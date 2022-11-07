Read full article on original website
Lorde Shares Concert Industry Explainer: “Touring Has Become A Demented Struggle To Break Even Or Face Debt”
Lorde talked about the current state of concerts in her most recent newsletter. “I don’t know how much you’ve been following the live music industry conversation, but lemme hit you with a five minute explainer, cause I think it’s interesting, and good to know about if you’re going to concerts at the moment,” she wrote, continuing:
Paul Weller Lobs Profane Insults At The Cure’s Robert Smith
Paul Weller went off on the Cure’s Robert Smith in a new interview that appeared in the December issue of Record Collector. As Louder Sound points out, when the Cure came up in conversation, the former Jam and Style Council member had some not-so-nice things to say about the band and its leader.
Former Nazareth Frontman Dan McCafferty Dead At 76
Dan McCafferty, founding lead singer for the Scottish hard rock band Nazareth, has died. In a message on Facebook, Nazareth bassist Pete Agnew announced McCafferty’s death. “Dan died at 12:40 today,” Agnew wrote. “This is the saddest announcement I have ever had to make. Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father, I have lost my best friend and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived. Too upset to say anything more at this time.” McCaffery was 76.
Alex G – “All You Wanted” (Michelle Branch Cover)
Alex G is currently out on the road in support of his latest album God Save The Animals, and he recently swung by the SiriusXM studios for a live session. If you’ve ever seen Alex G live, you know he loves to break out some unexpected covers, and he didn’t disappoint here either. Giannascoli offered up his take on Michelle Branch’s “All You Wanted” — The Spirit Room, the album it appears on, turned 20 last year. Check it out alongside a studio rendition of “Miracles” below.
Alas, The 1975 Did Not Eat Raw Meat During Their Fallon Performance
The 1975 are spending November and December on tour in North America in support of their recent Being Funny In A Foreign Language. They’re playing most of the new album in addition to lots of classics, and Matty Healy is doing Matty Healy things onstage when not singing songs. Last night they brought their show to The Tonight Show for a spirited run through the earnest and straightforward “I’m In Love With You.” They seemed to be really enjoying themselves, and Healy can hit the notes. No raw meat was consumed during the making of this performance. Watch below.
Floating Points – “Someone Close”
In 2021, Sam Shepherd, the UK producer known as Floating Points, teamed up with astral jazz legend Pharoah Sanders and the London Symphony Orchestra to release the stunning collaborative LP Promises. It was one of the year’s best albums, and it made for a powerful final statement from Sanders, who passed away in September. Since the release of that LP, Floating Points has come out with the singles “Vocoder,” “Grammar,” and “Problems.” Today, he’s got another one.
The Arcs – “Heaven Is A Place”
Last month, the Arcs announced their first new album in eight years, Electrophonic Chronic, the follow-up to the Dan Auerbach-led group’s 2015 debut Yours, Dreamily. The album was primarily recorded before the passing of bandmate and collaborator Richard Swift. They shared “Keep On Dreamin” from it at the time, and today they’re back with the spacey, mournful new single “Heaven Is A Place.” Check it out below.
Kid Cudi Calls Out “Toxic” Fans Complaining About His SoundCloud Song Removal
Kid Cudi is beefing with his fans over his choice to remove a song from SoundCloud. “I fkn love u @KiDCuDi thank you so making this masterpiece,” a fan tweeted today with a SoundCloud screenshot. “U know i released this officially right?” Cudi replied in a tweet of his own. Another fan replied: “The OG version on SoundCloud hits different.” That, apparently, was too much for Cudi, who wrote back, “Taking it off.”
MSCHF Put 24kGoldn’s Arm In An Art Gallery And It Got A Fist Bump From Cousin Greg
If you’re familiar with the art-stunt collective MSCHF, it’s probably because they partnered with Lil Nas X on his Satanic Nikes. The group — whose other projects include a rubber chicken that doubles as a bong and a mashup of Axe Body Spray with Chanel No. 5 perfume — has since grazed the music world by collaborating with the Weeknd on a saw blade that plays Dawn FM single “Out Of Time.” The latest mischief perpetuated by MSCHF involves another chart-topping performer, rapper and singer 24kGoldn of “Mood” fame.
