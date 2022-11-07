Read full article on original website
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now
With the stock market in bear territory and a lot of fear in financial media, sizzling hot stocks might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to the market right now. It might seem like these stocks are few and far between. But there are under-the-radar stocks in unexpected areas shaking off the doom and gloom, plying ahead, and posting red-hot gains in 2022.
Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.05 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.26. This compares to loss of $0.48 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: STZ, IOVA, AMGN
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), where a total volume of 4,933 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 493,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.1% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 928,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 1,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,900 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
Continental AG Slips To Net Loss In Q3, Backs FY22 View; Stock Down
(RTTNews) - Shares of Continental AG (CTTAY.PK) were losing around 2 percent in the early morning trading in Germany after the automotive supplier and tire manufacturer reported Thursday a loss in its third quarter, compared to last year's profit, despite higher sales. The company further maintained fiscal 2022 forecast. The...
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
1 Stock to Buy This Week Following Its Recent Earnings Beat
Biopharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences (GILD) reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and sales and raised its full-year guidance. Analysts see immense growth potential in the company's HIV and oncology franchises, which should...
tipranks.com
5 “Strong Buy” Stocks on Analysts’ Radar This Week
For those facing the shopper’s dilemma of not being able to choose the right stock, here are five Strong-Buy-rated stocks on Wall Street that are expected to shine brightly after the clouds clear. At a time when the future of companies is in a predicament, the million-dollar question is:...
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.44 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.36. This compares to loss of $6.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.24 per share. This compares to loss of $1.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Why Hims & Hers Health Stock Soared Today
Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) popped 19% on Tuesday after the personalized health and wellness company issued an upbeat financial forecast. Hims & Hers Health added more than 170,000 net new subscriptions in the third quarter, marking an all-time high and its third consecutive quarter of over 100,000 customer additions. The company ended September with a total of 991,000 subscriptions, representing year-over-year growth of 80%.
tipranks.com
‘Get Ready for the Small-Cap Bull Run,’ Says BofA. Here Are 2 Small ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Consider
Worn out from 2022’s unremitting bear market? Well, good news. According to Bank of America, the scene is set for a 2023 bull run. But more intriguingly, given the current conditions, the market leaders are not invited to this party with those further down the food chain set to the lead the way.
NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -41.18%. A quarter...
Avino Silver (ASM) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q3
Avino Silver (ASM) reported break-even quarterly earnings per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.02. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -100%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this...
SolGel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
SolGel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.07. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -50%. A...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rockwell Automation, Astec Industries and Woodward
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/22, Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK), Astec Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ASTE), and Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Rockwell Automation, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.18 on 12/12/22, Astec Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 12/2/22, and Woodward, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 11/28/22. As a percentage of ROK's recent stock price of $252.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when ROK shares open for trading on 11/10/22. Similarly, investors should look for ASTE to open 0.30% lower in price and for WWD to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.
Earnings Previews: Canopy Growth, DR Horton, Hecla Mining
Here is our preview of three companies set to report quarterly earnings before markets open on Wednesday.
Sally Beauty (SBH) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Sally Beauty (SBH) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.48 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.64 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.17%. A quarter...
