markerzone.com
DETROIT'S MATT LUFF NEEDS SURGERY, WILL MISS SIGNIFICANT TIME FOLLOWING HIT BY JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY
It's definitely not good news for Matt Luff of the Detroit Red Wings. The team has announced he needs surgery on his wrist after a dangerous hit from behind by Juraj Slafkovsky of the Montreal Canadiens Tuesday night. According to head coach Derek Lalonde, Luff will miss 10 to 12 weeks.
markerzone.com
CANADIENS' ROOKIE JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY BOOTED FROM GAME FOR BOARDING (VIDEO)
The first overall pick in the latest NHL entry draft has been handed his first game misconduct. Juraj Slafkovsky of the Montreal Canadiens was given a five-minute major and was booted from Tuesday night's game against the Detroit Red Wings after a dangerous hit into the boards on Matt Luff in the third period. It was essentially a no-brainer for the officials. This was textbook boarding. Now we wait for word on whether Slafkovsky will get a call from the Department of Player Safety.
markerzone.com
KIRILL KAPRIZOV EARNS MATCH PENALTY FOR INTENT TO INJURE, DREW DOUGHTY TAUNTS HIM OFF THE ICE
Kirill Kaprizov received a match penalty for intent to injure Los Angeles Kings defender Drew Doughty. Doughty was playing very tight defense on Kaprizov, and it was evident the Russian grew frustrated until eventually boiling over into this incident:. All told, Kaprizov got the match and a major penalty which...
markerzone.com
BLUE JACKETS PLACE 3 PLAYERS ON IR; ANNOUNCE STAR BLUE-LINER FINISHED FOR REGULAR SEASON
The Columbus Blue Jackets announced today that defenseman Zach Werenski will miss the remainder of the regular season with a torn labrum and separated shoulder. The injury was suffered during last night's game against Philadelphia after an awkward collision. In addition to Werenski, Columbus placed defenseman Nick Blankenburg (fractured ankle),...
markerzone.com
TRIO OF PLAYERS HIT THE WAIVER WIRE ON NOVEMBER 9TH
According to Chris Johnston of TSN, a trio of players have hit the waiver wire for Wednesday, November 9th. Those players are, Mike Reilly of the Boston Bruins, as well as Nikita Zaitsev and Magnus Hellberg, both of the Ottawa Senators. Reilly, 29, has appeared in ten games this season...
markerzone.com
LUKE SCHENN AND AUSTIN WATSON DROP THE GLOVES AND EXCHANGE BOMBS
In front of potentially his new boss, Austin Watson saw Luke Schenn do something he didn't like and immediately challenged the Canucks' veteran. That is certainly one way of endearing oneself to the new prospective owner. Ryan Reynolds really seemed to be enjoying it once the camera panned to him, and for good reason.
markerzone.com
POTENTIAL NEW OWNER RYAN REYNOLDS SHOWS UP AT SENS GAME; GETS HUGE RECEPTION (VIDEO)
This has all the making of a public relations dream for the Ottawa Senators, and the NHL as a whole. Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has made it very clear he's interested in buying the team, and the reception he got after showing up at a game unannounced shows the fans are digging it.
markerzone.com
MATT MURRAY TAKES A DIG AT A FORMER TEAM WITH LATEST REMARKS
Hockey players are known for having deep, lasting memories. Well, the ones who don't suffer a bunch of head injuries at least. Ask any NHL player about a goal he scored 5+ years ago, and - more often than not - they will have the ability to recall all sorts of details about it.
markerzone.com
FORMER NHL 1ST-ROUNDER FLOPS IN SWEDISH LEAGUE, HAS CONTRACT TERMINATED
It was supposed to be a prestigious signing for the Malmo Redhawks of the SHL. Instead, the team and their star signing have decided to mutually part ways after 15 games. It is believed that Kristian Vesalainen will head to his home country of Finland and sign there. "After a...
markerzone.com
CBJ DEFENSEMAN PLAYED THROUGH GRUESOME INJURY AFTER TWO OTHERS WENT DOWN
It is no secret that hockey players can be insanely tough; almost to the point of foolhardiness. Injuries that would sideline most folks indefinitely are often shrugged off and/or battled through in order to stay in the game and help one's team. A truly beautiful aspect of the game, if...
