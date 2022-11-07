Read full article on original website
What the midterm elections mean for Georgia's legislature
The story from Tuesday’s election for Georgia is more of a continuation of the same chapter in the state’s politics rather than a re-write of the entire book. Republicans continue to dominate at the state level, securely holding control of the state House and Senate. But that doesn’t...
U.S. Senate runoff between Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker, Governor Brian Kemp beats Stacey Abrams, Georgia midterm election results
Political Breakfast goes live as Georgia’s midterm election results continue to trickle in. Stacey Abrams lost to GOP incumbent Governor Brian Kemp by about 10 points. What happened with the Abrams campaign? Where does Georgia’s Democratic party go from here?. Plus, the U.S. Senate race is likely going...
Georgia’s short runoff election turnaround to spark frenzied ground game to capture U.S. Senate prize
Herschel Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock may be enjoying a break from their hectic campaign schedules for now, but they will soon be back on the roads and the airwaves hoping to convince Georgians to vote for them in the Dec. 6 runoff election. So will the grassroots organizations that...
Election Day on the line: Georgia candidates for Senate, governor crisscross state with closing arguments.
Whether you kept your eyes on the skies, the road or the screen Monday, there’s a good chance they caught a peek of your favorite candidates as they crisscrossed the state in a last-minute bid for votes. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s bus took him to Macon and Columbus, while...
LIVE: Georgia Votes 2022 election coverage
Watch local 2022 election coverage LIVE from Georgia. As 2022 Election results start coming in, Atlanta’s local NPR and PBS affiliate has you covered for the latest on local races. From Walker vs. Warnock in the special election for Georgia’s Senate seat to Kemp vs. Abrams in the gubernatorial, Georgia politics are front-and-center on the national stage this election cycle. As your source for local, nonprofit and independent news, WABE is here to provide updates and analysis from our award-winning journalists and local #gapol experts.
Clark Atlanta University political scientist weighs in on midterm polling, record early voting numbers
The precincts are open this election day, and midterm polls show a neck-and-neck U.S. Senate race between incumbent Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker, and between Governor Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams. But Clark Atlanta University Political Science Professor Tammy Greer tells WABE’s “Morning Edition” she’s concerned that...
'We didn't put the best person forward': Outgoing Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan on potential Walker Warnock runoff
Republican Burt Jones has a commanding lead in the Georgia Lieutenant Governor’s race. Even though the race has not officially been called, it looks like a victory for Jones against Democrat Charlie Bailey and Libertarian Ryan Graham. Jones replaces current Republican Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, who decided not to...