Oddisee – “Ghetto To Meadow” (Feat. Freeway) & “Hard To Tell”
Back in 2020, Oddisee, the great DC-raised and Brooklyn-based rapper and producer, released his surprise EP Odd Cure, which he recorded while self-isolating in the early pandemic days. That was a great record. Oddisee hasn’t released a full studio album since 2017’s The Iceberg, but that’s about to change. For a while now, Oddisee has been promising a new LP called To What End. The album was originally supposed to come out this week, but it’s been pushed to January. Today, Oddisee has released a couple of new tracks, and based on those songs, the album will be worth the wait.
Manchester Orchestra – “No Rule”
Last year, Manchester Orchestra released a new album, The Million Masks Of God. Next week, they’re throwing the twelfth annual edition of their Atlanta hometown festival The Stuffing, which always takes place around Thanksgiving — this year’s lineup includes Julien Baker, Lunar Vacation, Joy Oladokun, and more.
Fleet Foxes – “A Sky Like I’ve Never Seen” (Feat. Tim Bernardes)
Fleet Foxes have shared a new song, “A Sky Like I’ve Never Seen,” which was written for the documentary Wildcat, which will be released in theaters on December 21 and through Amazon Prime on December 30. The movie follows a veteran who travels to the Amazon, meets a woman running a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center, and is entrusted with an orphaned ocelot.
Stream Envy’s Beautifully Heavy New EP Seimei
For decades, the Japanese band Envy has specialized in a heart-surging sound that doesn’t belong to any particular genre. Envy started out as a hardcore band before moving into a vast, expressive hybrid style that combined black metal scraggle-roar, shoegaze whoosh, and post-rock tingle. They’re often credited with inventing the blackgaze subgenre, but it seems like they did that entirely by accident. And while many bands have tried to adapt Envy’s style, nobody does it like Envy themselves. They’re still doing it, too.
Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show Had Johnny Depp Walking To OutKast In A Forest
Why is Rihanna participating in Johnny Depp’s whole image rehabilitation? The world may never know. Earlier this year, a jury in Virginia ruled that Amber Heard, Johnny Depp’s ex-wife, had defamed Depp by claiming that she was “representing domestic abuse” in an op-ed that she wrote for The Washington Post. The jury’s decision was deeply controversial, and Heard plans to appeal. Since that trial, Depp has released an album with Jeff Back and made an appearance at the VMAs. Last night, Depp had a 40-second cameo as a model in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show.
Iggy Pop Announces New Album Every Loser
A couple weeks ago, Iggy Pop released a new single, “Frenzy,” and he announced that he’d signed to producer Andrew Watt’s Atlantic Records imprint Gold Tooth Records for the follow-up to 2019’s solo album Free. Today, Iggy is announcing the details of that album: It’s called Every Loser and will be out on January 6. It was produced by Watt, and features cover art by the famed Raymond Pettibon.
Beauty Pill – “Fugue State Companion”
Long-running Washington, DC project Beauty Pill, fronted by Chad Clark, are planning to release a double vinyl anthology called Blue Period early next year. Released with Ernest Jenning Record Co., Blue Period comprises the band’s complete Dischord recordings 2003-2005 (You Are Right To Be Afraid and The Unsustainable Lifestyle), plus unreleased outtakes, demos, and b-sides. Along with today’s news, the band is sharing an unreleased track called “Fugue State Companion.”
slowthai – “I Know Nothing”
In the past few months, the impish and energetic UK rapper slowthai has been on his guest-verse grind, showing up on tracks from Kenny Beats and Mount Kimbie. Today, slowthai has a new track of his own. It’s a bit of a sonic departure, and it also exists for a specific reason. The FADER reports that slowthai’s new song “I Know Nothing” soundtracks a new Beats By Dre ad that features a bunch of soccer stars.
Runnner – “bike again”
Runnner, the musical project of LA-based singer-songwriter Noah Weinman, will release new album Like Dying Stars, We’re Reaching Out in February. Lead single “i only sing about food” presented a sleek and propulsive take on indie folk, with Weinman’s voice gleaming amidst clattering drums, chiming banjo, and a blustery wall of sound that evoked a busy metropolis.
