Pearson underwent successful hand surgery and will miss 4-6 weeks:. Pearson, 30, has 5 points in 14 games for Vancouver this season with a -9 rating. The Canucks sit at the bottom of the NHL's leaderboards right now and need all hands on deck if they are going to pull a reversal.
VANCOUVER, WA
markerzone.com

OILERS ANNOUNCE EVANDER KANE TO MISS SEVERAL MONTHS, RECALL PAIR OF FORWARDS

The Edmonton Oilers announced today that forward Evander Kane is expected to miss the next 3-4 months in recovery from his gruesome injury suffered last night. "[Oilers] forward Evander Kane has been placed on LTIR & is expected to miss 3-4 months. Mattias Janmark & Klim Kostin have been recalled from the.
markerzone.com

JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY HANDED MULTI-GAME BAN BY DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETY

The National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety have announced that Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovsky has been suspended for two games for boarding on Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff. Luff is expected to miss the next 10-12 weeks with an upper-body injury, the Red Wings announced this afternoon. Slafkovsky...
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

BLUE JACKETS HC ON ZACH WERENSKI LEAVING THURSDAY'S GAME, 'IT'S NOT GOOD AT ALL'

Zach Werenski left Thursday night's contest against the Philadelphia Flyers after an awkward collision. Attempting to throw a body check, the Blue Jackets' star blue-liner fell hard into the boards. When asked about his player's condition, head coach Brad Larsen offered a pessimistic report after the game. "It's not good...
COLUMBUS, OH
markerzone.com

SENATORS TO RETIRE CHRIS NEIL'S NUMBER LATER THIS SEASON

During at TV timeout at Tuesday's game, the Ottawa Senators announced that they will be retiring the number of enforcer Chris Neil on February 17th against the Chicago Blackhawks. "Chris was a team-first player, a physical presence who never backed down from a challenge," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion....
OTTAWA, IL
markerzone.com

WASHINGTON CAPITALS COACH SIDELINED TO COVID PROTOCOL

The Washington Capitals announced today that head coach Peter Laviolette has entered COVID protocol and will miss the team's games against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday and Sunday. Assistant coach Kevin McCarthy will assume head coaching duties in the time being. Beyond the weekend, the Caps have games coming...
WASHINGTON, DC
markerzone.com

KRAKEN CLAIM GOALTENDER OFF WAIVERS FROM OTTAWA; VEGAS PLACES NETMINDER ON THE WIRE

According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Seattle Kraken have claimed goaltender Magnus Hellberg off waivers from the Ottawa Senators. The Uppsala (Sweden) native was claimed off waivers by Ottawa from Seattle just before the start of the 2022-23 season, due to Cam Talbot being injured. In one game this season, the 31-year-old has one win, a 2.00 GAA and a .935 save percentage.
SEATTLE, WA
markerzone.com

NHL VETERAN LOUI ERIKSSON TO CONTINUE HOCKEY CAREER AT HOME

After 16 seasons in the NHL, and 1050 regular season games, Loui Eriksson is headed home to continue his hockey career. Eriksson, 37, has a signed on until the end of this season with Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). "We have had an ongoing dialogue with Loui Eriksson...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy