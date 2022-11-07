Read full article on original website
Fearless Forecast | Who wins and by how much Saturday when Ole Miss hosts Alabama
Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1 SEC) hosts Alabama (7-2, 4-2 SEC) at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday. The game will be nationally televised on CBS. Our staff picks are in for the game... Ole Miss has accomplished what many of its fans only wished for back in the preseason. Get to the Alabama game and make it mean something. They did. The Rebels are 8-1 overall, 4-1 in the SEC and still own a shot at representing the SEC West in the conference title game.
The 2-4-7 Preview | Alabama at Ole Miss
Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1 SEC) hosts Alabama (7-2, 4-2 SEC) at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday in a nationally-televised contest on CBS. The Rebels and the Crimson Tide are each chasing LSU in the race for the SEC West title. For Ole Miss, it is a matter of winning the remaining games on its schedule and hoping LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC) stumbles at least once in two road games at Arkansas and Texas A&M, respectively. Alabama must win out and have LSU drop both of its remaining conference games to win the West and play in Atlanta.
How to watch No. 9 Alabama at No. 11 Ole Miss + notes
Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1 SEC) hosts Alabama (7-2, 4-2 SEC) at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday. The game will be nationally televised on CBS. Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network (check local affiliates) Pregame and In-Game Live Thread: Inside the Rebels. WHAT TO WATCH FOR. • This is the 70th meeting all-time...
Ole Miss band reveals new uniforms to debut for Alabama game
It should be an electric atmosphere in Oxford on Saturday when No. 11 Ole Miss hosts No. 9. Alabama. In addition to the action on the field, the Ole Miss band has revealed new uniforms that will debut for the critical contest. The band unveiled the new uniforms on Twitter...
Alabama, Ole Miss after mutual targets on recruiting trail
Nick Saban lists some of the unsung heroes on Alabama's 2022 team
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama has two of the best overall players in the country on its roster in linebacker Will Anderson and quarterback Bryce Young. But there are other talented members of the Crimson Tide that don’t get as much attention as the pair of All-Americans. On his...
Jenny Dell explains why Ole Miss has started fast in every game this season
Jenny Dell is set to be on the sidelines on Saturday for the “SEC on CBS” game between Alabama and Ole Miss, and on CBS Sports HQ, she outlined a specific aspect about the Rebels offense. Dell said that Ole Miss and Michigan are the only teams in...
No. 10 Alabama, No. 11 Ole Miss set for Saturday matchup
OXFORD, Miss. (WSFA) - The No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide will faceoff with the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels Saturday afternoon. Alabama is 7-2, while Ole Miss is 8-1 for the 2022 football season. DATE: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. TIME: 2:30 P.M. Central. LOCATION: Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS. WATCH:...
Alabama Basketball Going To Lengths To Win
There are those who will go to any lengths to win. Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats may be able to win because of length. The Crimson Tide roster, more than half newcomers, has not only good height, but also athletic players with long arms. Length. Much was made of two...
McNair: NCAA Penalty Has Two Sides
In the early part of this century – I don’t remember the exact year, but before Nick Saban arrived – Alabama was penalized by the NCAA because a few Crimson Tide football players and athletes in a couple of other sports were getting their books (at no cost, as part of an athletics scholarship) and giving them to their friends who were non-scholarshipped athletes.
Connection to Matt Corral big plus in Rebels' recruitment to QB Davi Belfort
Three-star quarterback Davi Belfort plans to take a visit to Oxford this weekend to watch Ole Miss battle Alabama. Beflort, out of Gulliver Prep in Miami, Fla., is rated.
Ole Miss hoops to host a few 2024 prospects this weekend for unofficial visits
This weekend, the Ole Miss men's basketball will host a total of six prospects. Three of those prospects are on official visits and three are on unofficial visits. Along.
Blytheville All-State forward Rashaud Marshall signs with Ole Miss
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Fastbreak Friday Night standout made it official with SEC swish. Rashaud Marshall helped lead Blytheville to the NEA Tournament title, the 4A-3 title, and the state finals. The four-star prospect signed with Ole Miss, holding firm a Rebel commitment that was made in July. Marshall earned 2022 All-State and 2022 All-State Tournament honors.
10th annual Egg Bowl Run delivers ball to host team
The Egg Bowl game ball will travel more than 80 miles in the hands of Mississippi State and Ole Miss students on Tuesday, Nov. 22, marking the 10th anniversary of the Egg Bowl Run. The University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University’s Military Science and Leadership organizations annually kick off...
Morris, Haley commit to play college baseball
Photo: Lewisburg High School baseball players Jarrett Morris (left) and Gage Haley, who signed offers to play college baseball Wednesday. Morris will play at Itawamba Community College next year, while Haley will head to Mississippi State. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) It was baseball signing day for two Lewisburg High School seniors Wednesday,...
Donor Credits University of Mississippi Accountancy School for Success
Macione building fund gift demonstrates school’s far-reaching impact. Joe Macione and his family have prospered because his accounting degree from the University of Mississippi gave him the tools necessary to have a successful career. So the Bristol, Tennessee, resident recently decided it was time to help others have the same opportunity for prosperity.
Oxford man discovers rare Ice Age fossil in river sandbar
An Oxford man recently unearthed a rare fossil of an Ice Age lion in an exposed sandbar on the Mississippi River. Wiley Prewitt, of Oxford, was exploring a sandbar near Rosedale on Oct. 26 when he saw something black with teeth in the gravel. “I could tell from the teeth...
South Panola High School Beauty Revue
Pictured are the young women chosen Top 5 in the South Panola High School Beauty Revue held Saturday, Nov. 6. They are (from left) Harlee Kate Clumpler (4th alternate), Emma Ray Estridge (2nd alternate), Mattilyn Herron (Winner), Tyra Walton (1st alternate), and Jozsi Caine (3rd alternate). (Malcolm Morehead)
Mayor races decided for 3 Shelby County cities
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The results are in for the next mayor of Bartlett, Germantown and Lakeland!. For Bartlett, Tennessee’s 11th largest city, David Parsons is selected to replace Keith McDonald after serving 20 years in the mayor’s chair. For Germantown, Mayor Mike Palazzolo has been re-elected for...
Woman injured Monday in Houston later died
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A man and woman are now dead following a domestic incident Monday afternoon in Houston. According to a Houston Police Department news release, the incident happened at approximately 3:37 at a home on Parker Avenue. A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured. Police...
