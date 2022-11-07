Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1 SEC) hosts Alabama (7-2, 4-2 SEC) at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday. The game will be nationally televised on CBS. Our staff picks are in for the game... Ole Miss has accomplished what many of its fans only wished for back in the preseason. Get to the Alabama game and make it mean something. They did. The Rebels are 8-1 overall, 4-1 in the SEC and still own a shot at representing the SEC West in the conference title game.