markerzone.com
ALEX GALCHENYUK SIGNS IN THE AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, 28-year-old forward Alex Galchenyuk has signed an AHL contract with the Colorado Eagles, the affiliate of the Avalanche. Galchenyuk, a native of Milwaukee (Wisconsin), was with the Avalanche during training camp after signing a professional try-out contract (PTO) with them. He only appeared in one pre-season game before being released due to an injury he suffered.
markerzone.com
NIC DESLAURIERS AND MATHIEU OLIVIER DROP THE GLOVES EARLY ON
Nic Deslauriers was a perfect fit for Philadelphia when he signed there this season purely because of situations like this. His teammates were absolutely fired up afterwards, but it didn't really show in their play. The Flyers dropped their contest to the Blue Jackets 5-2, dropping them to 7-4-2; good enough to be right outside the playoff bubble.
markerzone.com
CANUCKS GM CONFIRMS VETERAN FORWARD UNDERGOES SURGERY, OUT 4-6 WEEKS
Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin announced today that forward Tanner Pearson underwent successful hand surgery and will miss 4-6 weeks:. Pearson, 30, has 5 points in 14 games for Vancouver this season with a -9 rating. The Canucks sit at the bottom of the NHL's leaderboards right now and need all hands on deck if they are going to pull a reversal.
markerzone.com
OILERS ANNOUNCE EVANDER KANE TO MISS SEVERAL MONTHS, RECALL PAIR OF FORWARDS
The Edmonton Oilers announced today that forward Evander Kane is expected to miss the next 3-4 months in recovery from his gruesome injury suffered last night. "[Oilers] forward Evander Kane has been placed on LTIR & is expected to miss 3-4 months. Mattias Janmark & Klim Kostin have been recalled from the.
markerzone.com
JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY HANDED MULTI-GAME BAN BY DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETY
The National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety have announced that Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovsky has been suspended for two games for boarding on Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff. Luff is expected to miss the next 10-12 weeks with an upper-body injury, the Red Wings announced this afternoon. Slafkovsky...
markerzone.com
BLUE JACKETS HC ON ZACH WERENSKI LEAVING THURSDAY'S GAME, 'IT'S NOT GOOD AT ALL'
Zach Werenski left Thursday night's contest against the Philadelphia Flyers after an awkward collision. Attempting to throw a body check, the Blue Jackets' star blue-liner fell hard into the boards. When asked about his player's condition, head coach Brad Larsen offered a pessimistic report after the game. "It's not good...
markerzone.com
SENATORS TO RETIRE CHRIS NEIL'S NUMBER LATER THIS SEASON
During at TV timeout at Tuesday's game, the Ottawa Senators announced that they will be retiring the number of enforcer Chris Neil on February 17th against the Chicago Blackhawks. "Chris was a team-first player, a physical presence who never backed down from a challenge," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion....
markerzone.com
WASHINGTON CAPITALS COACH SIDELINED TO COVID PROTOCOL
The Washington Capitals announced today that head coach Peter Laviolette has entered COVID protocol and will miss the team's games against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday and Sunday. Assistant coach Kevin McCarthy will assume head coaching duties in the time being. Beyond the weekend, the Caps have games coming...
markerzone.com
KRAKEN CLAIM GOALTENDER OFF WAIVERS FROM OTTAWA; VEGAS PLACES NETMINDER ON THE WIRE
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Seattle Kraken have claimed goaltender Magnus Hellberg off waivers from the Ottawa Senators. The Uppsala (Sweden) native was claimed off waivers by Ottawa from Seattle just before the start of the 2022-23 season, due to Cam Talbot being injured. In one game this season, the 31-year-old has one win, a 2.00 GAA and a .935 save percentage.
markerzone.com
NHL VETERAN LOUI ERIKSSON TO CONTINUE HOCKEY CAREER AT HOME
After 16 seasons in the NHL, and 1050 regular season games, Loui Eriksson is headed home to continue his hockey career. Eriksson, 37, has a signed on until the end of this season with Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). "We have had an ongoing dialogue with Loui Eriksson...
