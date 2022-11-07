Read full article on original website
Related
2 juveniles charged with Airdropping threats to students at Marion High School
MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Two juveniles at Marion Senior High School in Smyth County have been charged after using Apple’s Airdrop feature to send threatening messages to students, according to authorities. On Monday, Marion Senior High School closed at noon after several students told the administration they received threatening messages Airdropped to their phones. According […]
Airdropped threat closes Southwest Virginia high school, charges pending
MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A high school in Smyth County, Virginia closed at noon on Monday after a student allegedly sent threatening messages to classmates through Apple’s Airdrop feature. According to a release from Smyth County school officials, several students at Marion Senior High School told administrators that a message had been airdropped to their […]
BTES explains network attack that knocked out service for some
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a network attack knocked out internet for several Bristol, Tennessee Essential Service (BTES) customers, representatives for the utility provider told News Channel 11 that they’ve recovered from the incident and are more prepared for next time. According to officials with the service, Wednesday’s attack was likely a wider assault against […]
wcyb.com
Marion Senior High School dismisses early following threatening message, officials say
MARION, Va. (WCYB) — Update: The Smyth County School Board has released a statement following the early dismissal of Marion Senior High School after several students reported a threatening message was "Air-Dropped" to them. Here is the statement:. Today, November, 7, 2022, Building administration was notified several students that...
Some structures lost, others protected as wildfires dot Southwest Virginia
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wildfires have popped up with regularity in Southwest Virginia during a dry and unseasonably warm start to November, the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) told News Channel 11. On Thursday, crews continued to battle wildfires in Lee and Wise counties. VDOF Watershed Specialist Bill Sweeney said two large fires have […]
Walmart on West Stone Drive reopens after breaker panel issue
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A breaker panel issue at the Walmart Supercenter on Stone Drive in Kingsport forced the store to close temporarily on Thursday. A post from the store said the issue appeared overnight and prevented it from opening on Nov. 10. However, as of 12:20 p.m., the store reported that the issue was […]
wcyb.com
4 people displaced following house fire in Washington County, Virginia
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Four people were displaced following a house fire in Washington County, Virginia, Wednesday according to officials. Several crews, including the Goodson Kinderhook Volunteer Fire Department, responded to Dane Drive to put out the flames. The four people displaced are being assisted by the American...
Mount Airy News
Secretive Project Cobra awaits Mount Airy vote
Project Cobra is the code name for a potential private investment of $1,969,710 for the consolidation of a warehouse and distribution center located in Surry County that both the city of Mount Airy and the county have been contemplating making incentive offers to. The board of county commissioners Monday voted...
supertalk929.com
Johnson City juvenile arrested in connection to Monday shooting
A Juvenile in Johnson City was arrested Thursday and charged with Attempted First Degree Murder and other serious offenses in connection with a shooting that occurred Monday. Johnson City Police responded to a shooting investigation in the 500 block of Washington Avenue. During the investigation police learned the juvenile shot at a female victim as she exited a Silver Honda minivan the two were in. The victim was not struck by the gunfire. The juvenile is now being housed at the Upper East Tennessee Juvenile Detention Center and a court date is pending.
Woman charged with reporting hoax shooting in Carter County
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman is facing charges after authorities said she called 911 and reported a shooting, which was determined to be a hoax. They also said it wasn’t her first time making hoax calls to 911. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office has charged Angelia Michelle Robinson, 50, of Johnson City, with two […]
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski County Emergency Management posts report of wildfire
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Pulaski County Emergency Management posted about a wildfire that occurred in the area yesterday. According to Pulaski County Emergency Management, fire crews have contained a wildfire that started around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, near Mabe Hollow in the Hiwassee area. Reports say personnel, equipment,...
supertalk929.com
Report: Johnson City teen arrested after bringing knife to school
A juvenile in Johnson City was arrested on Friday, Nov. 4th for reportedly bringing a knife to school. According to a report from Johnson City Police, school administration was advised a male student had brought the knife into school. The student was searched and the knife was found; he was...
Local schools see increased absences due to illness
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Area schools are being affected by three illnesses: the coronavirus, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Bristol Tennessee City Schools’ attendance was down 3% Wednesday and down 6% last week. School officials say absences at this rate are not unusual for the flu season, but it is unusual this early in […]
Johnson City Press
Appalachian Power announces rate increase
KINGSPORT – Appalachian Power announced Wednesday it has increased rates for residential, commercial and industrial consumers throughout the Kingsport area. “Ensuring customer costs are as low as possible is a daily priority for us,” said Aaron Walker, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer. “We recognize these are difficult times for many people and families, and we want customers to reach out to us early on if they are struggling to pay their bill.”
Kingsport Times-News
Documentary on Southwest Virginia 'change-makers' premieres in Norton on Nov. 19
NORTON — A documentary looking at how Southwest Virginia can adapt to changing times will premiere in Norton this month. “Change-makers of the SWVA Coalfields,” produced and directed by Jan Canterbury, will be shown Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Park Avenue Theater.
wjhl.com
Woman shot at in Johnson City, police report
Ballad, DA’s office meet over post-rape procedures …. Ballad Health will partner with the criminal justice system in a new model for aiding sexual assault victims at its hospitals — one suggested by area prosecutors, involving or led by outside partners and usually keeping victims out of emergency rooms.
Motorcycle pursuit ends in Washington County, VA
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A multi-department search party ended a high-speed motorcycle pursuit in Washington County, Virginia, police say. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies say they spotted a black motorcycle traveling at an “alarming high rate of speed” down Glenbrook Avenue in Meadowview, Virginia around 6:30 p.m. […]
New Bristol, VA council members share goals for terms
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – On election night, Bristol, Virginia voters decided a change was needed and elected two new members to the city council. Newcomers Jake Holmes and Michael Pollard will join the council while incumbents Neal Osborne and Bill Hartley are still waiting to know officially who will take the third and final open […]
Kingsport small business affected by Appalachian Power bill increase
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee customers of AEP Appalachian Power are seeing a bill increase. These customers include small businesses that are feeling the effects of this added cost. Managers at Salon 108 in Kingsport just opened their bill today to find this cost increase. “That does become very stressful for us because we are […]
Princeton Middle School announces death of teacher
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, Princeton Middle School lost a member of its Tiger Family, Catherine Selen. Ms. Selen taught at Princeton Middle as a Title 1 teacher and most recently as our Spanish teacher. She was a wonderful teacher and supported her students in everything they did. Her energy and passion for teaching and pouring into the lives of our children, as well as her friendship, will be treasured by all those that knew her.
Comments / 0