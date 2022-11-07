ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

wabe.org

What the midterm elections mean for Georgia's legislature

The story from Tuesday’s election for Georgia is more of a continuation of the same chapter in the state’s politics rather than a re-write of the entire book. Republicans continue to dominate at the state level, securely holding control of the state House and Senate. But that doesn’t...
GEORGIA STATE
wabe.org

LIVE: Georgia Votes 2022 election coverage

Watch local 2022 election coverage LIVE from Georgia. As 2022 Election results start coming in, Atlanta’s local NPR and PBS affiliate has you covered for the latest on local races. From Walker vs. Warnock in the special election for Georgia’s Senate seat to Kemp vs. Abrams in the gubernatorial, Georgia politics are front-and-center on the national stage this election cycle. As your source for local, nonprofit and independent news, WABE is here to provide updates and analysis from our award-winning journalists and local #gapol experts.
GEORGIA STATE
wabe.org

Clark Atlanta University political scientist weighs in on midterm polling, record early voting numbers

The precincts are open this election day, and midterm polls show a neck-and-neck U.S. Senate race between incumbent Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker, and between Governor Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams. But Clark Atlanta University Political Science Professor Tammy Greer tells WABE’s “Morning Edition” she’s concerned that...
GEORGIA STATE

