A Juvenile in Johnson City was arrested Thursday and charged with Attempted First Degree Murder and other serious offenses in connection with a shooting that occurred Monday. Johnson City Police responded to a shooting investigation in the 500 block of Washington Avenue. During the investigation police learned the juvenile shot at a female victim as she exited a Silver Honda minivan the two were in. The victim was not struck by the gunfire. The juvenile is now being housed at the Upper East Tennessee Juvenile Detention Center and a court date is pending.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO