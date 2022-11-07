Read full article on original website
arkadelphian.com
Ouachita student awarded Regional EMMY for BOTR video essay
ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University junior Chase Hartsell was awarded a Regional EMMYⓇ for his video essay about the Ouachita-Henderson State University football rivalry Battle of the Ravine, titled “A November Morn.” The award was presented to him by the Mid-America chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) at the 46th annual Regional EMMYⓇ Gala on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch in St. Louis, Mo.
Working4You: Arkansas woman says contractor demands half payment up front, then ghosts clients
After weeks of searching, the Working4You investigators tracked down an Arkansas contractor accused of taking a deposit for work but never showing up to do it.
arkadelphian.com
Albemarle Corp. invests up to $540M in Arkansas facility expansion
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Albemarle Corporation, a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today planned investments of up to $540 million to expand and modernize two bromine facilities in Magnolia, designed to meet growing demand for fire safety and specialty products in several industries, including technology, safety, transportation, and green energy. The planned investments have begun and will continue through 2027.
arkadelphian.com
LaMarrieo Hughes
LaMarrieo Martel Hughes was born into this life on December 28, 1988, in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. His mother, Sharon knew right away that he would steal the hearts of those who would be fortunate to meet him. He accepted Christ at a young age and was a member of St. Mark...
arkadelphian.com
DAR gives Good Citizen awards to 4 local seniors
Four seniors from local high schools received Good Citizen awards from the Arkadelphia Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution at a tea and chapter meeting Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Clark County Library. Those receiving awards were: Megaenus Davis Jr., Arkadelphia High School; Carly...
Hot Springs School District explores shifting to year round school calendar
One central Arkansas school district is exploring a new schedule.
Two Arkansas players win $100,000 each in Powerball drawing
While a single ticket in California won Tuesday morning’s big $2.04 billion jackpot, two lucky Natural State players were able to claim big money.
arkadelphian.com
Clark County 4-H clubs reorganize
The Clark County 4-H clubs are reorganizing and seeking new members. The purpose of these clubs is to give youth ages 5-19 an opportunity to participate in the youth development educational program of the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service. Youth in 4-H clubs will learn life skills, enhance leadership skills, and increase self-esteem while serving in community service projects.
arkadelphian.com
Hot Springs resident wins $50K in Powerball drawing
LITTLE ROCK — A single ticket sold in California won a Powerball® jackpot worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash) after matching all six numbers drawn in Monday’s delayed drawing – white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.
arkadelphian.com
National Park College to host Native American Heritage Celebration
HOT SPRINGS — The National Park College (NPC) Cultural Diversity Awareness Club (CDAC) will host a Native American Heritage Celebration Tuesday, November 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Student Commons building. The event is part of the “We Belong” speaker series and will showcase Native American...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Saline County, AR
Saline County offers a wide variety of activities, and the local community members are all warm and welcoming. The active salt production industry inspired the county's extraordinary name in the area back in the day. The county provides many opportunities for outdoor leisure and scenic sights with its mountainous terrain...
Ballot concerns at the polls in Saline County regarding Issue 4
Though election day is Tuesday, lines were out the doors for those still trying to get their vote in early on Monday, but there is a concern after one of the ballot issues was seen taped to voting machines in Saline County.
arkadelphian.com
Lady Reddies tip off season with GAC/MIAA Challenge
ARKADELPHIA — The Henderson State woman’s basketball program tips off the 2022-23 season with the GAC/MIAA Conference Challenge. The Reddies will travel to Searcy to take on No. 19 Missouri Southern State University on Friday, Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. and then Emporia State University on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 11 a.m.
‘It’s overwhelming’; Arkansas homeowners continue picking up the pieces in the aftermath of Friday’s tornado
Storm cleanup efforts press on in several Arkansas counties. A preliminary survey from the National Weather Service confirming five tornadoes touched down in the state over the weekend.
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Wednesday, Nov. 9
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Alcohol sales now legal in Hot Spring County
HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark — After a lengthy petition, Hot Spring County citizens voted to turn the dry county wet on Tuesday, November 8. Paul Helberg, who led the campaign as the chairman of the Vote Hot Spring County Wet Campaign, said that it was a long journey. "We...
Garland County deputies find body in Lake Hamilton
Garland County deputies are investigating after a body was found in Lake Hamilton on Tuesday morning.
arkadelphian.com
AGFC: Look out for deer on highways
LITTLE ROCK — Deer are on the move in The Natural State. That means motorists in Arkansas should keep a watchful eye out, particularly at dawn and dusk. In addition to the increased deer activity, the shortened days place rush hour during the peak times of day when deer are on the move.
onespiritblog.com
Congratulations Richard White, October Service Hero
Richard White, volunteer services in Hot Springs, was recently recognized as a Service Hero. He was nominated by a coworker for exemplifying every single one of our core values. The coworker said anyone who walks through our doors, receives his warm welcome and compassionate voice. One of his favorite things...
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in Arkansas
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
